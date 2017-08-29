Jessica Chastain on the 'Alt-Left', Martin Luther King Jr., and Nonviolence

omg here we go Reply

stick to talking about white feminism, rebecca mcbecky-beckerstan. this is not your lane, becca.



lol white ppl are so quick to use an MLK quote Reply

SO QUICK, like they clearly know nothing else Reply

seriously, like i cant even. its like reading only a headline and skipping the whole article Reply

ikr? its like their fucking go to for all matters of racial discord Reply

OMG true! Tired of it!! Reply

I see this a lot from my white liberal friends too. I don't necessarily agree with everything antifa does and I don't think everyones should protest that way, but they're a valuable part of resistance. Reply

right and most of these protests have been very peaceful Reply

mte, antifa commits like 1/1000 the violence of the white supremacists but gets 1000x more shit for it. People need to read more if they think nonviolence alone solves everything Reply

They're blowing up the "alt left" narrative and focusing on them and completely downplaying the fact that there are literal Nazis marching down the streets of America.



These people are fucking ridiculous. Reply

im starting to think that people are confusing the antifa with the anarchists bc the friends i have who actively participate with antifa at counter protests get pissed and bitch about the people who trash buildings/stores, etc. Reply

Mte Reply

i've seen it from other liberal friends who are like, "you took the bait" in terms of fighting back and how it makes us look weak



its such a fucking brutal and frustrating conversation to have Reply

The problem with anti-fa/BAMN and the "alt-left" is that it lends credence to alt-right claims of victimization and martyrdom. Self-defense is 100% justifiable, but if we don't "disown/condemn" the actions of anarchists/anti-fa, then we look like hypocrites. The key difference is that we agree with anti-fa's goals (of not allowing authoritarianism), just not the means to the end. The neo-nazis are both wrong and their methodologies are wrong, but like fuck if right-wingers can understand that nuance. Reply

oh boy. ohhhh boyyyy. Reply

I like jessica chastain. I do. But i am sick and tired of white women telling minorities how to deal with violent, unreasonable assholes. When you've walked a mile in our shoes you can have an opinion. Otherwise shut the fuck up Reply

Yup Reply

privileged people always expect minorities to just suck it up, to be the bigger person and handle being faced with literal violence with grace and dignity. its so condescending and out of touch. Reply

i agree. i'm sick and tired of white people telling me how to behave while in the same breath trying to convince me racism is over. how can it be when you are basically still trying to police my behaviour and control how i behave? i'm done with placating them and their feelings. time for them to wake up and collect their own Reply

exactly. She needs to shut the fuck up immediately. Reply

/end post Reply

ia Reply

Yup Reply

SAY THAT Reply

yup. im disappointed cos i rly like her. though im not surprised she thinks this way. Reply

preach Reply

fr Reply

For real. I'm Jewish and want the "alt-right" to have their throats slit. Reply

Exactly



It's easy for them to say this Reply

All of this, why we always got to endure, be the bigger person, understand reason, and die, literally be assasinated for our rights to simply fucking live. They all need to keep silent. Reply

lol i knew she wasn't shit Reply

She is indeed shit. Jessica Shitstain, as I've been calling her forever. Hate this person. Reply

this album has been giving me so much life Reply

Zach de la Rocha should just officially join rtj Reply

um no. nazis literally want ethnic cleansing, antifa does not. nazis dont get the benefit of the doubt for 'peaceful resistance'. there is no peaceful resistance when one side wants to murder millions of people. Reply

Why is this so hard for some people to understand? Y'all want us to negotiate with people who want to kill millions, my black ass included. Like where do you begin? "Okay we'll give you the blacks, if you promise to leave out the disabled, and instead of 20 million, could y'all bring the toll down to 10-15 million?" Fuckers are insane. Reply

peaceful protests don't always work because the alt-right have already made up their minds and no amount of love and compassion is going to change the fact that they want huge portions of the population dead. you cannot 'win them over' with kindness or thinkpieces, because they don't care. they don't care about facts, or truths, just their own hateful agendas.



i don't agree with every aspect of violent protests, but i think they're very necessary. Reply

and rme at another person using MLK's words to denounce the big mean protestors. Reply

This exactly. Like, we can pat ourselves on the back for taking the high road but does it ultimately have an effect? Reply

Mte. Like that nazi guy who was crying in the video after Charlottesville. In another video he talked in racist slurs about young black men deserving what they get at the hands of the police but when it was his turn it was wrong and unjustified. Because he treats black and minority ethnic people as less than and no amount of appealing to his (non existent) humanity will change that. Apart from that his crowd just enjoy inflicting pain and suffering.



Edited at 2017-08-30 02:03 am (UTC)

Yup Reply

what a condescending douchebag Reply

the influence of "the violent left" or "alt left" as equal or worse than alt right danger is such an obvious rightwing talking point, that this has entered into the online consciousness so quickly (it suddenly cropped up everywhere on reddit right after charlottesville) is such an obvious spreading of propaganda. and lots of people who love to consider themselves moderates or liberals are falling for the "both sides are the same" bullshit yet again, will it never end? Reply

its some red scare bullshit. as if the ""alt left"" is in ANY way comparable to literal nazi's advocating for ethnic cleansing of the US/europe? Reply

For real.



What absolute bullshit. Reply

https://trends.google.com/trends/explor e?q=Alt%20left



https://trends.google.com/trends/explor e?q=Alt%20left

Edited at 2017-08-30 03:25 am (UTC) Yes, the term existed. But it was not known or used to the extent that it is now. Just look at google trends.

God I know! I can't believe how blatant this line of propaganda is and yet plenty of people are still buying that bullshit. Reply

It's sooo obvious and Chastain is just adding fuel to the fire.

its pathetic Reply

Lots of moderates and liberals are pushing this themselves as a way to keep the left out. They're not even falling for it, they actively brought "alt-left" into the conversation and pushed it Reply

Reminds me of equating Trump and Clinton. False equivalencies. Reply

yup...the ~many sides argument pushed by drumpf and his ilk is fucking bs Reply

Agreed, ugh Reply

there's nothing interesting about that at all...pretty in line with how a lot of liberals~ think esp in regards to racism

she just wanted to get that off her chest i guess lol



Edited at 2017-08-30 01:21 am (UTC)

