julian

Star Trek Discovery on the cover of Variety




Story highlights:

  • Sonequa is describes as "the mother of the set" and a "love angel" awww

  • Isaacs feels the show sends a good message in the Trump-Brexit era

  • there's discussion of the Fuller drama - Fuller declines to comment

  • explanation of the delays (partly, attention to detail and spiralling expense)

  • no official renewal but the writers already have a road map for two more series



Star Trek: Discovery premieres [in the US]in the US September 24 at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. Immediately following the first episode’s release, the second episode will be available in the U.S. on CBS All Access, with subsequent episodes released on Sundays. The first eight episodes will run from September 24 through November 5, with the series returning in January 2018, [in Canada]in Canada September 24 on CTV & Space simultaneously, with two episodes following immediately on Space only and [in the rest of the world]in the rest of the world September 25 on Netflix. The subsequent episodes will be made available on Netflix the day after the US, ie weekly.

Twitter source
Interview source (definitely worth your time, ONTD Trek crew - includes gorgeous cast portraits as well!)
Tagged: , , , ,