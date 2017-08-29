Bella Hadid sets record for most Vogue September covers in one month

lol n thats after the plastic surgery lol Reply

Yeah, I was going to comment that I didn't understand her as a supermodel. Of course she's pretty, but...lots of people are pretty. Reply

Face looks the same. Reply

it's a talent Reply

I am hypnotized. I can't look away. Reply

overkill Reply

lol it looks like there were maybe 3 diff shoots for all of these covers. Reply

Does anyone know if Gigi has the most Vogue covers yet? Reply

is she even close? she has 3(?) vogue us covers and lauren hutton has the record with 26 or something? and i think gisele has 100+ international ones (eta: 139 apparently) while gigi has 20-something



Edited at 2017-08-29 07:25 pm (UTC)

well one of those was her gender fluid alter ego, so IDK if that counts Reply

Oh, on Ellen they talked about how she was almost there breaking the 26 cover-record (most covers ever). Maybe they were talking about a US model, but probably they were just plain wrong. Reply

What's the theme for rubber gloves? Reply

Kitchen sink chic. Reply

housewife chic Reply

This is sad Reply

I'm so happy for this hard working woman. Reply

I need that gif that says you get to walk around being mediocre and get rewarded but it or something like that. Reply

Thank you <3 Reply

LOL @ her being the one saying this. She and her boss are the living embodiment of that. Reply

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha Reply

She has the exact same expression in all of them wtf Reply

God, I love that her expression is the exact same in each one, LoL. She doesn't bother me but I'm still laughing. Reply

She looks like how I do when I haven't eaten all day and I start disassociating

But like the hot version of that Reply

You start to feel and see the world like this:

Gurl those days are scary.You start to feel and see the world like this: Reply

lmaooo Reply

This is me when I didn't sleep the night before. Reply

lol this accuracy Reply

Lmao and people start asking "are you're OK? because you look sick."



Edited at 2017-08-29 07:35 pm (UTC)

This is so accurate Reply

lmao this happens to me so much thanks to my add meds Reply

Doutzen deserved to keep that record tbh with this poor successor Reply

agreed tbh Reply

she and denise richards look so much alike. Reply

Agreed. Dutch queen is superior. Reply

