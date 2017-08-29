Todrick hall cashes his friendship cheque, calls Taylor a 'natural' at dancing

slapping her thighs doesn't make her an amazing dancer. Reply

Thread

Link





hips don't lie sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i can't... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like me after half a box of wine Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's jerking her shoulders more than she's moving her hips lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this movement reminds me of this ancient grandma vine where she flashes her tits https://twitter.com/reiatablevines/stat us/490384017418903552?lang=en Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo i like a stan who can drag their fave so effortlessly like this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







please stop. Reply

Thread

Link

This video drives me wild bc of how there was a fanfic way before they happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow i've never seen the full thing.. jfc how can 2 ppl be so cringe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this monsanto gmo level of corniness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit I'm stealing that line Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaaao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me after too many shots and they're playing '90s dance music and I'm like the only one left on the dancefloor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I got too drunk at a wedding reception and that groomsman is kind of cute, I guess" realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was so iconic. it was written in the stars for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, christ on a cracker. taylor swift is one of many, many things, but a natural dancer is not one of them. Reply

Thread

Link

he's such an embarrassment Reply

Thread

Link

came here to say exactly this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was a bore on Drag Race & he sucks at telling lies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl spreads her knees, whips her hair and claps on her thighs and suddenly everyone is shook by her "dancing"?



The bar is set so low for her. Reply

Thread

Link

Well ppl say the same about Beyonce for her lead footed hip thrusting and wig shaking, so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stan glasses is truly the most powerful drug. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good thing we're talking about the white demon in your icon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif never gets old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god I miss when Frank's antics were the worst we could politically dream of and therefore delicious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol how much did he make for saying this lbr Reply

Thread

Link

Idk why this gif is killing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For me it's the randomness of pushing her around as if a modified chaise lounge is a cart, the hand motions, the fact that she is literally doing the least and is being pushed around, the length of the gif, and the Portuguese subtitles /tl;dr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omfggg 💀💀💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what is going on here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has he never seen her on stage..... Reply

Thread

Link





This is well earned praise! Reply

Thread

Link

none of tragic gays in this video have any self love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bitch if you got bills to pay, who the fuck cares. I hate this whole SJW mentality Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At least she should select some good looking gays. They look like gays from Grindr you block straight away. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol she misses a move at the end...... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It has been a *really* long two days and I've been up for most of them hanging out in hospital waiting rooms so I've had WAY too much time on my hands. ANYWAY, the dancers in this video performed with Katy Perry at the VMAs. THE PLOT THICKENS! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

zeena lavey realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is the guy opposite todrick? he was working it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

flashing your bony inner thigh a couple times while clenching your jaw is NOT dancing FRAUDrrick Reply

Thread

Link

Fraudrick? Tell me more sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol well it's a nickname I just made up based on the lies he told in this article



Edited at 2017-08-30 01:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh he also setup a kickstarter and got a bunch of fan money and never delivered (google it!) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im sc r e am i n g Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he still with that hot af white boyfriend he had?

Reply

Thread

Link

... Yeah, no, get back to me when Taylor can pull this off.

Reply

Thread

Link

I love this song and video but the black outfits and black back drop take away from BoA's insane dancing skills imo



Edited at 2017-08-30 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

justice for this alberm of bops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im sad this flopped. Boa should have Swiftys career but white mediocrity prevails Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm always amazed when I watch this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first and only kpop obsession T_T Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's pretty, fantastic dancer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm mad she never became big in US :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh shame this album flopped. so many bops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this album :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That certainly does sound like something Todrick would say. Reply

Thread

Link

There was nothing Beyonce-esque about her dancing



well ain't that the truth Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They say the best lies have some truth in them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link