North West Does Not Like Saint and No, It’s Not a Phase
"She does not like her brother,” Kim said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. https://t.co/KWkAXHZEYs— The Cut (@TheCut) 29. August 2017
“I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase; she does not like her brother. It’s so hard for me. I thought it was like, okay, a couple months, you know, she’s just warming up to it, she gets so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, just the phase isn’t going away.”
do you like your siblings ontd?
No
my youngest son hates my oldest son, who doesn't give a shit either way, while my middle son and i are here like, "but please just love each other," to no avail lmao
My parents both have two children from other relationship (besides the 3 ones they share). My half-sisters (from my mom) are my family. One of my older sisters and I are so close. We grew together. I'm closer to her than my full sisters. And my dad's kids, I don't even consider my family. I've legit met my older "brother" once. And I found out I had a younger brother 2 years after he was born. Besides, they both live in Africa.
this was when i was mid-late teens and my sis was a kid-teenager so we were just at different points in our lives and not emotionally developed enough to deal with things. so when i was in my early/mid 20s and my sis entered her late teens we started getting a long much better and now we're very very close.
Love them dearly, parents and extend family are mostly ain't shit so my two older brothers, my dearest 3 friends, and a FEW cousins are the only people I consider "family". The rest can go away.
This doesn't surprised me. That child is spoiled as SHIT and has two egomaniacs as parents. She had no real chance at being humble nor selfless the second she slid out of Kim. She is insanely adorable tho.
