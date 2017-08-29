Are Khalid & Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei working on a possible collaboration?
Yes
Khalid (who won "Best new artist" at the 2017 VMAs) confirmed the rumour with Billboard
also, Normani made a quick appearance in Khalid last music video "Young Dumb & Broke" with other stars such as Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell), Rachael Leigh Cook and ending with Wayne Brady and rapper Buddy
source 1 2 3
she's coming
Khalid Is ‘Pretty Sure’ He’s Going To Collaborate With Normani Kordei https://t.co/tkS0JZuLzM pic.twitter.com/m9oXARCbKQ— MTV News (@MTVNews) August 21, 2017
Normani would have been the solo breakout of 5H, if she was any race but black. :/
