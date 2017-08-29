Martha Cat

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party - Season 2 Trailer


The Emmy nominated (Outstanding Reality TV Hosts) Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party returns for season 2 on Monday October 16th!



You can order Martha's new book Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker here (out today!)

Are you excited for season 2? Who are your dream guests or and what are your dream episode theme/recipes?
