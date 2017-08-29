Bella Hadid sets record for most Vogue September covers in one month
.@bellahadid broke the record for most Vogue covers in a month: China, Spain, Australia, Brazil & Arabia. 👑🖤⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9PUqUlg9CW— Hadid News (@HadidNews) August 29, 2017
- she's been on five september covers this month (china, spain, arabia, australia and brazil)
- the previous record was set by doutzen kroes in september 2013 with four covers
- this is in addition to all the other covers she's been on this month
Bella Hadid for Vogue Australia September 2017. Photographed by Jackie Nickerson. pic.twitter.com/Sei4NnGlgx— Hadid News (@HadidNews) August 27, 2017
Bella Hadid on the covers of Vogue Brasil September 2017. Photographed by Gui Paganini. pic.twitter.com/caTVMGZyvC— Hadid News (@HadidNews) August 29, 2017
But like the hot version of that
Its pathetic how all the nepotism Instagram supermodels have literally just ONE go to face they can do.
They have almost no capacity for nuance or ingenuity.