Lorde kind of confirms Homemade Dynamite video

I'm still mad at her for that performance Reply

source and my detective skills watching veronica mars a lot



Username checks out lmao Reply

I can't hate on Lorde's performance lol she's too weird for me to hate on ha. Reply

Okay whatever...but what made her think anything about that performance on Sunday was okay?



She is not a performer, or a dancer. She's simply not capable of slaying a performance like that. Should have just lip-synched it. Reply

david bowie told her she was the future of music when she was 16 and she believes it wholeheartedly lmao



it's true cause the album slays Reply

Thread



The album is okay so he was kinda-right to imply her music can be good.......but like, what did David's now thankfully dead rapist ass have to say about her abilities as a performer tho? Reply

Thread



i'm rme so much it literally hurts Reply

Thread



Keep rolling them sis. Don't make the truth any less true. Reply

Thread



Lmao no one ever wants to hear that he was a rapist. The truth sucks Reply

Thread



Lol, and then they get more annoyed/upset with me for bringing it up then they do with him, for ya know, being a fucking rapist! Reply

Thread



wheres your icon from? Is that Riverdale?? what happened to her? omg Reply

Thread



[ spoiler ] Cheryl was depressed after finding out that her father was the one who killed her twin brother Jason. To top it off, her mother was treating her like complete shit afterwards.

She was going to kill herself by jumping into frozen water (to be with Jason she said) but the Archie gang came to stop her. It seemed like they got through to her for a second, but then the ice collapsed and she fell into the water. Archie saved her though, and after emerging from the water Cheryl was ~reborn and burnt her house down as revenge against her awful mom. It was amazing actually lmao. Not OC but yes it is from Riverdale, the season finale. Reply

Thread



When we praise white women for getting up on stage and doing things like this its wrong! Reply

Thread



same tbh Reply

Thread



The fact that she didn't get dragged Britney 2007 style (TIMES 100000000) for this is just further proof that Britney the most bullied popstar of all time. Reply

Thread



i can't with her half up hairdo lmao. this 4th grade realness. actually this outfit looks like something i'd wear in kindergarten.



alright. Reply

Thread



Homemade dynamite always reminds me of bowling for columbine Reply

I need a video for The Louvre, Lorde. Reply

her performance was cute and it's better than cancelling it tbh Reply

has anyone critique Pink's terrible performance yet? Reply

trashing her performance in this post is forbidden thanks for understanding xoxo Reply

lol i feel you, gotta defend the hero of pop Reply

Thread



ia lol Reply

Thread



i feel like homemade dynamite is one of the more radio friendly tracks on the album so this makes sense



the louvre and supercut are waiting for mainstream appreciation tho Reply

I hope it's fun. I didn't watch the Perfect Places video despite liking the song. Idk the thumbnail alone put me off. Reply

It's a pretty video, very lorde-esque Reply

Thread



Yaaas I want a dramatic ass video for writer in the dark too Reply

god that song describes me/my last relationship soooo well it's almost creepy Reply

Thread



So much of the album struck a chord with me. "But I still remember everything, how we'd drift buying groceries, how you'd dance for me" 😭😭😭it's so simple but she really captured the basic every day things that haunt you after a break up Reply

Thread



still not sick of this album even though i've pretty much had it on repeat since it was released! Reply

Khalid singing along was cute Reply

I understand why she delayed the song - she was supposed to release it like the Friday after the Manchester bombing - but if anything happens she's gonna get immediately banned from radio, lol. She should've just scraped it altogether and released Supercut or something - either way her label isn't doing much for her so who knows how far this will go. Reply

All I can think about when I look at her VMA photos is how she's probably spreading the flu. Reply

No, I want a Supercut music video. Reply

I want a video for "Writer in the Dark". I bet it would be beautiful. Reply

