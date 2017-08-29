Terry O'Quinn joins "Castle Rock" cast
‘Castle Rock’: Terry O’Quinn Cast In Hulu’s J.J. Abrams/Stephen King Series https://t.co/Quukfrr70G pic.twitter.com/1eoj5sT22Y— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 29, 2017
Terry will play the pivotal role of Dale Lacy, a pillar in Castle Rock. He joins Melanie Lynskey, Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, and Jane Levy.
Source
will this last more than half a season / will his character appear in more than 4 episodes tho?? it's been rough since Lost ended tbh
i'll always love lost for it's use of philosophy
Edited at 2017-08-29 07:28 pm (UTC)
Patriot?
Edited at 2017-08-29 07:28 pm (UTC)
Now I'm just going ??? because I have no clue what this is.