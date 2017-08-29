Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party - Season 2 Trailer
The Emmy nominated (Outstanding Reality TV Hosts) Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party returns for season 2 on Monday October 16th!
You can order Martha's new book Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker here (out today!)
Are you excited for season 2? Who are your dream guests or and what are your dream episode theme/recipes?
Both looked good tbh
Indian Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala (I also do this one with cauliflower rice)
It sounds weird but the sauce tastes like a sweet barbecue sauce and it's lovely.
I love their friendship. <3
Congratulations on affording it.
I still feel weird about leaving something unattended to cook for hours.
I'm curious about her cook book though. I'll see if my library gets it :p
I still need to get Chrissy Teigens book
Kind of on topic ?
I wanna make Martha's fried chicken from the first ep last season this weekend lmao