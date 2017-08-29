Lorde "Homemade Dynamite" Remix Ft. Khalid Is Coming

lmao hailee better stan ha fellow squad member! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas we need this gif to happen i want it to be in the end of the year best of ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That category win was already decided when Corey Feldman tip toed across a stage while playing an imaginary keyboard on tv. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love them but no.



Edited at 2017-08-30 03:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i was just on the phone with my dad and mtv must've been on because he was like, "that lorde is on tv right now and i've never seen anything so weird in my life, what is she doing?" he was a mix of confused and delighted by her lol. it was cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I've already got my tickets but I'm a lil worried about how the show will be.... oh well. Sunk cost now!! Reply

Thread

Link

if someone had the flu i wouldn't want them that close to my face tbh.

also, her performance at the vmas was unnecessary. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought it was really sweet and joyful and genuine about enjoying music. makes a change from a lot of performers who look bored af up there and deliver subpar vocals with no choreo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DJ Khalid looks much thinner now. good for him! Reply

Thread

Link

gurl sit the fuck down until you announce the smash SUPERCUT as a single Reply

Thread

Link

Khalid is an industry plant. Reply

Thread

Link

Sis, it's Homemade Dynamite VIDEO Reply

Thread

Link

Enty had a blind about her being so bad in rehearsals they didn't let her sing. I think the flu excuse is a lot more believable tho and Enty is only right like .02% of the time lmao Reply

Thread

Link

The song itself is good so I really don't especially care about the interpretive dance part.



She could've lip synched, though. She usually sounds dead-on like her tracks, they could have thrown something together and just used wider shots. Reply

Thread

Link

This was posted earlier today using the same embed. Reply

Thread

Link

Ooooooh, I read the post title from earlier today as lorde confirms homemade dynamite music video not realizing the full name of the song. I thought she was going to like record a video on ha iphone for a song called dynamite Reply

Thread

Link