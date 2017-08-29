James and Logan

HDD Album Projections In: Lil Uzi Vert is King; 5H Flops



* Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is projected to debut atop the BB 200 with his debut album Luv Is Rage 2, which was supported by the hit single XO Tour Llif3. He will sell around 110-120k  (yassssss!)
* Rapper XXXTentatacion, who faked a suicide for the gram last week, will debut at #2 with around 74-79k
* Fifth Harmony is projected to sell 39-43k, less than the 80k and 74k units moved by Reflection and 7/27 respectively.

  1. *Lil Uzi Vert (Generation Now/Atlantic) 110-120k SPS, 29-34k Sales

  2. *XXXTentacion (Bad Vibes Forever/EMPIRE) 74-79k, 16-18k

  3. *Queens of the Stone Age (Matador) 66-70k, 63-67k

  4. Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Interscope) 41-44k, 9-11k

  5. *Old Dominion (RCA Nashville) 40-44k, 31-34k

  6. *Fifth Harmony (SYCO/Epic) 39-43k, 29-33k

  7. *A$AP Mob (A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds/RCA) 33-36k, 8-10k

  8. Khalid (Right Hand Music/RCA) 30-33k, 2-3k

  9. Kodak Black (Atlantic) 28-31k, 3-4k

  10. Ed Sheeran (Asylum) 25-28k, 7-8k

