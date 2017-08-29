HDD Album Projections In: Lil Uzi Vert is King; 5H Flops

5H's album is so good. It's cohesive, flows well, and the songs are far superior to their previous stuff. Honestly there isn't a single song on it I don't like. And they sound miles better without Camila. Reply

Thread

Link

They sound so much better without her omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are only 4 in actual sales, interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like them not having a huge single like Work from Home really killed their momentum this era. I've never heard Down on the radio once :\ Reply

Thread

Link

should have never released Down as the first single.



streaming really makes all the diference, you can make it if you have a huge hit. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao why are yall targeting 5h so much?

a$ap rocky also has a new album that will probably chart lower, but yeah let's talk about fifth harmony instead Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD is not here for misandry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He such a flop that it's not worth mentioning, but you right, ASAP Mob took the biggest L this week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Asap Mob as a whole is not as appealing to the gp at Asap Rocky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really dont understand why ONTD hates them so much. Ik most of them are racist and all but damn siding with KARLA of all people? They really hate career-driven talented poc women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

5hs album is good. camilas wailing ruined their songs



lonely night is my shit Reply

Thread

Link





time to work in the retail/food industry girls Reply

Thread

Link

Not before Kkkarla submits her application to be a subway janitor.



Edited at 2017-08-30 03:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not surprising about 5h. their team is completely incompetent Reply

Thread

Link

I'm mad we didn't have a post about XXXTentacion's fake suicide last week. That was allegedly for a video for a song that's two years old and not on his current album. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't hear about that but jesus. what is his demographic? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emo/scene kids. Kids struggling w/ depression and other mental illnesses. It was a bad look for him cuz one of his young fans coulda believe it was real and hurt themselves. But he's been a dumpster fire. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's the same dude that beat a pregnant woman, right? that's the first time i'd heard about him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's a woman beater. His ass can stay irrelevant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've mostly been listening to freudian



every time i hear about XXXT he sounds even more bizarre than the last time i heard about him Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe this nigga a real person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right! where the fuck did he come from Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Truly the destinys child of our generation Reply

Thread

Link

Their physical sales are fine (5 in female album sales atm) but streaming is killing them. Epic didnt work nearly as hard as they did for 7/27. Sending singles out late to radio stations, nearly no damn promotion, weak ass cd incentives...I absolutely HATE Epic. Reply

Thread

Link

IMO it's pretty clear epic took this as a last chance to cash in before their deal is up, not an opportunity to genuinely push them as four. everything about the album campaign feels like the label didn't want to put real resources into them. it sucks bc I feel like they deserved a better chance as a four-piece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fifth Harmony (the album) is so good though so that's a bummer. Down was such a horrible lead single and it killed all momentum they had :/ that's the only song on the album I skip Reply

Thread

Link

Fifth Harmony is projected to sell 39-43k, less than the 80k and 74k units moved by Reflection and 7/27 respectively.



Reply

Thread

Link