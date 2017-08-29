Go bts of GoT w/new 7-part Youtube series: Game Revaled

I love watching the reactions on YouTube of the Littlefinger scene. It's like purple wedding reactions 2.0 Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte. burlington bar has the best ones, i was loving that girl that was clearly a lf stan throwing a fit at the bar when sansa was like LORD BAELISHHHH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looool The one who always sits next to Captain America XD She wasn't happy at ALL. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They are my fave as well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Burlington is like several blocks away from where I live lol, so weird to see it ~internet famous~~



I only watched the LF reaction vid and I feel like a lot of the people played up their reactions b/c they knew they were being filmed? But yeah I loved the girl who was like the only one clearly upset when LF died, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My fave reactors are the Normies. They just seem like super cool & witty people, their commentary kills me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love watching these "making-of" videos. They also make me feel incredibly stupid because I could never ever figure out how to do all the special effects they use Reply

Thread

Link

I like seeing how special effects are put together but in this instance it just kills the magic for me. lol Reply

Thread

Link





Look at how shitty this wig is, there is no way that they didn't just pick Viserys wig up that had been rolled in corner of a trailer for 6 seasons and plop it on this dudes head. Look at how shitty this wig is, there is no way that they didn't just pick Viserys wig up that had been rolled in corner of a trailer for 6 seasons and plop it on this dudes head. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh he looks totes diff from Viserys from that angle. On the show I was seriously questioning if they had asked Harry Lloyd to come back. lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, I was so excited, and then it wasn't him :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lyanna's metal thing is not cute. It's so stiff! It's sticking up off of her neck/collarbone.



Rhaegar is trash, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just don't understand this wig situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lookin rough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is SO Viserys's wig. I'm rewatching S1 with my fiance and yeah, there's no way it isn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder how emo and bummed out jon/aegon will get once he finds out his real parents sneaking around and lying to everyone was the reason robert's rebellion happened (and could have been avoided) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wigged (ha) out when I saw this today-Jon got all his physical looks from his mother and all his brooding off into the middle distance from his daddy! Now all the mouth breathers can shut up about lyanna's actress not looking like you would fight a war over her-she was on her frigging deathbed. Dunno but I like the two of their looks here(tho they could have had a tidier hairstyle for rhaegar ala dany)-I always got the feeling that it was always more personality and charisma with this couple anyway. Lyanna was supposed to be beautiful yet not as beautiful as Cersei but Lyanna had a more wild and attractive personality being the knight of the laughing tree and being this great rider which attracted robert and rhaegar. Rhaegar was supposed to be handsome-great fighter-great musician-but I think the most critical quality he had (which Jon has in spades)-men wanted to fight for him and would follow him into battle. Barristan selmy said as much along with arthur dayne and if jaime had the opportunity he would have gone off to battle with him so i think he was handsome etc but the thing that stood out to people was his leadership qualities and natural charisma/grace which accentuated any handsomeness and talents he had and became the stuff of legend. Jon has clearly inherited some of that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









We deserved a prettier fuckboy. OffensiveWe deserved a prettier fuckboy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this dude and his wig are so fucking fug am so disapoint lol.



personally I think Lyanna is friggin gorg though so, oop at me. she's beautiful in a girl-next-door way which im pretty sure she is supposed to be. not STUNNING like Cersei or Ashara Dayne, but beautiful and wholesome. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is Lyanna already pregnant? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still can't get over how Katie Benedetto from The Fall is Lyanna Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That is absolutely without a doubt the same wig. And if it's not, they should be fucking ashamed of themselves. Well, either way they should be ashamed of themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn he's really not hot from this angle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which cosplayers are these? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, we all know Viserys looked like he was all scraggly and struggling to live but what's Rhaegar's excuse??

Recycled ass wig. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know Lyanna was literally 15 but she looks like such a childbride and it's icky urghhh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen the ep yet and thought this was some sort of distasteful dany/viserys stan wedding shoot.



literally looks like a low-budget emilia and an even lower budget harry lloyd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Save for the sibling rivalry scenes, Arya had good stuff this season.

Maisie acted her whole life this season. Reply

Thread

Link

Her scenes were my favourite in her fist three episodes aND then yeah..the writing fucked her over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice. i'm still annoyed the wait for the final season is so long, but at least we have a rough estimate.



i have zero faith that we'll ever actually get ADOS. it's hard enough to believe TWOW will see the light of day. Reply

Thread

Link





As you can tell I'm really pissed off about this wig & this whole scene As you can tell I'm really pissed off about this wig & this whole scene Reply

Thread

Link

lol that tweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This made me laugh entirely too damn hard in a silent office at work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stannis and Uncle Benjen (creepy af omg) are both in The Tunnel that I'm watching now and



1)Benjen deserved better he's not dead dead again I refuse I also don't believe he's Coldhands in the books



2) I miss Stannis. Is he still alive in the books? Reply

Thread

Link

i think grrm said around 20 characters killed on the show are still alive in the books (that includes stannis and shireen) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't remember if they were or not so thank you :)



Hopefully their fate is different. Shireen's broke my heart and I refuse to accept it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was about to be like HDU TALK ABOUT SWEET JOSEPH MAWLE THAT WAY before I remembered, like...yeah, I'm into creepy dudes; that actually checks out. *thinky emoji*



Oh yeah, I forgot the Stannis and Shireen stuff was totally non-book. Hell, I basically forgot about the whole Lady Stoneheart kerfuffle. Those books were just so damn long ago. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he definitely isn't coldhands but i'm pretty sure we;re gonna see him again! I thought George said/or was rumoured that the next prologue will take place in the land of always winter, and those characters always die, so everyone is theorising it'll be Benjen on his super secret mission and then he'll die, but we might finally find out something important about the night's king before he does



It blows my mind that Stannis is still alive. Ser Barristan is still alive. Stannis still has so much of his arc left in the books. Even Mance Rayder! It's crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they did an interview with Bran IRL and dude said they filmed a fucking scene of Sansa coming to Bran for help with what was going on with Arya and what Littlefinger was trying to get her to do.



