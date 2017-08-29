Coldplay wrote and performed a country song dedicated to Houston in the wake of Harvey
Coldplay writes new song, dedicates it to Houston https://t.co/Kvamh4qhnq— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 29, 2017
The band performed a new country-inspired song Monday night in Miami. They wrote it for Houston after having to cancel their show because of Hurricane Harvey. They said it would be the first and last time they will perform the song.
sources: houston chronicle // youtube
Here's hoping they record it and release it as a charity single!
