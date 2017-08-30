First look at Misty Knight's [spoiler] in first photo from Luke Cage season 2
Luke Cage - Season 2 - First Look Photo https://t.co/J0fyxTweLn pic.twitter.com/EWU7PRCZ21— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) August 29, 2017
Spoiler photo at source.
For those who didn't watch The Defenders yet [Spoiler (click to open)]Misty's arm got chooped off by a sword while saving Claire. Danny then took her to this fancy hospital he owned which is where she probably got her bionic arm from.
This isn't coming back before Jessica Jones is it??
Also, Iron Fist was not that bad but I do wish they spent more time on his life with the monks. Claire was also a little annoying tbh.
HIS DICK GAVE US ELECTRA!~
LOL I actually love Matt for some reason, but this is still so damn true. He's a mess!
The eye rolling and the 'I know privilege when I see it' scene made The Defenders worth the watch for me. And of course, Claire and Karen.
I finished Defenders yesterday. It would have been so much better without the focus on Iron Fist but I also get why they had to do it. I loved the last scene with Luke and Jessica tbh.
I just finished The Defenders and I thought it was okay, but it did make me interested in watching Daredevil. So now I'm going to start that series.
