Miranda Kerr shares everything she eats on a regular day (feat. Lemon Water)

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad this is the first comment, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lemonade has sugar though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're thinking of sprite



she's talking about lemon with water, lemonade :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Do you mean you typically add more sugar to consider it to be "lemonade"? Lemon is a fruit tho...they like naturally have sugar...Do you mean you typically add more sugar to consider it to be "lemonade"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lemon water (ontd remix) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, hot lemonade. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao I'm having the time of my fucking life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just when I think I hate all you bitches, you drag me back in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but where are the carbs Reply

Thread

Link

She's got some sweet potato and fruits in there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That smoothie is mostly fruit/carbs. She's got some sweet potato in there too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate carbs unless its from a plant tbh so i prob have less than she does



tho i do try to get it from protein bars but egh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so essentially she eats not a lot. good to know. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL @ Morning



Heaux that's not breakfast! And doing yoga is not FOOD! Reply

Thread

Link

Smoothies are a fine breakfast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For what? Babies!?(no joke its great to blend up real food and give that to babies instead of getting baby food)



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i also loled at morning!



i doubt she's having that chicken for dinner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smoothie sounds pretty good, minus the spinach. that's an odd combo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it'd be better if it was one of those smoothie bowls. at least then you could add a ton of shit to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the kind of smoothie she made is good for busy people who wanna make something quick because they have to leave for work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

breakfast is for the weak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lately I've been making a mocha protein banana smoothie for breakfast. I put unsweetened Starbucks cold brew coffee, unsweetened coca powder, coconut milk, banana and protein powder. I also have been meal prepping for dinner and lunch. I just make a huge batch of food Sunday and put them in tupperware for the week. Reply

Thread

Link

That sounds like a good smoothie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of protein powder? And how much milk? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use about 1/2 cup of coconut milk and the powder I use is Aria Women's Wellness powder.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love making smoothies with coffee with a bunch of cinnamon added Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried bullet coffee a while back for breafast and after days I started getting palpitations, chronic dry mouth, dizziness, nausea and headaches. Now I'm scared of putting coffee into anything that isn't a cortado or flat white :D



Edited at 2017-08-29 06:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just eat oatmeal every morning. i never get bored of it even tho it's like 4 ingredients: steel cut oats, raisin, sugar, cinnamon. Reply

Thread

Link

I eat oatmeal every morning, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love steel-cut oatmeal. The first time I had it was like life-changing, "holy shit, this is what oatmeal is supposed to taste like!"



But I eat it with salt because I'm weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to switch to oatmeal on the first day of fall. Get my body ready for the colder weather. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband eats rolled oats every morning, plain and like a paste. At least once a week, I'm like "We have some blueberries? Do you want some milk in there? Cinnamon? ANYTHING?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't eat it anymore, but I loved oatmeal with almond milk, cinnamon, and stevia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



It makes me feel ready for whatever the decides to throw in my way lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have oatmeal everyday too, but I add chocolate chips, peanut butter, banana, and strawberries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG the peanutbutter. In warm/hot oatmeal as well? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love oatmeal with cinnamon, blueberries, a banana, and sometimes almond milk.



Although I'll occasionally swap the banana for maple syrup if I'm really craving sugar or I'm too lazy to chop up a banana.



Edited at 2017-08-29 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mostly have oatmeal too. It's so easy to make esp if you make it the night before! My fave is putting just applesauce, cinnamon, and almond milk in with the oats and then sprinkling in some walnuts before I eat it the next morning. It turns into a yummy apple pie flavored oatmeal! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im on a diet. I can mix it up but today I am having:



Breakast: 3 eggs and 2 slices rye bread



Snack: Banana



Lunch: Basmati Rice, stewed chicken, green beans



Snack: Apple



Dinner: Basmati Rice (but more than at lunch), stewed chicken, green beans



Snack: Optional if I am still hungry later today: low fat ice cream sandwich or some nuts Reply

Thread

Link

its always stewed chicken because I aint got time to prepare different styles of meat but I swap out the rice with pasta/ sweet potatoes sometimes and the veggies rotate during the week as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You eat carbs? After so many diets I started to see carbs as something bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So I'm back living with my parents because we were driven out of our last apartment by bats.



And my mom is the worst fucking cook. So it's all slimy lunch meat, boiled vegetables with no seasoning, and whole grain pastas that taste like sand. I've offered to cook, but she hates that I use the internet for recipes.



The other night she "forced" me to cook and I made cod with chimichurri sauce using fresh parsley and cilantro from her garden and it was so good, but she was so salty about it. Also she claims to be going vegetarian, but I'll occasionally cook tofu/vegan recipes and she gets so mad about that too for whatever reason. I can't wait til I'm living in my own place again and can actually cook delicious food. Reply

Thread

Link

Why does she hate that you use the internet for recipes? That's like one of the BEST PARTS of the internet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?? She actually praised something I cooked and asked where I got the idea, when I said it came from one of my favorite recipe websites she huffed about how back in her day, people actually had to know how to read recipes.





