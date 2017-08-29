ONTD Roundup

Going to a life art class tonight. I'm so rusty when it comes to drawing, haven't attempted to draw in years. Here's hoping I don't fail and my palpitations go away! 🤞🏻 Reply

Thread

Link

Have a great time :) wooo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

enjoy :D i'm sure you'll do fine.



remember to thank your model if they did well, it's a tougher job than it looks and we love being appreciated <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you ever get creepy guys trying to hit on you after class, or is everyone really professional? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yay! Have fun! I'm always shy to go, but I'm trying to make it a habit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohhh that sounds great! have a wonderful time! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've gotten 8 hours of sleep in 2 days.



Kill me please. Reply

Thread

Link

I had the worst job interview experience *ever* yesterday. Towards the end, HR was like "I don't think you'd be a good fit for [position]" and I was like "I'm sorry, I thought I was interviewing for [another position]?" and she's like "Things change". Whaaat



She also told me that I used laughter as a defense mechanism when I'm unsure of what to say. She reminded me of the therapist from big little lies lmao Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf at that hr person Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well you know for sure you didn't want to work there anyway



sounds awful! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 i'm sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fuck? Sounds like a blessing in disguise, tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh good someone else with a fresh job interview experience



HR is so stupid honestly



I had an interview today with the users but genuinely I was uncomfortable at some parts where they asked abt my family (jfc why) and where I applied and got rejected from bc I got a huge gap in my resume. I didn't really wanna say anything but I was afraid they'd mark me down for that so I kept it brief so they wouldn't pry more. And then they told me their evaluation. I wasn't engaging enough and seemed to give one-worded answers.



Ask relevant questions then.



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like the blurred lines between professional life and personal life tbh, your family is none of their business. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

asking about family is borderline illegal because it seems like they're fishing for whether or not you'll need sick days to take care of children or parental leave. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That would make me super nervous because I don't like to out myself to people I work with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes, that sounds awful. i had a job interview once tell me to laugh less and i ended up getting the job, so. you never know???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i once went to a job interview and the woman was so mean and rude, she actually said "i don't know how people graduate this days" like i was not there at all. She was very dismissive and not polite at all with her words. The minute i stepped out of the place i broke down into tears. It was the worst job interview experience by far. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Well yeah, laughter sounds better than me calling you wretched cunt."



Also honestly, maybe she did you a favor. She sounds like an awful person tow ork with and a shitty company to work for. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What a bitch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um wtf

interviewing is bullshit, i wouldnt take those comments to heart.



similar thing happened to me once. i was interviewing at what i now think was a scam company. i was temping at the time and had to take time off that job to go to the interview. when i got there he started talking about a different position than what i applied for and i was like wait what? and he said they filled the other position earlier that day so they were moving on to a different one that i wouldn't have wanted. by the end of the interview he told me i looked sad and asked why. i just told him it wasn't what i expected, but really was freaking out inside that i wasted my time and gave up earning money for a few hours for this shit. i cried on the way out of there lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're better off not working at a company like that anyway! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I would've told that bitch to fuck off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly it sounds like someone on a power trip. the kind of person who doesn't even know what they're saying, they just love the rush of knowing they're in charge and you're at the mercy of their whims. they're just another employee at the end of the day, they really don't know anything about you. remember, you should be 'interviewing' their company just as much to see if you want to give your time and effort and expertise to them, and they failed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I'm sorry, that's awful. I once went to an interview and after two seconds of reviewing my resume they were like, "Oh, you aren't at all what we're looking for. We want someone with a focus in [this] not [that]." I sent them my resume when applying! Why not take two seconds to look it over before scheduling an interview and wasting everyone's time. I also brought up something in the job description and she looked at me like I was crazy and said, "Oh, we hardly ever deal with that." Then why the fuck bother putting it in a short job description? Ugh, interviewing is the worst. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ughhh. Like others have said, you probably don't want to work for them anyway.



