North West Does Not Like Saint and No, It’s Not a Phase

I often forget Saint exists tbh.

so do kimye

No

There was a period of time where I didn't speak to one of my sisters for almost two years, but we're good now, our relationship hasn't been the same since but for a while there I thought I would never speak to her again. I get along really well with all my other sisters though!

I love my siblings but tbh it took until we were all in our 20s to have the awesome relationships we have today.

Same here with my sister and I.

Same with my sister and I. We needed the space to not be living with each other and to learn how to be friends and like... intentionally spend time with each other.

Same with my sisters. And I thinking moving out is helping it getting even better.

Same. I was the bratty older sister who asked when her baby brother "was going back to where he came from" 5 days after his birth. Once I went to college we started getting along haha.

my first brother and i outright hated each other for...ever. it's only now that we're old af that we tolerate each other, and honestly i only do that for my own kids. idc about my two sisters very much either way, but my youngest brother and i love each other. i think. eh. huge age gaps, don't live anywhere near each other, haven't seen one another in years, etc.



my youngest son hates my oldest son, who doesn't give a shit either way, while my middle son and i are here like, "but please just love each other," to no avail lmao

I love my siblings, they are the best, my half-siblings on the other hand... I don't wish them harm but I wouldn't do a single thing if something bad happens to them tbh.



Coming to the realization that my half-sister was a straight up asshole was so life changing moment for me, LoL. She is just very petty and thinks we were spoiled and were handed everything while she was left out in the cold which is not true, whatsoever. She's just a bit of an injustice collector.

your half sister sounds exactly like my half sister lol

sounds like my half-sister too.. lmao she was the spoiled only child for 15 years and you'd think she'd grow up but no, she held a grudge on me for 21 years until i also realized she was a huge asshole and stopped talking to her.

Half-siblings are weird.



My parents both have two children from other relationship (besides the 3 ones they share). My half-sisters (from my mom) are my family. One of my older sisters and I are so close. We grew together. I'm closer to her than my full sisters. And my dad's kids, I don't even consider my family. I've legit met my older "brother" once. And I found out I had a younger brother 2 years after he was born. Besides, they both live in Africa.

I have two half siblings, both 10-12 years older and they lived with their mom while I lived with mine, visited dad every other weekend. I didn't grow up with them though and don't even really know them as people so I just consider myself an only child lol. Its a weird dynamic.

my siblings are half siblings and my brother is an enormous dick/enabler where my sister is lovely and such a great human. i love her to death and it's annoying it took us until we were literally adults to have a decent relationship.

Are you me?! I have two half siblings, and I'm sorry, but I don't give a shit about them. They're like 15 years older than me and they lived with their mom, so we never had much of a relationship.

Not really.

I love my sibs & I hope they at least like me.

That's a very weird thing to admit to. Anyway, I saw that some of Taylor Swift's fans found another reference they think has to do with Kim - in the bank robbery scene (which is taking place at a streaming service, to be clear) there's a small box with a giant diamond ring set in it. >>I<< am NOT saying this, I'm re-stating what her fans said and I am drawing no conclusions, whatsoever.

I was reading this morning that some people think the car crash in the video is a reference to Kanye's car crash from years ago. I'm not saying it is either, but it was a new thing.

That car crash thing is a total reach IMHO, I think that entire scene was about Katy Perry from the hair to the Grammy to the Cheetah in the passenger seat. Someone mentioned a theory about it being a reference to Cal-Cal getting into a car accident with another girl that happened just before they broke up and that the Cheetah references him being a cheater. That one seems the juiciest so I'm all for it!

I saw a BuzzFeed article that had the engagement ring as one of the clues that Calvin may have proposed to her at one point.

it's a totally normal thing to say? all my mom friends talk about inter-child relationships lol

She seems to have Kanye's personality.

I read that as, "North West does not look like Saint, and not it's not a phase", so I was confused for a second.

Same here, lol.

my sis and i have a 6 year age difference and when we were younger we fought like cats and dogs. my mom even told me to move out if i hated my sis that much, lol. then, the next day my mom guilt tripped me by coming to me and crying and saying she didn't mean it and wanted us to get along.



this was when i was mid-late teens and my sis was a kid-teenager so we were just at different points in our lives and not emotionally developed enough to deal with things. so when i was in my early/mid 20s and my sis entered her late teens we started getting a long much better and now we're very very close.

I wanted my parents to leave my brother at the hospital after he was born...but we're good now.

This was me when my brother was born. My mom said I came in took one look at him, told her to name him He-Man and then flounced out of the room. We fought like crazy for the next twenty years. My poor mom. Ha.

lmao at He-Man. I wanted my sister to be called Snowflake sooooooo bad.

do you like your siblings ontd?



Love them dearly, parents and extend family are mostly ain't shit so my two older brothers, my dearest 3 friends, and a FEW cousins are the only people I consider "family". The rest can go away.



This doesn't surprised me. That child is spoiled as SHIT and has two egomaniacs as parents. She had no real chance at being humble nor selfless the second she slid out of Kim. She is insanely adorable tho.



Edited at 2017-08-29 05:19 pm (UTC)

