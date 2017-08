Kpop Post: Hyuna, VIXX LR, Jackson

As far as the mini goes, Dart is admittedly a tropical house version of U & Me and I wish all the songs didn't just end so abruptly but it's a solid release for sure. Hyuna did #THAT As far as the mini goes, Dart is admittedly a tropical house version of U & Me and I wish all the songs didn't just end so abruptly but it's a solid release for sure. Reply

U&Me was so good, and yep DART is definitely part 2 Reply

U&Me was hands down the best song on that EP but I liked everything but the title last time. This time I like everything enough but the title is DEFINITELY my favorite. Reply

i can't believe 4minute died for Hyuna's consistent mediocre releases Reply

honestly this is her strongest EP imo Reply

i didnt listen to the EP, the title is better than EOTTAE!!!11 but boring Reply

i can't watch all of jackon's video lol, like why are you doing this?? like is he referencing the dog breed??



kinda like hyuna's song. idk, i like her solo stuff because it's usually very catchy. Reply

I haven't listened to the full song but from what I can understand maybe he's referencing the book/film? Reply

oh, that makes more sense. i didn't know there was a movie by the same name so i kept thinking about the dog and got confused, lol. Reply

He even talks about pulling triggers which is just...honestly he shouldn't be doing music. He has never demonstrated that he is good at it. He is a giod looking entertainer with a huge personality and should focus on that. Variety shows, comedy tv shows, movies. I want to put this embarassing song (that premiered on World Star, yikes) and shoot it into outer space.



Edited at 2017-08-29 06:16 pm (UTC) Reply

idk why but the fact that it's all in english is making me cringe even more, lol. i was expecting some generic cpop stuff and idk what would have been better listening to this... Reply

His team probably thought it would resonate with the english speaking ifans. He should have gone with upbeat cpop that would have been better than this abomination. Reply

The VIXX song is just as bad as Jackson's. Those opening vocals, nope nope nope. Right up there with the opening vocals on that Got7 song, Fly. Reply

Is any opening vocal for a kpop boyband song as bad as 2pm's Hands Up? I am still reeling. Reply

I had to go listen to this song and find out...sis why did you do this to me. These dudes can't sing either! Reply

Parent

That Hyuna song is so awkward. Jackson's song is even worse. Everything else is irrelevant. K-pop is truly in a slump!



Edited at 2017-08-29 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

really liking Hyuna's song and the mv is fun Reply

i love hyuna so much idk why i even loved that wretched 365 fresh song w/ triple h

Reply

I love Hyuna sfm but I find her songs to always be lacking. She's such a charismatic performer, why doesn't CUBE give her another Crazy? Reply

someone really needs to come up with a release that will save 2017 kpop soon because it's been dire so far Reply

LOONA 2/3 IS COMING! Reply

lol i'm the wrong person for this, i've liked the last few loona songs more than what 1/3 was doing but eclipse and that other song are overrated Reply

Dreamcatcher saved kpop for me this year cause rock is my fave genre ever lol

also Gain's Kiss or Kill. Reply

that jackson song is one of the worst things i've ever heard Reply

Eww @ the boy releases in this post but yas @ Hyuna's saving bop. Reply

I'm shaking my rich faves loona are COMING



How do I erase that Jackson song from my mind omfg 💀💀💀 Reply

