First look at Misty Knight's [spoiler] in first photo from Luke Cage season 2

Hopefully it looks better in action.



This isn't coming back before Jessica Jones is it??

No I'm pretty sure JJ is the first after The Punisher, they already finished filming the season

Ahh, okay, cool. I don't think I knew The Punisher was getting his own show.

JJ2 doesn't end production for another 2 weeks.

Ahhh I have two episodes left in The Defenders and then I can finally read about everything! I'm about to finish it right now, haha

eieeeee team metal arm!



I'm assuming there will be some kind of cgi component to it because rn it just looks like a cheap cosplay but regardless i'm SO EXCITED for her to start kicking even more ass

Ha I knew it.



Also, Iron Fist was not that bad but I do wish they spent more time on his life with the monks. Claire was also a little annoying tbh.



Edited at 2017-08-29 08:48 pm (UTC)

It's like their goal to make everything look shitty and cheap. Just give her a whole silver or gold arm not that hideous thing.

I'm sure it'll look better though. Like Matt's suit between Daredevil seasons.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] chopped her arm off tbh GIMME HER AND COLLEEN FORREL i was so oddly happy they

Haha same I even cheered a bit when her arm went off.

lmao SAME my bf was like, "wtf"

LOL, I know nothing about the comics so I was so horrified when she got her arm cut off. At least I know she won't get sidelined now, which is what I was afraid of.

Is that shit plastic? Like, I get that a gold arm might not fit the tone of the show, but like they could at least made it look less... party city.

thank God for Luke Cage. Matt and Danny were so fucking whiny and annoying, I wanted to die when Stick said Matt should be leader. like WTF dude couldn't lead his own dick.

lmaoo, this truth.

HIS DICK LEAD ALMOST LEAD EVERYONE TO THE DESTRUCTION TO NYC

HIS DICK GAVE US ELECTRA!~





HIS DICK GAVE US ELECTRA!~ Reply

I love how Luke and Jessica were repeatedly like "wtf" whenever Danny tried to talk to them about K'un-Lun. Like that's exactly how I felt the entire time I was watching Iron Fist.

lmao, yes! Jessica and Luke were the best. I always loved their comments and facial expressions

Luke and Jessica were all of us, tbh

I wanted to die when Stick said Matt should be leader. like WTF dude couldn't lead his own dick.



LOL I actually love Matt for some reason, but this is still so damn true. He's a mess! Reply

The eye rolling and the 'I know privilege when I see it' scene made The Defenders worth the watch for me. And of course, Claire and Karen.

thank god indeed <3The eye rolling and the 'I know privilege when I see it' scene made The Defenders worth the watch for me. And of course, Claire and Karen. Reply

I only watched the first 2 episodes and God they were whiney as hell.. "But what do we do? But what if it's a trap? But but but but " Like damn, why does everyone have to tell your sorry asses how to be heroes.

...I expected it to look cooler

They'll probably give her a better one later in the season.



I finished Defenders yesterday. It would have been so much better without the focus on Iron Fist but I also get why they had to do it. I loved the last scene with Luke and Jessica tbh. Reply

looks plasticy but maybe it'll look better post production

Yo dog I heard you like links so I posted a link so you can click on another link

Ehh it looks cheap but that's probably b/c it's the first version. The fact that they showed it this early just tells me they're going to give her a better one later.

I was so taken aback when that happened! I was not expecting it at all.



I just finished The Defenders and I thought it was okay, but it did make me interested in watching Daredevil. So now I'm going to start that series.



Also - sorry to go OT - does anyone know where non-UK people can watch Cormoran Strike? I think the show premiered on Sunday and primewire doesn't have it up yet. Reply

