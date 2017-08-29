paz, nhft

Are Khalid & Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei working on a possible collaboration?

Yes


Khalid (who won "Best new artist" at the 2017 VMAs) confirmed the rumour with Billboard



also, Normani made a quick appearance in Khalid last music video "Young Dumb & Broke" with other stars such as Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell), Rachael Leigh Cook and ending with Wayne Brady and rapper Buddy


source 1 2 3

she's coming
