A source close to Taylor Swift tells People why she went into hiding




- The PR tragedies of Tayvin, Hiddleswift and Kimye made her feel like her personal life was out of control
- It was incredibly draining for her, she needed to reinvent and start fresh
- Source emphasizes that Taylor is very talented

