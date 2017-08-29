senait

How Scientology tore Leah Remini & Lisa Marie Presley apart




· Per Page Six "sources," Lisa Marie Presley cut Leah Remini off because she felt Leah was manipulating her
· The source says that Leah & Lisa had always been good friends, growing up together in the church, but as Lisa started on a path to sobriety, Leah asked Lisa to leave Scientology and help take the church down
· The source says Lisa's Scientologist friends have children who are being bullied in school as a result of Leah's anti-Scientology show
· Leah's reps say she never asked Lisa to appear on her show & that Lisa was supportive of Leah's decision to leave 🤔
· Lisa's mother Priscilla has been a Scientologist for decades & has spoken publicly against psychiatry (per Wiki, idk). In March, Page Six reported that Lisa's daughter Riley was trying to get her mother to rejoin the church

source
Tagged: