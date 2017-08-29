Hasbro sues WB/DC comics over Bumblebee name
-Hasbro is attempting to sue DC over using the name 'Bumblebee' on any and all merchandise
-Claims that Super Hero Girls merchandise with Bumblebee will confuse customers (one is an african american who can change size and sting people while the other is a yellow robot....)
-They also fear that DC's Bumblebee will affect their toy sales of Transformers Bumblebee (imo because they think boys will shun the name once they find out a female shares the name)
-DC first introduced Bumblebee in 1977 while Hasbro's Bumblebee wasn't created until 1983.
-Hasbro trademarked the name in 2015
Can you tell the difference between a human and an automobile ONTD?
also dc's character was created before hasbros so like calm down
(jk lmao)
Why would anything else matter?
Although Bumblebee is so generic as a term that I'm surprised they were able to.
I am interested how the case turns out because I have to believe that in this case the trademark is very narrowly applied.
Which one do you know ONTD?
Re: Which one do you know ONTD?
Mainly from Teen Titans way back when.
She and I share a first name. ❤️
Edited at 2017-08-29 11:40 pm (UTC)