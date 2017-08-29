Jessica Chastain on the 'Alt-Left', Martin Luther King Jr., and Nonviolence
Interesting article. If we resort to violence as a way to combat hate, we become what we are fighting. https://t.co/TsJRoWRKBZ— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
Hollywood darling Jessica Chastain has never been one to shy away from serious topics. Along with being vocal about sexism and racism, she's a huge proponent of nonviolence. Such views have generally been lauded by fans - until today. It all started when Jessica commented on the article "Why the 'alt-left' is a problem" (see: above tweet). Things quickly snowballed from there...
'Returning violence for violence multiplies violence' I'm here for changing the world through peaceful protests, calling my reps, and VOTING pic.twitter.com/QAW1DASxZ3— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
Im not speaking about nonviolence in the place of self defence. If a Nazi tried to hurt you, I would fight alongside to protect you.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
If the color of my skin is going to cause you to generalize, perhaps you shd look back over whether or not I've been silent to injustice— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
Here's another good read.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
I stand with you to dismantle systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance. ❤ https://t.co/QAloiuJDTC
These people are fucking ridiculous.
its such a fucking brutal and frustrating conversation to have
It's easy for them to say this
i don't agree with every aspect of violent protests, but i think they're very necessary.
What absolute bullshit.
its pathetic
she just wanted to get that off her chest i guess lol
fascists don't deserve to live, let alone be fought against with ~*~***peAcE anD LOvE~**~~*