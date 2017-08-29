A source close to Taylor Swift tells People why she went into hiding
- The PR tragedies of Tayvin, Hiddleswift and Kimye made her feel like her personal life was out of control
- It was incredibly draining for her, she needed to reinvent and start fresh
- Source emphasizes that Taylor is very talented
ontd, are you a very talented, very private person who has been devastated from your personal relationships being reported in the press?
Source is 100% correct of course! Praise our pop queen!
And wtf does the American flag emoji have to do with anything?
Also for the rest of us.
I'm preferring the 1989 era to this one so far.