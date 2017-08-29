audrey2

Miranda Kerr shares everything she eats on a regular day (feat. Lemon Water)



Supermodel Miranda Kerr teamed up with Harper's Bazaar for a video showing what she eats on a regular day.

Morning
-Hot lemon water
-Smoothie with almond milk, papaya, spinach, blueberries, raspberries, almond butter, and some Kora Organics skin food supplement
-Does yoga

Lunch
-Salmon with crushed garlic, turmeric, and lemon.
-Side salad containing sprouts, arugula, cucumber, purple cauliflower, and avocado. Topped with salad dressing of olive oil, lemon, and apple cider vinegar.

Dinner
-Slow roast chicken seasoned with onion, garlic, turmeric, lemon, and rosemary.
-Sweet potato mash.
-Salad of cabbage, baby spinach, parsley, cilantro, cucumber, olives, halloumi cheese, sunflower seeds, pine nuts, and celery.

sources: 1 2

