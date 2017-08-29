Good response. Reply

That user just got clowned. Reply

I'd never criticize anyone who decides to change their name for work related reasons. We all know ppl with white sounding names are likelier to get called for interviews. Reply

I know. That's not a fair criticism. Women who use pen or unisex names sell more books too. Reply

I'm all for this response. I'm proud of her. Reply

Chloe is my absolute fave even before this, so I'm so happy to see her respond like this. Reply

lol clocked ha, stay in your lane boo Reply

Lmao she didn't hold back at all. Good for her. Reply

I feel like she's addressed this in the past, right? That's an awesome answer. Reply

she addressed this way back when agents of SHIELD first came out Reply

she doesn't speak mandarin tho? i remember some event where she had a translator in her ear the whole time Reply

you're going to make a comment like that after she say's she can?



come on girl Reply

maybe she's picking it back up again, she said she was losing it after not speaking it as much. I've heard her speak a bit though, her pronunciation is better than mine lol Reply

You can speak mandarin and also have a translator. I can speak it fluently, but the vocabulary is absolutely huge, and I wouldn't be able to pick up every single word despite being able to communicate with my family just fine on a daily basis. Reply

This sounds like my friend who can speak conversational French with her other friends, but floundered when her job made her deal with French-speaking clients.



For the record, she knew she wasn't up to bringing that into work, but they insisted, and were disappointed when - no surprise for her! - she couldn't keep up with all the technical jargon. Reply

This. Besides the fact that I basically speak Chinglish because my mandarin vocab isn't great, there's tons of slang and idoms that manifested in Taiwan after my mom left so she never knew them to teach me and my bros, plus mainland variations. Reply

I mean,





Reply

Mandarin accents vary drastically from region to region. People who aren't used to a particular region's accent may need help. Reply

It's common to use an interpreter, even when people are fluent in a shared language. There's a range when it comes to fluency, and what may be considered fluent for social or informal settings may not be enough for formal situations (like interviews). Reply

If it was a work or press event, it might have been mandatory. It's easy to miss something in that language. I speak mostly Cantonese. Reply

lmao you sound white Reply

Mila Kunis speaks Russian but would still listen to the translator in her ear during interviews. I remember her talking about how sometimes she would notice discrepancies in the translation. Reply

Good for her Reply

how you gonna come at irl robin sparkles with some bullshit like that



Reply

lmao Reply

love her ❤️ Reply

Ha! Burnnnnnn Reply

i love ha. i want her to do well beyond AoS. Although, I am excited for the next season. Reply

why Bennet tho? Reply

Bennet is her father's first name and she wanted to honor him. Reply

