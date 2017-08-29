i wanted to finish reading this book before the movie comes out, but i forgot everything i read in the first 300 pages and have to start all over fml. i don't think i'll finish in time. Reply

i wanted to finish reading this book...



Considering how it ends sis...are you sure?

idk how it ends. don't tell me.

lol have you ever read it?

Maybe give the audio book a try if that's your thing?

I had this problem but I just kept going lol. A lot of the early establishing of characters is lost on me as a result so I mix up like 3 of the boys, not in their basic characterization but idr which one experienced what and stuff.



Good luck finishing it before the movie comes out...it took me 3 months lol. I did stop for a bit though, but I kicked it into gear when I was halfway through and it still took me like a week. It's just a dense book.

If you want to tell me where you are now I can give you a brief recap. I've reread the book a few times already.



Despite the length IMO it's not that hard to get through so just try to stick with it. It's not as dense as something like 'Game of Thrones' in terms of characters and subplots to follow.

I'm listening to the audiobook, I haven't read this book since I was in 4th grade (lol) and I remember barely anything outside of the old movie. I'm not even sure I really understood the book well back then. I still have 15 hours out of 40 to go



I'm 62% thorough and IDK if I'll have time to finish either wahhh.

Me too lol I started ages ago and now I've run out of time 😩

Has any casting been announced for the adults yet? I'm excited for this movie but I'm not really interested in watching these kids be precocious in every interview that's coming up

I think theyre doing casting calls now?

This looks 100% better than I was expecting tbh.



I hope my moviepass comes soon so I can see it opening weekend.

OP your picture at the top of the post is broken and it says "access is closed"

Is it showing up now?

It's still nowhere to be found on the IMAX website. I'm getting really salty bc I was super excited abt treating myself to the IMAX ~experience for this. Guess I'll treat myself to Alamo Drafthouse instead since I've never been and there's one an hour from me now.



Reserved seating courtesy/protocol question:



lol nvm I'm being fucking dumb. Just got my ticket!



Edited at 2017-08-29 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Bill was at the LA PRESS JUNKET. I think that's the name. Anyways, I cannot wait for this movie to come out!!

I did see that, but as far as I can tell there's no videos of the junket, just pics.

Omg your icon is so good. My Swedish Prince is about to S L A Y.

Yours! Wow, that figure! *licks your icon*

My dude to the right is dressed like Hannibal Lecter

HAHA I SEE IT

I really wanna climb Bill's creepy 6'4 self, ugh.

Jfc, Bill is so fine. Imma be watching Pennywise the whole time, remembering what's underneath, like

You and me both ♥

Bless your taste.

bill skarsgard has gotten cuter than i remember... wtf

Bill looks good there.

what on god's good earth is that thing in your icon??????

Edited at 2017-08-29 06:39 pm (UTC) The masked killer from Deliria/StageFright, stroking a cat.

i think they're hiding bill so people dont see his abercrombie gq looking ass when they're supposed to be freaked out by pennywise

That's exactly why. I forgot who said it - I think it was the director, Andy Muschietti, or his sister, Barbara, who's also worked on the film.

Damn Bill looks more like ASkars in that pic then I've ever seen him look before, feelin' it

It's funny, I don't think I've ever seen a picture of him where I thought that he looked like his brother, but I'm definitely seeing it here.

I do like the dark hair a bit better though.



I do like the dark hair a bit better though. Reply

I just want them to hurry up and give me this goddamn movie

When I first saw pictures of Bill, I thought he looked like Steve Buscemi but watching Atomic Blonde, he's fine as fuck in it.

he looks exactly like buscemi but that's part of the appeal 4 me

murder me together and devour my body parts, deformed daddies! Reply

