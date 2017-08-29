Naya

Go bts of GoT w/new 7-part Youtube series: Game Revaled



-Each episode will take you behind the scenes of one of the 7 episodes from S7

-They filmed in Spain, Ireland, soundstage for Dany arriving on Dragonstone and walking up to the castle

-Ed Sheeran thought he would be killed once he found out he was a Lannister solider

-Masie got to wear an actual face of Walder Frey for her big reveal at the beginning of Ep.1

