A source close to Taylor Swift tells People why she went into hiding

so which squad member was this.

Taylor hersssself

lmao. It's People, it came straight from her team.

Saylor Twift

Joseph Kahn. The "she's very talented" seems like his creepy obsessed self.

she literally put her relationship with tom out there in the most embarrassing way possible

Source emphasizes that Taylor is very talented



Source is 100% correct of course! Praise our pop queen!

the main takeaway

rip

Can she go away again I'm still tracking my package and I would like to do it in peace.

smh i got this email

lol this is so weird

lmao omg

This happened to me too. I'm just trying to track a pair of shoes I ordered. I'm not here for Taylor Swift tickets.

it's an eye-sore for real

love that ONTD is your number 1 bookmark <3

She really wants them album sales.

Ugh, I know the feeling. I got an email from UPS about winning tickets and at work the radio played her new song that I was trying to avoid.

Lol this was mte earlier. I jumped 10 ft from my computer

lmao ups's branding + her reputation aesthetic don't even go together.

i love that you bookmarked ONTD! i have it in my most visited thing on the chrome front page

LMAO I saw this too....I was on the phone with customer service/on their website staring at her face for like 30 minutes while talking to a rep and trying to clear up some delivery issue XD It felt kind of surreal /coolstorybro

She had a secret baby

sarah palin teas!

this is defamation!

omg i wish.

lmao she has yet to denounce breitbart YIKES

The fact she doesn't call out the Nazi's support of her is ridiculous

She would



And wtf does the American flag emoji have to do with anything?



Edited at 2017-08-30 01:27 am (UTC) Reply

Because with these ppl everything has to either be 'Murrkah or Jesus

Lol this POS

Lmao this foul southern pageant reject ass Becky would like Squinty

I had a vision she would. How That's So Raven of me.

her target audience

oh jfc

Taylor Swift is very talented and white.

Her relationship with Calvin wasn't a mess until the end. And she is 100% to blame for the Hiddleswift bullshit, so don't even start. That was a laughable disaster of her own (calculated, pathetic) making.

I can't even figure out what she was trying to do with that Hiddleston shirt fiasco.

The Famous video was released a week before. They did the daily English beach stroll with his family the actual weekend it was released. Nothing more wholesome than meeting the parents and doing photo-ops with his niece. I don't fault her for it, that MV was such a violation.

Sticking it to Cal-Cal and distracting from Kim K's Esquire interview and Kanye's music video. Kayne announced around the time of the debut that he'd be holding a public screening for the "Famous" video and there was rampant speculation he'd play the video of that phone call. Little did we know they were saving it for ratings. I also think it leaked to her what the content of that music video would be.

I actually think most of the blame of the Hiddleswift disaster is on Taylor but Tom did agree to go along with it so he's not exactly off the hook.

I can't at everyone kissing this basic buttercream icing's mediocre ass. She still hasn't owned up to anything and she still playing the victim. I am not looking forward to her shit music being played on all the radio stations

It was incredibly draining for her



Also for the rest of us. Reply

but poor taylor!!

i haven't recovered. pls go back into hiding, t.s.

Except she clearly told kanye on the phone "Ooo I'm like this close to over-exposure..." when he asked if he could put her in his song so it was obviously more calculated than that

lmao as if any of he personal life was private or not her own damn fault

Her stans do more reaching than K-Pop stans pretending their racist faves are innocent and their words were lost in translation.

I'm preferring the 1989 era to this one so far.



I'm preferring the 1989 era to this one so far.

