New Trailer for TNT's THE ALIENIST
Here’s an exclusive look at the new trailer for @TheAlienistTNT. Can’t wait for you to see it in 2018! #TheAlienist pic.twitter.com/A2weGBPVHZ— Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) August 29, 2017
Luke Evans shared a new trailer for the TNT Original series THE ALIENIST. Series set to premiere in 2018. Executive produced by Cary Fukunaga, starring Luke Evans, Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning, based off the novel by Caleb Carr.
source
sorry mods!!
Doesn't bother me tho since I read the book and have been excited for the adaptation.
Series set to premiere in 2018
Edited at 2017-08-29 06:48 pm (UTC)
'Cause OP apparently forgot.
Edited at 2017-08-29 06:47 pm (UTC)
Read more at ONTD: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Tho if there is no love angle this might actually be very interesting...very white of course...but maybe interesting.
Like I enjoyed the Goblet of Fire movie much more after I hadn't read the book in two years.
The first time I was all into reading about serial killers, forensic and behavioral science though.