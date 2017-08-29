Liongate's ROBIN HOOD pushed back Six Months

I forgot this movie was even happening. It'll probably flop like King Arthur did this year. Reply

Thread

Link

Has the same writer. RIP 🎻 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, figures Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe we're still making movies about these two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First thing I thought of was King Arthur, it sounds too much like it. And Lionsgate--they love throwing money away on stuff like this.



Is it just me, or is he aging rapidly and badly? He used to be so boyish looking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how many robin hood movies do we need? Reply

Thread

Link

can taron like...make some good movies



or go to the stage like he said he wants to



i like him but everything he's in is bleh Reply

Thread

Link

If he started singing i'd probably listen in. I was impressed by his work in Sing at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he did a podcast a while ago where he said he really wants to do a musical, i think he mentioned wanting to do sondheim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What character was he in Sing? The gorrilla? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I get this and Margot Robbie's "Marian" project mixed up Reply

Thread

Link

I'd rather see Goosebumps 2 than this. Reply

Thread

Link

Man I just watched Kingsman the other day and its like a reverse she's all that situation, it is crazy how much better he looks w/ the glasses. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously i was like "Damn dude you look busted here." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually didn't care for his glasses/suit look. His body was nice in that movie, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it's such a look tbh. anytime i watch kingsman i'm like damn, need to get me a suit and pair of glasses like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taron looks like someone but I can't really figure out who..







edit: got it. He looks like Josh Hutcherson or whatever his name is.



Edited at 2017-08-29 10:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

A little bit, but I've been squinting at that pic and I get Greg Kinnear vibes from like 20 years ago. He does looks some other actor, not like himself in that pic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I feel like the hair + hair line is giving me Jude Law vibes too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hollywood is so fucking unoriginal LORD.

Enough of the same bull shit story being told over and over Reply

Thread

Link

I'm over Robin Hood until Stephen Lawhead's trilogy gets adapted into a movie. Reply

Thread

Link

The failure of that King Arthur movie back in May should have told Lionsgate everything it needed to know about a new Robin Hood movie. Reply

Thread

Link

they were unfortunately already filming then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reading the script for King Arthur should have told Lionsgate everything they needed to know about not making that movie. And this is the same screenwriter. They're gluttons for punishment. Someone at Lionsgate needs to be fired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this movie sounds like a flop and a half. idk why i am so enamored by taron he is so basic but i would destroy him Reply

Thread

Link

I've never been much of a Robin Hood fan in general but I'll probably check this out because I like his face. 😶 Reply

Thread

Link

I was excited until I saw Jaime Foxx. No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

Seems like every couple of years we get new Robin Hood/King Arthur movies, and they always flop. When is Hollywood gonna realise this?



Also stop the Hercules/Tarzan reboots as well. Reply

Thread

Link