veronica

Lorde kind of confirms Homemade Dynamite video


The caption reads "cool kid won a moonman SO PROUD!!! .......... and ******** ******** ***** coming soon 👩🏻‍🚀👨🏿‍🚀👩🏾‍🚀👨🏻‍🚀" and if you pay attention, all the *** read exactly as "Homemade Dynamite video coming". So apparently she's ready to release it after sitting on it for a while after the unfortunate bombings.

source and my detective skills watching veronica mars a lot
Tagged: ,