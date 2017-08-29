How Scientology tore Leah Remini & Lisa Marie Presley apart
"Once Lisa got sober and started turning her life around, she started to believe Leah’s actions were dangerous" https://t.co/mA0XrJ8OYV— Page Six (@PageSix) August 27, 2017
· Per Page Six "sources," Lisa Marie Presley cut Leah Remini off because she felt Leah was manipulating her
· The source says that Leah & Lisa had always been good friends, growing up together in the church, but as Lisa started on a path to sobriety, Leah asked Lisa to leave Scientology and help take the church down
· The source says Lisa's Scientologist friends have children who are being bullied in school as a result of Leah's anti-Scientology show
· Leah's reps say she never asked Lisa to appear on her show & that Lisa was supportive of Leah's decision to leave 🤔
· Lisa's mother Priscilla has been a Scientologist for decades & has spoken publicly against psychiatry (per Wiki, idk). In March, Page Six reported that Lisa's daughter Riley was trying to get her mother to rejoin the church
Oh wait, Priscilla is still in it too?? Damn
Nice try Miscavige.
I feel this could possibly be a factor in what LMP is going through. Her ex and the church have been on a relentless campaign against her for at least a year. Ironically LMP is the one who got David Miscaviage's dad to go public with his tea and to write that book. Anyway, I wish her the best and I'm very sorry to hear she my have been manipulated into rejoining.
I binged the entire first season so fast and I'm watching the second one now as it's airing and I just can't believe how long they've been getting away with this shit.
And for LMP to be dealing with so much right now (I read your above comment and WOW) while recovering.... Jfc.
Lisa has left or not?
Priscila has left or not?
Riley has left or not?
Btw, I LOVE Leah's show?? Can't wait for season 2 I cried a lot during S1. Oh, almost forgot F$CK that evil cult!!
People ALWAYS say Priscilla's not a Scientologist anymore but I think it was last year (or 2015) where she was talking about animal welfare & she spoke positively about Scientology & how it's helped her. She's been a Scientologist since the 70s or 80s, idt she's going anywhere
Nobody really knows for sure if Riley's a Scientologist but both parents were/are, so she must've been at some point.
It's on air now.
and that other woman who couldn't even fucking say goodbye to her husband and how they were all "he's dead. go back to work" like WTF
last week's ep looked at mental illness and suicide and how it was literally shoved under the rug
Leah is truly doing the good work with her show and I know the church is just salivating at any chance they think they have to discredit her. It's not working, losers!
I'd love to hear on the show about Nicole Kidman or Katie Holmes but you know they probably signed massive NDAs when they got divorced, RIP