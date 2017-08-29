Go bts of GoT w/new 7-part Youtube series: Game Revaled
-Each episode will take you behind the scenes of one of the 7 episodes from S7
-They filmed in Spain, Ireland, soundstage for Dany arriving on Dragonstone and walking up to the castle
-Ed Sheeran thought he would be killed once he found out he was a Lannister solider
-Masie got to wear an actual face of Walder Frey for her big reveal at the beginning of Ep.1
Source
I only watched the LF reaction vid and I feel like a lot of the people played up their reactions b/c they knew they were being filmed? But yeah I loved the girl who was like the only one clearly upset when LF died, lol.
Look at how shitty this wig is, there is no way that they didn't just pick Viserys wig up that had been rolled in corner of a trailer for 6 seasons and plop it on this dudes head.
Rhaegar is trash, etc.
We deserved a prettier fuckboy.
personally I think Lyanna is friggin gorg though so, oop at me. she's beautiful in a girl-next-door way which im pretty sure she is supposed to be. not STUNNING like Cersei or Ashara Dayne, but beautiful and wholesome.
Recycled ass wig.
literally looks like a low-budget emilia and an even lower budget harry lloyd
Maisie acted her whole life this season.
i have zero faith that we'll ever actually get ADOS. it's hard enough to believe TWOW will see the light of day.
As you can tell I'm really pissed off about this wig & this whole scene
1)Benjen deserved better
he's not dead dead again I refuseI also don't believe he's Coldhands in the books
2) I miss Stannis. Is he still alive in the books?
Hopefully their fate is different. Shireen's broke my heart and I refuse to accept it.
Oh yeah, I forgot the Stannis and Shireen stuff was totally non-book. Hell, I basically forgot about the whole Lady Stoneheart kerfuffle. Those books were just so damn long ago.
It blows my mind that Stannis is still alive. Ser Barristan is still alive. Stannis still has so much of his arc left in the books. Even Mance Rayder! It's crazy.
WHICH WOULD HAVE MADE 10000X MORE SENSE AND MADE A MORE COHESIVE STORYLINE AND IM SO FUCKING BITTER LIKE WHY WOULD YOU CUT THAT YOU SHIT WRITERS MY GOD.
LF used to be such a great villain. Season 1 LF would have sniffed this bs out and been like 'bye bitch'. I kind of hate they dumbed down his character. Yeah, he was a creeper, but a fucking smart one. I couldn't see him weeping like that. Brienne was ready to kill him last season and he didn't whimper.
Meh... D&D really are garbage writers. So many characters and plots that have been fucked over because D&D suck.
i think he could've had a much more interesting end that frankly could have been a lot more satisfying tbh. like i was living for it when it was happening but now that it's over i'm like "okay could have been done a lot better and made more sense" lol
All I keep hearing in my head is, "Hope that wasn't your favorite character." I mean, I knew it had to happen sooner or later, but still.
I was referencing this https://youtu.be/DzrLtBC7wXc
[Spoiler (click to open)]Also I'm a total sick fuck and have been reading a ton of LF fanfic to soothe the pain ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Considering the teleportation happening the past couple seasons they should be there by the premiere but I can see them still dragging it out to get them to Winterfell.
Yall think Winterfell will fall and the final battle be at King's Landing?
bitchmetoothefuck.gif I truly didn't expect him or This is England Kid or any of them to survive the scene at all, honestly. I thought Arya was going to shish kabob them all for one reason or another.
also, this just came across my TL and I cackled
Can't wait for Sam and Dany to meet. Awkkkkkkward.
Also can't wait for sansa (and arya's) reactions to dany. I really don't want D&D to put them against eachother but I feel like they will :( they should get along, they have been through a lot of similar things.
Also does anyone else think now that Theon is a really boring character now? idk I wasn't feeling his scenes in the finale. I don't really care about the iron islands except for yara.
also cersei becomes night queen in season 8? Y/N