Hasbro sues WB/DC comics over Bumblebee name

how will that confuse customers.......

also dc's character was created before hasbros so like calm down Reply

are they gonna sue bumblebee tuna too? Reply

i had no idea this was an actual tuna brand. i remember it from ace ventura 2. Reply

lol my brain always goes there first Reply

is it chicken, is it fish, or is it an insect?



(jk lmao) Reply

good to know hasbro hates black women! Reply

That is dumb as hell Reply

wtf... it's the name of an animal and not yours to trademark. Poor bumble bees are facing enough trouble already :( Reply

lol this is so dumb Reply

I can't. Reply

"DC first introduced Bumblebee in 1977 while Hasbro's Bumblebee wasn't created until 1983"



Why would anything else matter? Reply

Because Hasbro trademarked it first. Had they not, DC would have the rights to it.



Although Bumblebee is so generic as a term that I'm surprised they were able to. Reply

They probably obtained the trademark off the back of claiming secondary meaning, hence why they didn't obtain one until 2015 when the toys have been around forever.



I am interested how the case turns out because I have to believe that in this case the trademark is very narrowly applied. Reply

I actually only know of the DC Transformer one. First time hearing about this Hasbro one. Reply

The Hasbro one is the Transformer, DC is a super heroine whose doll is sold by their competitor, Mattel. Reply

Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh lol Reply

The DC one (the girl).



Mainly from Teen Titans way back when. Reply

hasbro sounds broke Reply

Lmao Reply

screaming Reply

lol irl Reply

Lmao Reply

They do lmao Reply

lmfao Reply

Fucking stupid. Reply

DC Bumblebee>>>>>>>



She and I share a first name. ❤️ Reply

Tbh it is confusing Reply

I tried to buy the Bumbleebee doll for my sister right when DC girls first came out and all I kept seeing were the stupid Transformers toys on google/amazon lol, but by now it's so easily distinguishable/DC Superhero Girls are pretty established. It's annoying that they want to ban it and think people will genuinely get confused/turned off, esp. since Bumbleebee is the only black girl on the DC Superhero Girls team (plus she's absolutely adorable)!



Edited at 2017-08-29 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

