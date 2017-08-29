New 'Riverdale' Cast Member Vanessa Morgan Getting Death Threats From Bughead Fans
This new #Riverdale cast member is already getting death threats from Bughead fans: https://t.co/panH3C6Cin pic.twitter.com/idwS4iMvnB— Glamour (@glamourmag) August 29, 2017
- Vanessa Morgan is set to appear as Toni Topaz on the second season of Riverdale.
- Her character befriends Jughead as he begins spending more time on the south side.
- Toni will be bisexual.
- Morgan was quoted saying "She's a Southside Serpent, a gang member, and Jughead's first friend." "So I might stir up the pot a bit with the Bughead relationship. There might be a little love triangle."
- About the Death threats, Morgan says, "I’ve already had some death threats. But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that [actually] happening, and there's half that's just all love. Who knows if [my character coming between Bughead] is even going to happen. People are just jumping to conclusions."
