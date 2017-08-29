How Scientology tore Leah Remini & Lisa Marie Presley apart

So Lisa left the Church... but she got mad at Leah for asking her to leave the church?



Lisa and Priscilla left. Reply

Yeah, I re-read and now I'm confused too. Reply

Does Scientology think they are convincing a single person of their innocence with these ridiculous press releases and denials? Fucking psychos. Reply

Only the idiots that give them money. Reply

It kills me that Riley is still a member. How deep into brainwashing is she that she didn't follow her own mom and grandma



Oh wait, Priscilla is still in it too?? Damn



None of this is true, Lisa was the one who got Ron Miscavage an agent. He wrote a book and did a bunch of press against the church because of Lisa's connections. Reply

Yep, but she is also going through a lot of shit with getting sober and her ex having a full out media assault on her (courtesy *allegedly* of $cientology) in addition to being in a very nasty custody battle and divorce, so who knows where her head is at and what she is thinking. That's a lot for anyone, it happening while she is fresh into recovery must be grueling. Reply

I just finished Handmaid's Tale and even though I know she was born into it WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY does Elisabeth Moss have to be a scientologist?! Reply

The source says Lisa's Scientologist friends have children who are being bullied in school as a result of Leah's anti-Scientology show



Nice try Miscavige. Reply

lol Reply

My first thought, as well. Reply

Don't they go to a special scientology school or whatever?? I didn't even think they went to a typical school. Reply

One of $cientology's most powerful tools is Narcanon. When people aren't unexpectedly dying at their Narcanon treatment facilities due to neglect and a complete and total failure to provide medical care, there are some who will find sobriety and turning your back on the church that enabled you to survive and live your life must feel like a betrayal or that you won't stay sober without it. I can't slight anyone for how they were able to get sober (nor do I slight them for needing to get sober) but I am fearful of how convincing that can be in persuading someone to join the Church. No one enters rehab for fun times so you are the most vulnerable you'll probably ever be so not only can you become manipulated with doctrine but you can easily be persuaded to hand over a LOT of money. I feel this could possibly be a factor in what LMP is going through. Her ex and the church have been on a relentless campaign against her for at least a year. Ironically LMP is the one who got David Miscaviage's dad to go public with his tea and to write that book. Anyway, I wish her the best and I'm very sorry to hear she my have been manipulated into rejoining. Reply

I honestly had no idea that Narcanon was a Scientology organization until I started watching Leah Remini's A&E show.



I binged the entire first season so fast and I'm watching the second one now as it's airing and I just can't believe how long they've been getting away with this shit. Reply

We get Narcanon press releases at work all the time. They're a Scientology group? Reply

Ugh, all of this. The fact that they're using rehab/recovery as leverage in a way is so heartless and fucked up, to manipulate someone into staying or joining for the sake of their own health like that. "We helped you get sober, you OWE us!! You have to stay and be loyal and give us more of your money!!" Oh and don't get me going on the ones dying of neglect. That's so fucking horrifying.



And for LMP to be dealing with so much right now (I read your above comment and WOW) while recovering.... Jfc.



Edited at 2017-08-29 10:34 pm (UTC)

This whole story is a fucking Scientology plant Reply

wait riley is a scientologist and lisa marie isnt? i thought it was the other way around. aw thats too bad i liked riley. Reply

Priscilla and Lisa joined the church after Elvis died. Lisa's left the church - Riley was born into it and hasn't left (yet) Reply

I hope they can convince Riley to leave it as well. Reply

Wait I'm so Confused.



Lisa has left or not?

Priscila has left or not?

Riley has left or not?



Btw, I LOVE Leah's show?? Can't wait for season 2 I cried a lot during S1. Oh, almost forgot F$CK that evil cult!!



Edited at 2017-08-29 09:30 pm (UTC)

Conflicting reports on whether Lisa's left or not

People ALWAYS say Priscilla's not a Scientologist anymore but I think it was last year (or 2015) where she was talking about animal welfare & she spoke positively about Scientology & how it's helped her. She's been a Scientologist since the 70s or 80s, idt she's going anywhere

Nobody really knows for sure if Riley's a Scientologist but both parents were/are, so she must've been at some point. Reply

Can't wait for season 2



It's on air now. Reply

S2 started already... The ep that last aired was so fucking intense. Reply

i feel so incredibly bad for paul haggis's daughter and the immense guilt she feels for not helping her friend

and that other woman who couldn't even fucking say goodbye to her husband and how they were all "he's dead. go back to work" like WTF Reply

...I must've missed the last ep then cuz the last one I saw was about the child sex abuse. Reply

that was the season premiere!

last week's ep looked at mental illness and suicide and how it was literally shoved under the rug Reply

#fakenews

Leah is truly doing the good work with her show and I know the church is just salivating at any chance they think they have to discredit her. It's not working, losers!



#fakenews

Leah is truly doing the good work with her show and I know the church is just salivating at any chance they think they have to discredit her. It's not working, losers!

I'd love to hear on the show about Nicole Kidman or Katie Holmes but you know they probably signed massive NDAs when they got divorced, RIP

I was wondering what things the cult would try to do to damage Leah and I guess trying to damage her rep is one of those things. Reply

I saw some sponsored BS on my twitter feed yesterday that was trying to tear down Leah's show. I blocked the account. Reply

Is Lisa Marie's brother Navarone still a Scientologist? He's been attacking her on instagram. LMP is fucking going through it. Reply

fake news Reply

What the hell happened to the leader's wife? Like a person goes missing and nobody has done anything about it?



i honestly think she's dead. he probably killed her in a fit of rage. Reply

I agree this is so obvious. Reply

does anyone have a stream link for season 2 episodes of her series? Reply

I wonder if the church had anything to do with her marriage to Michael Jackson 🤔🤔🤔 Reply

Nah that was way before Lisa Marie got into scientology iirc. However Lisa Marie did kinda speculate in an interview I watched ages ago that it was interesting that Michael married her right after the first child abuse allegations (basically insinuating that he married her as a distraction from the bad publicity.) She also talked about how he would tell her if she wouldn't have his kid that he was going to go and have one with Debbie Rowe. Maybe it was the Oprah interview, I can't remember. Reply

So much chisme over a damn church Reply

