August 29th, 2017, 05:36 pm rainbows_ Mariah Carey: The Diva Takes Us Inside Her Closet The pop star opens the doors to the impressive fashion closet inside her Tribeca triplex.Source Tagged: fashion, mariah carey, old hollywood Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Edited at 2017-08-30 01:21 am (UTC)
is she trying to rehab her image?
Anywho... the Kendall one was great cause she tries to be all badass about these pair of jeans and is like, "I STOLE THEM FROM A SHOOT" and then when she recalls it was a Vogue shoot & she tries to change the story to like, "Oh wait no... they actually sent these to me... I was remembering wrong..."
Also I saw this which was cute!
Mariah: do you know the name of the designer rocky?
Rocky: it's called Balmain
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I've been working on my closet since Saturday haha. It's a long process, little by little. It's a walk in but small. I've really run out of room so I added shelves that go very high. I also got a shoe organizer and am getting a few other things. It really makes a difference and I figured why not utilize all that wall space haha.
Edited at 2017-08-30 03:06 am (UTC)