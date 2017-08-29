Are Khalid & Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei working on a possible collaboration?

His performance at the VMAs was shocking. He seemed like he was too shy to sing almost or as if it were his first time performing it Reply

lol really? Man, this generation of singers rly haven't worked their way up through gigging and it shows.



Ed Sheeran has but I don't watch his live perfs to confirm if he can handle a stage. Reply

imo he's incredibly dull and a weak singer, but that was just off me watching his vma stage Reply

i saw him live in nyc and his singing was actually pretty good. idk what happened, nerves? Reply

i went to one of his concert (it was super cheap) and he was great. he was vibing with the crowd a lot. he was probably stressed since it was his first time performing at a big award event



his album is so good tho Reply

duh Normani will become the Tinashe with hits and stages to book Reply

No lie, I was actually thinking that Reply

omg i can't wait 😩😩😩 i love them both Reply

That gif... the whole video for that song is full of 2 second dance clips that go into slow motion. Can none of them dance for longer than 2 second bursts? Reply

lmao is this just because I have Jade in my icon? You're fooling yourself if you think any Little Mix fan is defending that move. But that's one bad choreography choice, as opposed to evidence that they can't dance. Reply

i still don't understand how someone thought those outfits, that production design... all of it, was a good idea for a video for that song just why Reply

lol please normani can obviously dance Reply

Sis if it were any of the other 3 members this comment would be okay, but not in a Normani post. Reply

They didn't really cut away from Dinah and Normani. Of course they cut from Ally a lot, bc she sucks as a dancer. Reply

YES NORMANI ❤ Waiting for people to say she just doesn't have IT or some other bs but I think her and Lauren are probably the only two who have a sliver of a chance outside of 5h Reply

It's "she can't sing" no? There's always an excuse for [refrains]. Reply

That or she just doesn't have star power and maybe should just be a dancer like hmm ok Reply

You can listen to her X Factor audition, Normani can sing. Is she better at it than the other 3 girls? No. But that doesn't matter when "singers" like Selena Gomez have a career.



Normani would have been the solo breakout of 5H, if she was any race but black. :/ Reply

I hope she gets a solo w/ good pop r&b music. She's fun to watch. Reply

he gay right? Reply

Mr. Belding goes to one of my regular bars here in L.A. and yes he is a drinker and a half. Reply

I believe it. Did you notice if he is drinking cocktails or beers usually? Reply

I didn't notice which. I didn't even notice him at first till my friend pointed him out. He did drink for awhile, leave and sit in his car across the street for like 20 mins before he drove home. Reply

he's boring Reply

it's good to test the waters as long as the rest of the group are cool with it - they all did their own solo stuff too except dinah I think Reply

they all working on solo music



- ally had that that collab with the lost kings and she's been seen working at a studio in Houston (country!ally will rise) a few months ago during a break

- dinah has a collab with red one & french montana. they already filmed the mv months ago in Morocco. and don't get why it's not out yet

- lauren had her duet with halsey and she's been working with steve aoki. she said that the collab should be released "soon"

- normani has been seen working with bonnie mckee and other producers during their holidays. and i know they were rumours on twitter that she would collab with dj snake

Reply

i can't stand the way this guy sings lmao Reply

same, he's nearly unintelligible. i fucks with "location" tho Reply

he's hot af Reply

damn spell check! fugly af Reply

Kel is in the video too Reply

Getting ready for her solo career. Reply

