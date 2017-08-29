New Trailer for TNT's THE ALIENIST

I enjoyed the book when I read it but it's been so long that I don't remember the details, hopefully this will be good! Reply

Thread

Link

What a good cast ugh Reply

Thread

Link

luke 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited to see this Reply

Thread

Link

You could maybe include a description of the show? But then again you're an icon-less new account that is probably just a shill for the network. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was weird that there isn't a least a brief synopsis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yall this is far from the first post about the show?? i assumed ppl remembered since there've been a few posts about it but dang i'll include a synopsis of the show every time i post something about it from now on lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not really sure why you have to post it either lol, it says it's based on a book, people could easily look that up.



Doesn't bother me tho since I read the book and have been excited for the adaptation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah idk why you got such a salty comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and shaming me for my lack of icon like dang i am just indecisive about what i want my face to be on here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahah it happens! you're also certainly not the only one without an icon so i don't get the rage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't worry about it. I feel like there have been teasers for this show for about a year now. it's not a big deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people post trailer all the time with no discription. This show has been advertised since forever. no need to be rude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know being a bitch is kinda my MO. Still suspect person to be shill tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn I thought this was coming out this year, it feels like it's been forever since Cary said he was attached to this. And of course, he dropped out of directing. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate to hijack this post, but maybe someone should make a hurricane post? it's really devastating/huge event and hope everyone here is OK. Reply

Thread

Link

oops, k thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sooo what's it about? I mean, Luke Evans is almost hot enough to get me to watch him in anything but let me pretend my motives aren't totally shallow, please. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-08-29 06:48 pm (UTC) This is reminding me to rewatch No One Lives just for Luke. Reply

Thread

Link

The Alienist is an upcoming American television drama event series[1] based on the novel of same name by Caleb Carr. The psychological thriller drama is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes has gripped New York City. Newly appointed top cop Teddy Roosevelt calls upon Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, a criminal psychologist – aka alienist – and newspaper illustrator John Moore to conduct the investigation in secret. Joining them in the probe is Sara Howard, a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters.



'Cause OP apparently forgot.



Edited at 2017-08-29 06:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I keep thinking this has something to do with Paulo Coelho's shitty novel. Reply

Thread

Link

I have no idea what this is about. The cast is okay. Reply

Thread

Link





Read more at ONTD:

The Alienist is an upcoming American television drama event series[1] based on the novel of same name by Caleb Carr. The psychological thriller drama is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes has gripped New York City. Newly appointed top cop Teddy Roosevelt calls upon Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, a criminal psychologist – aka alienist – and newspaper illustrator John Moore to conduct the investigation in secret. Joining them in the probe is Sara Howard, a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters.Read more at ONTD: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 7460063.html#ixzz4rBAet7wX Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks. Sounds like they're trying to do an American version of Ripper Street but with a less appealing cast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So which one of them is gonna be Dakota's love interest despite the glaringly obvious and inappropriate age difference?



Tho if there is no love angle this might actually be very interesting...very white of course...but maybe interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

i love daniel bruhl, even though he has barely any lips Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to refrain from re-reading the book because I will enjoy the show so much more.

Like I enjoyed the Goblet of Fire movie much more after I hadn't read the book in two years. Reply

Thread

Link

but was it good? I'm almost sure I have this book but I haven't read it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the book and the second one as well. I've re-read them both over the years.

The first time I was all into reading about serial killers, forensic and behavioral science though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yasss here for daniel brühl and luke evans! Reply

Thread

Link

Yawn Reply

Thread

Link

Luke Evans? Okay, lemme watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

Love me some Luke Evans. I'll def be perched! 😍 Reply

Thread

Link