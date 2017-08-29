april

Bella Hadid sets record for most Vogue September covers in one month



- she's been on five september covers this month (china, spain, arabia, australia and brazil)
- the previous record was set by doutzen kroes in september 2013 with four covers
- this is in addition to all the other covers she's been on this month

previous ontd post about bella's september covers (vogue china, vogue arabia and vogue spain)













