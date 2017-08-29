Star Trek Discovery on the cover of Variety
Sneak peek: @gdanielholloway boldly goes (heh heh) deep into @startrekcbs for tomorrow's @Variety. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/q1WFtp8SLw— Debra Birnbaum (@debrabirnbaum) August 28, 2017
Story highlights:
- Sonequa is describes as "the mother of the set" and a "love angel" awww
- Isaacs feels the show sends a good message in the Trump-Brexit era
- there's discussion of the Fuller drama - Fuller declines to comment
- explanation of the delays (partly, attention to detail and spiralling expense)
- no official renewal but the writers already have a road map for two more series
Star Trek: Discovery premieres [in the US]in the US September 24 at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. Immediately following the first episode’s release, the second episode will be available in the U.S. on CBS All Access, with subsequent episodes released on Sundays. The first eight episodes will run from September 24 through November 5, with the series returning in January 2018, [in Canada]in Canada September 24 on CTV & Space simultaneously, with two episodes following immediately on Space only and [in the rest of the world]in the rest of the world September 25 on Netflix. The subsequent episodes will be made available on Netflix the day after the US, ie weekly.
Twitter source
Interview source (definitely worth your time, ONTD Trek crew - includes gorgeous cast portraits as well!)
Edited at 2017-08-29 05:25 pm (UTC)
My girl Rekha still getting no respect. She's been left out of all promo materials even though she's supposed to be in every episode, at the same rank as Michael and is senior staff. SUSPISH
Braga though is a source of anger.
Kurtzman/Orci I used to give a lot of credit to because I liked the first few seasons of Fringe before it became total garbage and they used to work on Hercules/Xena, but The Mummy, Transformers, nu!Trek, and Sleepy Hollow have really made me side eye them
And he ran Enterprise. I quit Enterprise early in the second season, but that show had problems and he was a big part of it.
I will say that when his writing was on, he was great. He co-wrote All Good Things. He co-wrote Scorpion and Year of Hell. But he's also the guy who wrote Threshold, Macrocosm and Sub Rosa.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also I think it's dumb that it's on CBS all acess