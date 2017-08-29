Trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston confronts Caitlyn Jenner over her support for Trump
Over the weekend Caitlyn Jenner was invited to the Trans Chorus of LA's performance of The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust. Towards the end of the performance Trans activist and Editor-in-chief of Wear Your Voice Magazine Ashlee Marie Preston decided to confront Caitlyn Jenner about her support for Donald Trump.
Ashlee walked over to Caitlyn and began to express her feelings (semi-inaudible due to the music) during which Caitlyn taps the shoulder of the events co-chair Dena Williams standing in front of her and points at Ashlee to have her taken care of.
Ashlee continues until you can hear Jenner interrupting by asking "Are you done yet?"
"You're a fucking fraud. The fact that you continue to support somebody that does everything with the military, that’s erasing our fucking community. And you support it."
Caitlyn stayed quiet throughout most of the confrontation. "I supported you when so many people said I shouldn't be supporting you."
“We are complicit. Taking her money and doing all that? It makes us complicit. It goes against the mission." Ashlee said to Dena Williams.
Deana then told Ashlee "How are we gonna fight anyone if we keep in-fighting" which prompted Ashlee to reply "How are we gonna fight anyone if she’s giving money to the people that are destroying us?"
"As long as we continue to be the ones that are most impacted by the choices that you make, it is not okay." Ashlee said to Jenner.
Jenner responded with "You don't know me" which left Preston flabbergasted. Jenner then started to walk away as Preston pointed at Caitlyn and said "You're a fucking fraud and a fake"
Desperate times call for #desperate measures. A #loud, #angry #black #trans #woman" is more affective than a #dead one. #SilenceIsDeath 💀— Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) August 27, 2017
Seriously, the delusion of Jenner is unreal. The GOP don't like you sis!
Fuck Caitlyn Jenner.
You don't get use your transition to shield you from criticisms-- esp when it comes from the community of people you're actively working against by supporting Trump. Coming out as trans must be difficult for any person, but Caitlyn had everything going for her. She will never understand the struggle that it is to be trans for the average person. She'll always have her privilege.
Which is why she ultimately doesn't care that her support for Trump effects everyone else negatively.
People like Caitlyn and Trump and other supporters of Trump can't see beyond themselves.
I really do.
I honestly can't figure it out, it makes about as much sense as when really poor people vote Republican. I'm just like, what is their thinking, here? Is it "oh fuck us for being poor let's vote in the people who will make us even poorer?"
I don't think I'll ever understand it.
Caitlyn Jenner is the epitome of an oxymoron -- you CANNOT still defend Trump + advocate for the Trans community... The fact that she thinks she can is... despicable.. let alone still support Republicans, in general...