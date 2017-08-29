Coldplay wrote and performed a country song dedicated to Houston in the wake of Harvey

am I the only one who sees a jean claude van damme video? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I'm not sure how that happened, but it's fixed.



Man, now my Jean-Claude Van Damme fetish has been exposed.



Edited at 2017-08-29 09:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-08-29 09:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see a tutorial about calf massages. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend was at this! I had no idea they were going but they posted a snippet on their IG. Reply

Thread

Link

This is awesome! Hopefully Chris Martin won't find himself being randomly wrapped up into another Gallagher brothers feud because of his charity work. Reply

Thread

Link

I can see it now: "Houston" the new charity single featuring Noel Gallagher. Gotta play both sides. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently Noel refuses to talk to Chris after that Live Forever performance with Liam, LMAOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL how childish, honestly. Like dude, it was for a good cause. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Say what you want about Coldplay but they can always write music that makes you feel something. Reply

Thread

Link

in that city where they send you into space





Aw, that was cute. Reply

Thread

Link

that was my favorite part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they really have a way with words ugh so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Houstonian checking in. This has choked me up so bad. It might be weird to say, but its nice to know that people care and are thinking about us. We've all been so busy trying to survive and taking each day at a time, obsessively watching the weather and worrying. I only just recently began looking at the national reporting of Harvey and the outpouring of support is so appreciated and very moving. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg that's sweet of them. ♥ ♥ It's a catchy song, too; I love the idea of them releasing a charity single of it, that'd be awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

Coldplay will forever get a pass now Reply

Thread

Link

ita also super weird to feel the helicopters flying so low and knowing its because they're looking for people that are stranded



but I'm happy to see that so many people are volunteering and helping in any way that they can Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my god, they keep flying over me, and my whole house shakes. It's so upsetting thinking about what they're doing, but god I'm so thankful and feel so lucky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww the little Home on the Range twist is cute. Reply

Thread

Link





better charity single this shit...

Thats sweet...now spend as much time gathering coins to serve up for aid.better charity single this shit... Reply

Thread

Link

my parents said that it stopped raining and they finally have sun light. they were really lucky. im going this weekend- i need to find some volunteer opportunities. maybe cooking meals? Reply

Thread

Link

I've been staying at Harris county animal control (where my dad works) since Sunday night because we live right next to Bray's Bayou and our apartment started to take on water (it was almost 6in deep inside when we were picked up idk now) . I've been working as their first aid medic and assisting the vet (I did a vet tech course yrs ago and shadowed with their old vet when I was in high school) my spouse has been helping keep their dispatch online and such.



My grandparents' house and my parents' houses are fine(spring/1960 area) but getting from here to there is really tricky so we've been staying put with my dad here Reply

Thread

Link

aww that's sweet, nice song. I agree with people saying it should be released as a charity single Reply

Thread

Link

I was searching which charity is the best to donate to when there are natural disasters and all. And wow Red Cross truly ain't shit. People really shouldn't donate to that organization after what they pulled with the Hurricane Matthew donations for Haiti. Reply

Thread

Link