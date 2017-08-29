HDD Album Projections In: Lil Uzi Vert is King; 5H Flops
* Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is projected to debut atop the BB 200 with his debut album Luv Is Rage 2, which was supported by the hit single XO Tour Llif3. He will sell around 110-120k (yassssss!)
* Rapper XXXTentatacion, who faked a suicide for the gram last week, will debut at #2 with around 74-79k
* Fifth Harmony is projected to sell 39-43k, less than the 80k and 74k units moved by Reflection and 7/27 respectively.
- *Lil Uzi Vert (Generation Now/Atlantic) 110-120k SPS, 29-34k Sales
- *XXXTentacion (Bad Vibes Forever/EMPIRE) 74-79k, 16-18k
- *Queens of the Stone Age (Matador) 66-70k, 63-67k
- Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Interscope) 41-44k, 9-11k
- *Old Dominion (RCA Nashville) 40-44k, 31-34k
- *Fifth Harmony (SYCO/Epic) 39-43k, 29-33k
- *A$AP Mob (A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds/RCA) 33-36k, 8-10k
- Khalid (Right Hand Music/RCA) 30-33k, 2-3k
- Kodak Black (Atlantic) 28-31k, 3-4k
- Ed Sheeran (Asylum) 25-28k, 7-8k
streaming really makes all the diference, you can make it if you have a huge hit.
a$ap rocky also has a new album that will probably chart lower, but yeah let's talk about fifth harmony instead
lonely night is my shit
every time i hear about XXXT he sounds even more bizarre than the last time i heard about him