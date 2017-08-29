Rapunzel

Liongate's ROBIN HOOD pushed back Six Months


  • Originally the same date as Pacific Rim Uprising on March 21st 2018

  • Now against Sony's Goosebumps 2 on September 21nd, 2018

  • "The story will center on Robin Hood being a war-hardened crusader and joining with a Moorish commander in an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown."

  • Starring Taron Edgerton, Jaime Foxx, and Jaime Dornan


source

The news has been met with a resounding "Wait, this exists?" worldwide.
