Trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston confronts Caitlyn Jenner over her support for Trump





"you don't know me" is the equivalent to this

she didn't lie.

"How are we gonna fight anyone if she’s giving money to the people that are destroying us?"



Seriously, the delusion of Jenner is unreal. The GOP don't like you sis!

People need to shut the fuck up about infighting and all that bullshit if the other side is literally calling for the extinction of the disenfranchised population.



Fuck Caitlyn Jenner.

IA. I'm not trans but imho Caitlyn Jenner is the worst thing to happen to the trans community, ever.

I don't know...I say trump, mike pence, transphobic people in power, and transphobic people period, would be the worst for the trans community at large...

You're right of course, I'm overreacting. At this point, I just find Jenner to be a nauseating, vile human.

She is. I just find it funny the amount of mental gymnastic someone like her goes through to think they're helping their community when they are hurting it.

Yes! That's it exactly, you put it much better than I could have.



Edited at 2017-08-30 05:52 am (UTC)

and of course Caitlyn had nothing of substance to say

Fuck Caitlyn Jenner for real.



You don't get use your transition to shield you from criticisms-- esp when it comes from the community of people you're actively working against by supporting Trump. Coming out as trans must be difficult for any person, but Caitlyn had everything going for her. She will never understand the struggle that it is to be trans for the average person. She'll always have her privilege.



Which is why she ultimately doesn't care that her support for Trump effects everyone else negatively.



People like Caitlyn and Trump and other supporters of Trump can't see beyond themselves. Reply

I hate Jenner.

I really do.

Get ha!!!!

I totally agree that she is responsible for Trump coming up with the Trans military ban. Still hoping the generals will fight back on that one.

Mattis isn't implementing it. go to werebel for the post!



Edited at 2017-08-30 01:39 am (UTC)

he almost certainly will lbr, he's just waiting for the results of a panel to decide how to best implement it which is what trump's memo to the pentagon directed them to do anyway. he's not doing anything against his orders so this isn't some type of rebellion or pushback. in the meantime nothing has changed policywise pending the study.

I saw that as well

he's also implemented the ban on recruitment of trans people already so the freeze only pertains to enlisted, so the ban is already partially implemented. just seen a lot of media outlets interpret his pending study as some sort of rejection of trump and standing up for transpeople when... it is not... and the administration as a whole continues to not gaf about lgbt so the media shouldn't go giving anyone cookies for things like this :/

Are YOU done yet, ho?!

Caitlin you told us who you supported, how you voted, what your beliefs are, we didn't just make it up so we know you pretty damn well. You had a reality show for a hot minute.

she came off so badly on her own show, it's kinda crazy. you could tell her "concern" for the trans community was extremely shallow and only to promote her show, she had a couple of people on as "friends" who knew what they were talking about and really cared, but caitlyn was so self-centered the whole time. I wanted to cut her slack for still finding herself, but since then she obviously never grew as a person or developed any empathy.

Go in sis.

Ewe at Caitlin just immediately calling security



Edited at 2017-08-30 02:03 am (UTC)

and obviously Caitlyn has NOTHING to say that can defend her 'position' at all.

Ugh shes such a garbage person.

People like this baffle me. How do you live in the world as a trans person and remain so completely oblivious? Do you think Jenner is has been rich for so long that she is just genuinely blind to anyone else's struggle? Or is she just an enormously self-hating trans-woman, or just has the personality of an right-wing, rich old white man in a trans womans body?

I honestly can't figure it out, it makes about as much sense as when really poor people vote Republican. I'm just like, what is their thinking, here? Is it "oh fuck us for being poor let's vote in the people who will make us even poorer?"

I don't think I'll ever understand it. Reply

Wow!!! Fuck Caitlyn. Not cool at all 100000000%

What did Caitlyn expect, that she was not going to eventually get called out for her bullshit?!! 🤔



Caitlyn Jenner is the epitome of an oxymoron -- you CANNOT still defend Trump + advocate for the Trans community... The fact that she thinks she can is... despicable.. let alone still support Republicans, in general... Reply

put her in her place! caitlyn is trash

