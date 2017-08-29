ONTD Roundup
For Monday, August 28, 2017:
- Taylor Swift Adds Hiddleston Shirts to Store
- Calvin Harris Opted Not to Clap For Taylor Swift's New Music Video At the VMAs
- Every shady moment of Taylor Swift's new video EXPLAINED
- Taylor Breaks Vevo 24 Hour Record in 16 Hours
- GRRM Does Watch 'Game of Thrones'
- Game of Thrones sets a new ratings record
- Game of Thrones season 8 may not finish filming until next August
- Game of Thrones Episode 7x07 - behind the scenes + Kit & Emilia talk about the boat scene
- Insecure's Yvonne Orji is a 33 y/o virgin (and also has a Master's degree)
- Bachelor in Paradise- Week 3
- Beyoncé + Others Donate to Help Houston
- Ed Skrein Exits ';Hellboy' Reboot After Whitewashing Outcry
- Kim Kardashian and North West on the cover of Interview magazine
I had an interview today with the users but genuinely I was uncomfortable at some parts where they asked abt my family (jfc why) and where I applied and got rejected from bc I got a huge gap in my resume. I didn't really wanna say anything but I was afraid they'd mark me down for that so I kept it brief so they wouldn't pry more. And then they told me their evaluation. I wasn't engaging enough and seemed to give one-worded answers.
similar thing happened to me once. i was interviewing at what i now think was a scam company. i was temping at the time and had to take time off that job to go to the interview. when i got there he started talking about a different position than what i applied for and i was like wait what? and he said they filled the other position earlier that day so they were moving on to a different one that i wouldn't have wanted. by the end of the interview he told me i looked sad and asked why. i just told him it wasn't what i expected, but really was freaking out inside that i wasted my time and gave up earning money for a few hours for this shit. i cried on the way out of there lol
I had a similar experience at my dream company. I was a little out of my league anyway but scored an interview thanks to a recommendation from an old coworker. The position was completely different than what was posted, and there were five people there (I expected a one-on-one). One of the interviews said nothing the whole time, except to scoff at one of my answers. It threw me for such a loop that I had to take a moment to compose myself. I still cringe when I think about it, but I ended up finding a job that was a better fit anyway.
I may be getting a new foster doggo soonish. I'm pet-sitting for a co-worker this weekend, so I'll be waiting until after that. She's a mini pittie who the rescue named Shortcake. Hopefully, my male dog won't be all up in her face since he LOVES female dogs so much. I should have named him Casanova instead lol
All of my fellow Houstonian ONTDers, I hope y'all are safe! And all the coastal Texans too! We've gotten away with relatively minor damage, somehow. We're in like, a 2 sq mi area that isn't really flooded, but surround by water on all sides so we're kinda stuck here until it recedes. Our garage flooded some, which got some water damage in the floor right around the garage door. And we narrowly avoided getting hit by the tornado, thank goodness. I'm in the Cypress area and we donated some stuff to the shelters nearby. They're full on supplies now but we still have a lot of extra clothes, and household items for whenever recovery starts. So if any of y'all need anything, hit me up, I'll try to help however possible.
Sorry for the long comment. I love all of y'all and we'll get through this <3 our city isn't perfect but it's special and it's ours. I'm so proud of our resilience. Ugggghh I'm just so emotional lately T_T I'm going to go catch up on previous posts now lol
