Lorde "Homemade Dynamite" Remix Ft. Khalid Is Coming


"cool kid won a moonman SO PROUD!!! .......... and ******** ******** ***** coming soon 👩🏻‍🚀👨🏿‍🚀👩🏾‍🚀👨🏻‍🚀"

-The secret message obviously spells out "Homemade Dynamite Remix"
-Khalid is also the opening act for Lorde's Melodrama World Tour which every ONTD member will be purchasing

you better run Taylor!
