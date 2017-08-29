Todrick hall cashes his friendship cheque, calls Taylor a 'natural' at dancing




Hall is one of the backup dancers in the video. He says:
- Taylor has a natural talent for dancing, it comes naturally to her unlike some other people in the industry
- He knew Taylor had what it takes to dance in her video after seeing her dance in the club
- Taylor looks like she's been dancing her entire life
- Taylor appreciates the art form that is dancing
- Taylor is like a living, breathing Cinderella
- There was nothing Beyonce-esque about her dancing, Beyonce didn't invent standing in lines


SOURCE
Tagged: ,