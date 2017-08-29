Miranda Kerr shares everything she eats on a regular day (feat. Lemon Water)
Supermodel Miranda Kerr teamed up with Harper's Bazaar for a video showing what she eats on a regular day.
Morning
-Hot lemon water
-Smoothie with almond milk, papaya, spinach, blueberries, raspberries, almond butter, and some Kora Organics skin food supplement
-Does yoga
Lunch
-Salmon with crushed garlic, turmeric, and lemon.
-Side salad containing sprouts, arugula, cucumber, purple cauliflower, and avocado. Topped with salad dressing of olive oil, lemon, and apple cider vinegar.
Dinner
-Slow roast chicken seasoned with onion, garlic, turmeric, lemon, and rosemary.
-Sweet potato mash.
-Salad of cabbage, baby spinach, parsley, cilantro, cucumber, olives, halloumi cheese, sunflower seeds, pine nuts, and celery.
Food post! What do you eat on a regular day? Are you on a diet?
she's talking about lemon with water, lemonade :)
Do you mean you typically add more sugar to consider it to be "lemonade"?
tho i do try to get it from protein bars but egh
Heaux that's not breakfast! And doing yoga is not FOOD!
i doubt she's having that chicken for dinner.
But I eat it with salt because I'm weird.
It makes me feel ready for whatever the decides to throw in my way lmao.
Although I'll occasionally swap the banana for maple syrup if I'm really craving sugar or I'm too lazy to chop up a banana.
Breakast: 3 eggs and 2 slices rye bread
Snack: Banana
Lunch: Basmati Rice, stewed chicken, green beans
Snack: Apple
Dinner: Basmati Rice (but more than at lunch), stewed chicken, green beans
Snack: Optional if I am still hungry later today: low fat ice cream sandwich or some nuts
And my mom is the worst fucking cook. So it's all slimy lunch meat, boiled vegetables with no seasoning, and whole grain pastas that taste like sand. I've offered to cook, but she hates that I use the internet for recipes.
The other night she "forced" me to cook and I made cod with chimichurri sauce using fresh parsley and cilantro from her garden and it was so good, but she was so salty about it. Also she claims to be going vegetarian, but I'll occasionally cook tofu/vegan recipes and she gets so mad about that too for whatever reason. I can't wait til I'm living in my own place again and can actually cook delicious food.
And like, I do? It was from a site with written recipes? She has also watched me use physical cookbooks? I just love online recipes because then I don't have to buy 10,000 cookbooks for different types of cuisines and stuff, I have it all at my fingertips!
My mom looooves it when i cook because she claims i'm letting her be lazy. She goes so far as to send me links every day and tells me to make stuff, which I looove, because i adore cooking, haha. why don't you guys have a cooking schedule so she can complain less?
Breakfast:
Coffee with French vanilla sugar free creamer
Egg, potato and bacon breakfast burrito with salsa and sour cream
Lunch:
Dr. Pepper
Chicken tenders with fries, side salad with ranch
Dinner:
Double bacon burger with a bucket of crispy fried chicken, large side of potato skins with extra sour cream, seven bread rolls with honey butter
Diet Coke bc I'm watching my figure
Dessert:
Red velvet brownie batter cookie dough Oreo custard milkshake
the rest sounds great
lmfaooooooooooooo
i've also been loving this smoothie: acai, almond milk, strawberry, banana, peanutbutter, greek yogurt, and granola.
but today i ordered chinese through a delivery website and i'm staring down the tracker app waiting for it to come. i'd usually drink tea throughout the day, but i forgot my mug at home :(
i ate a piece of toast with green tea milk spread for breakfast this morning.
my sis got it for me from seoul
would lake me a longgggggg time to get to that point though lol
