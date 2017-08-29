Liongate's ROBIN HOOD pushed back Six Months
.@TaronEgerton's "Robin Hood" moved back six months to September 2018 https://t.co/sY0Vrfa157 pic.twitter.com/R6zg1OIm0R— Variety (@Variety) August 29, 2017
- Originally the same date as Pacific Rim Uprising on March 21st 2018
- Now against Sony's Goosebumps 2 on September 21nd, 2018
- "The story will center on Robin Hood being a war-hardened crusader and joining with a Moorish commander in an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown."
- Starring Taron Edgerton, Jaime Foxx, and Jaime Dornan
source
The news has been met with a resounding "Wait, this exists?" worldwide.
Is it just me, or is he aging rapidly and badly? He used to be so boyish looking.
or go to the stage like he said he wants to
i like him but everything he's in is bleh
edit: got it. He looks like Josh Hutcherson or whatever his name is.
Edited at 2017-08-29 10:22 pm (UTC)
Enough of the same bull shit story being told over and over
Also stop the Hercules/Tarzan reboots as well.