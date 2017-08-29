New 'Riverdale' Cast Member Vanessa Morgan Getting Death Threats From Bughead Fans

i would like to take this time to state that bughead and sprousehart stans are an even demographic of mentally unstable youths and OLD ASS FUCKIN WOMEN WHO NEED 2 FIND GOD Reply

LMAO

LOLL I didn't even see this comment before I posted, I kind of wish you were exaggerating.

Are you fucking kidding me? I assumed they were teenagers

the primary sprousehart ringleader is a 25+ girl who clearly needs extensive therapy, like i am genuinely worried 4 her based on some of the shit she posts

Well Archie comics has been around for 75 years!

Isn't that the demographics of literally every single psycho standom? It's young girls and old as fuck women and everyone in between runs the hell away.

are they larry refugees

what's a bughead

The ship name of the couple Jughead and Betty on the show.

Surely "Jetty" occurred to someone as an alternative? Even "Jutty"?

Link





Edited at 2017-08-30 02:40 am (UTC) Reply

I need me some good back to school nostalgia so I can't wait for this to come back, but the fandom just reminds me that I'm in the company of a bunch of 15 year olds who are dying over shit like this development lol.

bughead has got to be the worst ship name I've ever seen and I've seen a lot

Meh. Voltron fandom takes the cake for bad names. Shatt is a real, acknowledged and widely used name smash that people are unashamed to use.

Also i am happy for some bi representation. I hope they don't fuck it up

Is this the character that Linklater spawn auditioned for?



Yup it is:







Edited at 2017-08-30 02:13 am (UTC)

The hell did I just watch?

I know audition tapes are usually awkward but why is she using this as reel? This girl needs friends who care enough about her to tell her this sucks.

Weird, I thought she was done with acting after Boyhood. I remember her saying she wanted her dad to kill her character off midway through, but he said it wouldn't make sense for the story, lol/oop.

Is she part basset hound? Yikes @ that still

Omfg who is this, she's fucking terrible 😰

She's the daughter of director Richard Linklater. She's really only been in one other movie (which was her dad's of course), but she quit partway into it (it was Boyhood so her quitting didn't tank production) because she didn't want to act. Or I thought she didn't until this terrible audition tape, lol

I thought she was kind of endearing in Boyhood, though obvs she can't really act.

she just looks really sad

Shippers are crazy. Also does anyone remember that My Babysitter's a Vampire show that Vanessa Morgan was on? lmao

Yes Disney Channel aired it and the movie lol

Riverdale won Tvguides cover battle

Entertainment Weekly's. They were on TV guide for comic con. I'm surprised and yet not considering how rabid parts of the fan base are

I was working on a post last night and then I fell asleep, lmao



I was working on a post last night and then I fell asleep, lmao Reply

Link





This is fucking vile. RIP to ONTD's Cole Sprouse's expose. 😭

we could've had it all

why was it not allowed? idgi

It was accepted two separate times and both times someone deleted it like 5 minutes later.

I was sad tbh, I always read posts in order of least enjoyable to likely most enjoyable, so I was in other posts and a viewing one, and was all "oohhh i'll save that one for last!" knowing how I much I despise him.

AND THEN IT WAS GONE.



AND THEN IT WAS GONE. Reply

let me guess, it's because she ain't white...

bonnie 2.0!!! So CW at this point!!

uh tvd/plec always hated bonnie and it still makes me mad how they treated her

to be fair, they'd be doing this with any actress, white or not. but they will definitely show their racism in how they do it with her

i love romance/couples in pretty much everything I read and watch but it's impressive how shippers always manage to ruin things.



And why would anyone ship Cole Sprouse with another human being is beyond me. Reply

I know. I'm very into romance in everything and I always try and stay away from fandons. there is always a crazy section. I dont understand it (must be because I usually ship established canon) but its always there.

I usually ship canon stuff these days too, I guess my heart knows its best to avoid frustration over fictional characters now that I'm past 21 lol

Cole Sprouse is an abusive piece of shit

I can't stay away from fictional romance as no romance on the horizon for me irl and I love fandom drama so I live on tumblr and fanfic. I ship everything so never invested overly in something happening in canon. If something doesn't happen, I just shrug my shoulders and scour the internet for fanfic of the couple that I crave to see together getting it on (this works 9/10 times). So understand I am on the fence and not a diehard shipper of anyone. But I love seeing the drama of people who are ride or die for their belief that THESE CHARACTERS MUST BE TOGETHER OMG! AND ANY OTHER SHIP FEAT. ONE OF THE CHARACTERS IS AGAINST THE GOSPEL!!! Death threats are beyond the pale tho so pls don't do that but fandom meltdowns at a new ep or news that confirms or denies something is just amazing to watch play out.

So how is this chick Toni Jughead's first friend? He's got Archie, Betty, the gay guy whose entire life is being gay, and Veronica (sort of) to name a few. Confusing.

first southside friend I guess

Totally, I forgot he transferred. Thanks.

Maybe she meant on the South Side.

Lol, he claims that he would've "actively shunned" people like Kevin and Veronica (which lbr, it'd be the other way around)



But yeah, first southside friend. Which still seems off since he seemed to be getting along with that table full of randoms during the finale. Whatever, I should accept the show's sloppy writing by now Reply

"Bughead" is truly the nadir of fandom smushnames. jfc.

I have never hated a character more than Chuck on Gossip Girl or Chair and it never once crossed my mind to send Ed Westwick a death threat. I do not get it.

one time I tweeted that I wanted Chuck to die and got attacked. Never again I will mess with Chair fans.

