August 29th, 2017, 01:16 pm bodyline 'IT' cast interviews with the Losers Club The Losers Club have been doing some interviews.Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5when will warner bros free bill skarsgard and let him do interviews to promote this movie Tagged: film - horror, interview, stephen king
Considering how it ends sis...are you sure?
Good luck finishing it before the movie comes out...it took me 3 months lol. I did stop for a bit though, but I kicked it into gear when I was halfway through and it still took me like a week. It's just a dense book.
Despite the length IMO it's not that hard to get through so just try to stick with it. It's not as dense as something like 'Game of Thrones' in terms of characters and subplots to follow.
I hope my moviepass comes soon so I can see it opening weekend.
Reserved seating courtesy/protocol question:
lol nvm I'm being fucking dumb. Just got my ticket!
I do like the dark hair a bit better though.
murder me together and devour my body parts, deformed daddies!