WHICH WOULD HAVE MADE 10000X MORE SENSE AND MADE A MORE COHESIVE STORYLINE AND IM SO FUCKING BITTER LIKE WHY WOULD YOU CUT THAT YOU SHIT WRITERS MY GOD. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess they thought that would ruin the reveal but in reality we just can't have good things Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved LF as an antagonist but he deserved a better death. Sansa and Arya deserved a better plot. This plot was full of holes and dumb as fuck. Not worthy of any of them. The viewer is just left to assume the sisters were plotting and Bran told them his visions for a surprise! Poor writing.



LF used to be such a great villain. Season 1 LF would have sniffed this bs out and been like 'bye bitch'. I kind of hate they dumbed down his character. Yeah, he was a creeper, but a fucking smart one. I couldn't see him weeping like that. Brienne was ready to kill him last season and he didn't whimper.



Meh... D&D really are garbage writers. So many characters and plots that have been fucked over because D&D suck.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I'm glad the Sansa/Arya ~feud~ is over and I'm glad LF bit the dust, but the way it happened really was garbage. Especially since LF's supposedly masterful plotting for the past several seasons just went nowhere and had no impact on anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad LF is dead because i hated him but at the same time i'm so mad because the way he went out made it seem like his character was ultimately useless? like why would we spend so much time seeing him plotting and scheming over the seasons just to have him go out by him trying to pit the stark sisters against each other and failing (which i refuse to believe that he would have thought that sansa really thought that arya would want to be the lady of winterfell...literally anyone that had ever met arya would know that she had no interest in that life lol).



i think he could've had a much more interesting end that frankly could have been a lot more satisfying tbh. like i was living for it when it was happening but now that it's over i'm like "okay could have been done a lot better and made more sense" lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They wanted their red herring, okay? They're not good at subtlety. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I keep hearing in my head is, "Hope that wasn't your favorite character." I mean, I knew it had to happen sooner or later, but still. Reply

Thread

Link

I was referencing this https://youtu.be/DzrLtBC7wXc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Also I'm a total sick fuck and have been reading a ton of LF fanfic to soothe the pain ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ In his own strange and creepy way...he will be missed lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aidan has such a dry sense of humor...he had to be chuckling after doing that video and wanting to say "I hope I'm not your fav cuz my ass is so fucking dead this season" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how slow they'll make the White Walkers travel?



Considering the teleportation happening the past couple seasons they should be there by the premiere but I can see them still dragging it out to get them to Winterfell.



Yall think Winterfell will fall and the final battle be at King's Landing? Reply

Thread

Link





I read somewhere that Winterfell is where the battle for the dawn v.2 will take place and ww will be defeated ergo it's where "winter fell". and I was like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-Ed Sheeran thought he would be killed once he found out he was a Lannister solider



bitchmetoothefuck.gif I truly didn't expect him or This is England Kid or any of them to survive the scene at all, honestly. I thought Arya was going to shish kabob them all for one reason or another.



also, this just came across my TL and I cackled



ME: sorry I'm late guys, had some work stuff come up

BRAN STARK: he was masturbating — albro (@bromanconsul) August 28, 2017

bitchmetoothefuck.gif I truly didn't expect him or This is England Kid or any of them to survive the scene at all, honestly. I thought Arya was going to shish kabob them all for one reason or another.also, this just came across my TL and I cackled Reply

Thread

Link

That was actually really enjoyable and interesting. Not enough to tide me over, but whatever.



Can't wait for Sam and Dany to meet. Awkkkkkkward. Reply

Thread

Link

oh, cos she killed the Tarlys? Sam is so boring and impartial though, I can see him just being like "that's a shame. Here's some tea I brewed you." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't keep up with the show anymore (i lost my taste for it after the dinner-uterus-stabbing) but damn, the sets look amazing. the attention to detail and the art behind it, so stunning. Reply

Thread

Link

can't wait for all the new character interactions next season. I wonder how jaime will go in winterfell, I really want him and brienne to get together but I know that will never happen lol.



Also can't wait for sansa (and arya's) reactions to dany. I really don't want D&D to put them against eachother but I feel like they will :( they should get along, they have been through a lot of similar things.



Also does anyone else think now that Theon is a really boring character now? idk I wasn't feeling his scenes in the finale. I don't really care about the iron islands except for yara.



also cersei becomes night queen in season 8? Y/N Reply

Thread

Link

i can see dany and arya getting along actually, but D&D probably play sansa and dany against each other, especially since so many stans believe that sansa should be the last queen standing and that dany should die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh I hate how the fandom pits them against eachother when there is no need to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They also believe Sansa is the relative Jon should be fucking. They'd go out of their minds with happiness if Sansa disliked Dany, they'd go on about how ~~jealous~~ she is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link