Star Trek Discovery on the cover of Variety









So the show is not airing on TV besides the first episode. Like you have to go through this CBS All Access thing to watch it... Reply

CBS needs to keep their old white audience tuned in. That's why this show and The Good Fight, their two most diverse shows, are behind a paywall. Reply

But now they're forcing good honest people like me to watch it for free by....other means... Reply

Alex Kurtzman on this makes me so nervous. I feel about Kurtzman/Orci the way I do about Brannon Braga.



My girl Rekha still getting no respect. She's been left out of all promo materials even though she's supposed to be in every episode, at the same rank as Michael and is senior staff. SUSPISH Reply

She hasn't done any cons/events yet tho Reply

I don't know what this means because Rekha is a con staple. I mean promo as in we've been getting whole cast promo materials and she's in zero of them. Reply

Okay true, I just meant she didn't do SDCC or any of the other recent events where a lot of sources have been getting quotes/photos Reply

Kurtzman/Orci are above Braga for me. They've at least got Fringe and Alias in their backgrounds. They know how to craft an arc for TV. Their movie work isn't my favourite and that tends to be more recent so I am a little nervous but I'm still hopeful.



Braga though is a source of anger. Reply

You're right. I was being overly, there is NO ONE worse than Brannon Braga.



Kurtzman/Orci I used to give a lot of credit to because I liked the first few seasons of Fringe before it became total garbage and they used to work on Hercules/Xena, but The Mummy, Transformers, nu!Trek, and Sleepy Hollow have really made me side eye them Reply

I feel like a n00b here but can you clue me in on why Braga is problematic? Reply

For me he can be a bad writer and is without a doubt a bad producer. His choices really flattened out Voyager. If there was ever a show with potential it was Voyager but he was EP for several years (first as a co then as sole) and was a big part of making Seven the star and ignoring the secondary characters. He passed up interesting opportunities for conflict



And he ran Enterprise. I quit Enterprise early in the second season, but that show had problems and he was a big part of it.



I will say that when his writing was on, he was great. He co-wrote All Good Things. He co-wrote Scorpion and Year of Hell. But he's also the guy who wrote Threshold, Macrocosm and Sub Rosa. Reply

ahh I see. it's been literally years since I watched Voyager, it never connected with me like DS9 did and I barely remember it. Which clearly isn't a compliment to his skills as a producer. Ty for the rundown <3 Reply

I can't stop staring at the triangles of highlighter on her cheeks in that photo. Reply

Jason Isaacs should go on a cleanse or something. Reply

Not interested in this at all, but for Sonequa I hope it's successful. Reply

I love Jason sfm. His twitter regularly gives me life. Reply

what was the drama with fuller? i thought they kicked HIM off because of scheduling conflicts Reply

they did, he didn't deliver on time because he was so busy with other projects and according to other sources a lot of his ideas would probably have proved way too ambitious/expensive. the article gets into it a little bit. Reply

lol no he went way over budget and caused delays and was a pain to work with Reply

fuller is that bitch eating crackers for you, apparently. Reply

I am so excited. I think I'll actually be able to finish my Star Trek watch/rewatch before this premieres. I'm halfway through season seven of Voyager. I'm just worried Enterprise will drag. I've never seen all of it but I don't hear good things. Reply

I don't think I'll fully get over the Bakula factor enough to buckle down and watch that show Reply

Enterprise gets better towards the end. Though it's tied with the original series as my least fave, I think it's, overall, better than Voyager. Reply

I hear that from people. I quit, originally, early in season two but my understanding is if I power through that season the rest is much better. Reply

I could never get through the first season of Enterprise, and I say this a huge, very forgiving ST fan. Reply

I'M CRYING. I JUST SAW AN ANGEL. Reply

I'll watch because it's on Netflix here and I love the cast but I'm ngl, I'm almost more excited for The Orville and I know a few hardcore Trekkies (way more hardcore than me) who feel the same. I wonder how Discovery will do among the fans and the GA. Reply

I'm so excited for The Orville. My hope is that it's going to be slightly sillier Trek. Reply

Same! I hope it'll be a genuinely funny mix of Galaxy Quest and Star Trek with also some touching moments. I need my fix of light-hearted optimistic sci-fi, everything is so doom-y and gloom-y nowadays. Reply

I can't wait for this



Also I think it's dumb that it's on CBS all acess Reply

Maybe if it does really well they'll move it to broadcast. Though I will be watching it through "alternative sources" either way. Reply

i wonder if this is going to become one of the most pirated shows? Reply

yes, another of Sonequa Reply

The girls can come over, Isaac can do the catering. Reply