And like, I do? It was from a site with written recipes? She has also watched me use physical cookbooks? I just love online recipes because then I don't have to buy 10,000 cookbooks for different types of cuisines and stuff, I have it all at my fingertips! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what you're cooking sounds amazing! can you link that cod with chimichurri sauce? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why not just cook your own meals? Does she not let you use her kitchen for your own food?



Edited at 2017-08-29 06:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that sounds shitty, aww. :(



My mom looooves it when i cook because she claims i'm letting her be lazy. She goes so far as to send me links every day and tells me to make stuff, which I looove, because i adore cooking, haha. why don't you guys have a cooking schedule so she can complain less? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been making salads for lunch but I hate grilled chicken so I use a couple chicken nuggets instead lol. It's all about balance right? Reply

Thread

Link

Cool Miranda!



Breakfast:

Coffee with French vanilla sugar free creamer

Egg, potato and bacon breakfast burrito with salsa and sour cream



Lunch:

Dr. Pepper

Chicken tenders with fries, side salad with ranch



Dinner:

Double bacon burger with a bucket of crispy fried chicken, large side of potato skins with extra sour cream, seven bread rolls with honey butter

Diet Coke bc I'm watching my figure



Dessert:

Red velvet brownie batter cookie dough Oreo custard milkshake Reply

Thread

Link

ohhh skip the diet coke, no aspartemesned!



the rest sounds great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL that sounds delish. Yikes @ that dinner, that is enough food for a week! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't starve yourself like this!! have some real food for dinner! you're just gonna be hungry later :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yum! Sure thats gonna slide right out the other end sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that this made me crave chocolate milk. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck i'm trying not to crack up in class rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why stop at seven bread rolls tbh?? If diet coke was all I needed to watch my figure, I'd easily put away 12 rolls at dinner without breaking a sweat! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this comment killed me lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao thanks for brightening up my day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO @ the Diet Coke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Diet Coke bc I'm watching my figure



lmfaooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have been living off these prepared chicken, feta, and spinach burgers from my local grocery store that are only $2.50 for a pack of 2 and i can just freeze them if i don't eat them immediately. they're really juicy and flavorful.



i've also been loving this smoothie: acai, almond milk, strawberry, banana, peanutbutter, greek yogurt, and granola. Reply

Thread

Link

i usually have a salad for lunch during the work week and dinner at home with my family but i skip the rice, which is the hardest part.



but today i ordered chinese through a delivery website and i'm staring down the tracker app waiting for it to come. i'd usually drink tea throughout the day, but i forgot my mug at home :(



i ate a piece of toast with green tea milk spread for breakfast this morning.



Edited at 2017-08-29 05:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Green tea milk spread? What? I want? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





my sis got it for me from seoul it was this! https://www.amazon.com/Osulloc-Green-Mi lk-Spread-200g/dp/B01GLVVCHQ my sis got it for me from seoul Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I eat shit on a regularly basis. I'm clumsy AND I like fast food :( Reply

Thread

Link

I'm always fascinated by celebrities uber healthy diets. Hers doesn't seem super restrictive, but a lot of them do. I think it was Amanda Seyfried who complained about having to "eat spinach all the time" or something and it was so depressing. And I once saw Jennifer Garner say her ~big indulgence~ was a chocolate bar. Like sis, that's just Thursday for me. Reply

Thread

Link

I think people who eat super healthy diets every day just get used to it and that's what becomes normal for them, and a lot of unhealthy processed food just tastes like chemicals to them





would lake me a longgggggg time to get to that point though lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this reminds me of an argument I always have with my boyfriend about Kraft mac and cheese. To him, Kraft is the definition of mac and cheese but to me it tastes like chemicals. Of course, he grew up with Kraft and I did not, which explains why it tastes so different to us. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yea hers a pretty ideal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://dicta.nototherwise.com/post/5869 86320/giuliana-rancic-is-a-giant-box-of-i diot



Guiliana Rancic's diet was super sad to read. I can't find the whole thing but they posted part of it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always respect when thin/fit celebs are honest about what they eat (e.g., Miranda, Goop, Jennifer Aniston) as opposed to these bishes like JLaw who are like LOLZ I JUST EAT WHATEVER I WANT! Like sis, no you don't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've been eating like shit lately. i need to get it together. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you stressed? Sometimes I slip when I stress out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same bb, same! i really let myself go this summer, and i was already pretty far gone prior so like damn. stress is a killer! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too, went to prague and got a whole bunch of popular candy bars and stuff from there and I've been eating like crazy since :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link