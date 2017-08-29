shia

Former Glee actress Becca Tobin advises podcast listeners to "let him grab you by the pussy"



Becca Tobin- of Glee and wearing red face on Halloween fame- advised a listener of her podcast The Ladygang to "Throw away your sign from the march 'cause I know you went. And get yourself in those Louboutins. And don't feel badly. Let him (the listener's husband) grab that pussy and buy you some Louboutins.".

Occurs at the 53/54 minute mark of the most recent episode.

https://www.podcastone.com/ladygang-podcast
Tagged: , , ,