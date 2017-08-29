I'm watching drag race before this and I'm wondering where I should start. I've never watched a season but wannnnna. Reply

Do you want maximum drama, best queens, or just a good intro to the show? Reply

Maximum drama. Reply

4, 5, 6 - in that order Reply

make sure you watch the accompanying untucked episodes too Reply

theres a serious female bullying problem at my job so last night's episode made me so uncomfortable. why are human beings like this to each other Reply

So gross. And then seeing them clapping back at people on social media who were calling them out was just... ugh, they are a mess. Reply

Im on Pacific Time so I can't watch yet but I had fuckin Whaboom responding to all my tweets last night Reply

lmao Reply

THAT'S AMAZING Reply

last time i watched it was the boys turn and that one girl got a pity one-on-one Reply

I'm ready.



the Canadian eagle has landed Reply

So....will we actually have a rose ceremony tonight?

The only reason I say yes because we've got new dudes coming in which means the girls have the roses. Reply

i cant believe its only been six episodes, it feels like foorrrrrever.



though that's 12 hours so yeah thats a lot Reply

it's A LOT Reply

Okay, but a Canadian Eagle-Jack Stone threesome is a major fantasy of mine. Reply

4 hours of this show a week is Too Much Reply

Current Music: FNT - Semisonic



I'm SURPRIIIIIIIIISED that you never been told BEFOOOOOOORE Reply

that you're LOVELY and you're PERFECT and that sOMEBODY WANTS YOU Reply

ugh i am so not in the mood for this



i am exhausted and my students start tomorrow! i need sleep!!! Reply

I never thought I'd say this but I am so ready for Daniel. Reply

Lacey is so desperate Reply

Daniel has a sick body per the intro but his face is generic as fuck Reply

its actually so generic its scaring me Reply

He kind of looks like a mannequin...but with cheekbones Reply

His body is so distracting. I love it! Reply

idk daniel but im excited cause you all seem to love him Reply

He's made for reality TV Reply

he can be obnoxious but he's the only person actually in on the joke that is the bachelor-verse Reply

