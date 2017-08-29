Former Glee actress Becca Tobin advises podcast listeners to "let him grab you by the pussy"
Becca Tobin- of Glee and wearing red face on Halloween fame- advised a listener of her podcast The Ladygang to "Throw away your sign from the march 'cause I know you went. And get yourself in those Louboutins. And don't feel badly. Let him (the listener's husband) grab that pussy and buy you some Louboutins.".
Occurs at the 53/54 minute mark of the most recent episode.
https://www.podcastone.com/ladygang-podc
I like her enough, but I never trust a theater kid to not be just the slightest bit messy.
You shouldn't use random personal facts you know about somebody to insult them, though. It's pretty shitty.
My daddy just just sits me in a bathtub full of diamonds in a mirrored room, and leaves me to it tbh.
and I say this as a paid up shoe-a-holic
who are these people who can't figure out even minor dilemmas