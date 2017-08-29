Black Canary

Hasbro sues WB/DC comics over Bumblebee name




-Hasbro is attempting to sue DC over using the name 'Bumblebee' on any and all merchandise

-Claims that Super Hero Girls merchandise with Bumblebee will confuse customers (one is an african american who can change size and sting people while the other is a yellow robot....)

-They also fear that DC's Bumblebee will affect their toy sales of Transformers Bumblebee (imo because they think boys will shun the name once they find out a female shares the name)

-DC first introduced Bumblebee in 1977 while Hasbro's Bumblebee wasn't created until 1983.

-Hasbro trademarked the name in 2015

Source
Can you tell the difference between a human and an automobile ONTD?
