Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party - Season 2 Trailer

Oooooh bish, I put away my slow cooker because I only used it for black beans but I'm getting this book!!!! I'm going to use this goddamn slow cooker while watching this show. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss, I love this show.



Reply

Thread

Link

I love my slow cooker bc you just throw shit in there and literally have dinner ready later lol Reply

Thread

Link

I still need to try the fried chicken recipes from their cook off ep



Both looked good tbh Reply

Thread

Link

the promo is gross but the show is cute Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone got any good slow cooker recipies? I want to use mine more. Reply

Thread

Link

http://allrecipes.com/recipe/236609/hon ey-garlic-slow-cooker-chicken-thighs/



It sounds weird but the sauce tastes like a sweet barbecue sauce and it's lovely. It sounds weird but the sauce tastes like a sweet barbecue sauce and it's lovely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh bless slow cookers. I can throw some chicken and an onion and some spices and tomato paste and shit in there, go to class, and come home to chicken tikka masala. It is a blessing. Reply

Thread

Link

This show looks so cute. I really should start watching it. Reply

Thread

Link

Snoop is so nice to be hanging out with a Convicted Felon. <3



I love their friendship. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Let's just say that Cybil Shephard won't be on the new season



Reply

Thread

Link

lmao @ this clip, she really don't see it for ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Martha biopic is iconic tbh:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember watching it on TV when I was little. It was so bad it was good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would only watch if Alexis was a permanent guest. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm too paranoid to trust my slow-cooker while I'm away from home, so I only use it for snowy housebound days where I can relax & watch movies & drink hot cocoa while a pot roast or chili cooks away for later. I also used it for mulled wine at a friend's house once, as well as for keeping hot apple cider at temp on Halloween night. Reply

Thread

Link

i never thought about it for cider. hmmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love my slow cooker but I always make the same things. I need to branch out. Reply

Thread

Link

I love my Instant Pot. I am going to use it this weekend to make poached chicken breasts for salads—they retain their moisture so well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to make more meals with my slow cooker. O/T, I just put down the deposit for an apartment in downtown Brooklyn with a view and I can afford it alone!! Reply

Thread

Link

Congratulations on affording it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking love my slow cooker. Such a godsend. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll be tuning in! Reply

Thread

Link

I've been wanting to upgrade my slow cooker so I can actually have temp controls and a timer.



I still feel weird about leaving something unattended to cook for hours.



I'm curious about her cook book though. I'll see if my library gets it :p Reply

Thread

Link

That cover pic looks yummy!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I have a mini slow cooker that I've had for ages that I haven't used. Reply

Thread

Link

I keep meaning to check this out. Bong Appetit has been my #1 cooking show lately Reply

Thread

Link

Another food post? Bless this Eton Mess. Reply

Thread

Link

With my new job I'll be home for dinner every night. I'm going to need so many ideas for meals. Reply

Thread

Link

Bring back From Martha's Kitchen! Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't even realize this was a thing until i saw that commercial during the VMA's. How was the first season?



I still need to get Chrissy Teigens book Reply

Thread

Link

On the topic of food and slow cookers, can anyone tell me or link me to a simple-ish Chicken Biryani recipe. Had Indian food for the first time on my birthday and it is all I want now. Is it smart to cook the chicken in a crock-pot minus the rice? Go to places for ingredients in US? Reply

Thread

Link

I need a slow cooker omg



I wanna make Martha's fried chicken from the first ep last season this weekend lmao Reply

Thread

Link