I had a similar experience at my dream company. I was a little out of my league anyway but scored an interview thanks to a recommendation from an old coworker. The position was completely different than what was posted, and there were five people there (I expected a one-on-one). One of the interviews said nothing the whole time, except to scoff at one of my answers. It threw me for such a loop that I had to take a moment to compose myself. I still cringe when I think about it, but I ended up finding a job that was a better fit anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. Sounds like a place you wouldn't want to work in anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

T. Swift's new song is NAGL but I loooove Kesha's Praying. I listened to it on repeat all weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

Praying is so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kesha's whole album is pretty legit. Hymn, Woman, Learn to Let Go are fabulous songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the first half of the album is super but I dislike the back half, it goes too country for me. I'm glad I streamed the whole thing on Amazon Music first before buying it like I was planning to. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes! Praying is so GOOD. i didn't know she could hit notes like that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly all of Rainbow is amazing. i was a casual fan before but Rainbow has made me a full on stan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This was such a vile comment in that Harvey post last night. Reply

Thread

Link

probably the most terrible comment on ontd. who could even say that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An idiot sitting on their high horse for so long, that maybe their brain got affected for lack of oxygen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a heartless person Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are you bringing more attention to it though? do you want some attention sis?? smh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's astounding how someone can be such a piece of shit but think they're on some kind of moral high ground. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I hope that bitch is knocked off her high horse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, the fucking audacity to even say that here. What, did they expect us to agree? Pathetic... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And then they didn't even apologize for it. I've encountered some ignorance and horrible comments on this site but I think this one might even rank at top three. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





University fires professor who suggested Harvey was karma for Texas Republicans https://t.co/nWfp96o0xq — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) 29 August 2017

i wonder if this professor also has an ontd handle? people are too much- Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alright, my fellow junk foodies:



Dunkin' Donuts or Krispy Kreme? Reply

Thread

Link

The local donut shop tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Publix.



I'm not a huge fan of DD or KK.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Krispy Kreme, although I haven't had one of those in years (idt think there's one near me).



Edit: My local donut shops are great tho!



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, share! I'm in Chicago tho lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

DD. I had KK once and it was meh in comparison. Donut Plant is good if you're into high level donut dining. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

krispy kreme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Krispy Kreme when the hot light is on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If these are the only two donut options, def Dunks



If we're opening it up to like, gourmet donuts..... where to begin lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

kk but only the glazed ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dunks, unless the KK are fresh out of the glazer.

but I definitely agree with picking a smaller local place over either of those chains. 9/10 times it's waaaay better Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Krispy Kreme all day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not huge on donuts, but definitely dunkin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Krispy Kreme, no contest. We don't have one in my city but we have Dunkin, and sometimes my roommate and I will go there, but I won't even get donuts bc they're so subpar in comparison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DUNKS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is this even a question? Dunkin's donuts are like stale hockey pucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Krispy Kreme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Krispy Kreme but only because I don't have access to Dunkin'. I love Krispy Kreme doughnuts though.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

between those two, KK for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dunkin donuts. their donut holes are delish. krispy kreme is good for like, one donut, before you go in to a diabetic coma and that includes people who aren't even diabetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love fresh kk, when they're hot i could eat a million. i like winchell's which is a california shop gone broad on the west coast. they have lots of variety and it is tasty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

neither! Shipley's here in texas is EVERYTHING. their damn basic ass glazed donut for like 80 cents is amazing esp when it's still hot from the fryer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not picky about donuts really so either is fine, but I admit KK can be a bit too sweet. I prefer Shipley's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It feels like fall today. I love fall but we'll probably still have 80 degree days through October. Reply

Thread

Link

Today feels amaaazing, I wore my new jacket for the first time and it is so qt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was really nice out this morning, despite the rain. I got excited, but I know it won't last long. Fuckin' FL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate you.



It's going to be 110+ all week here in SoCal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought I'd be escaping it going to Napa this weekend but it's going to be 107. 😑 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know, i'm melting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to cry I hate this week sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so nice out rn I'm enjoying the fact that I can wear a sweater! Hopefully tomorrow will be just as nice because I wanna take a long with my dog. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loove it. Get to wear my jacket under an overcast sky and walk to my classes without burning up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's felt like fall for the last 3 months. I'm secretly hoping we can just skip through winter and autumn can just go from June to March. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

had a group of friends over for game night last night and it was nice to have people in my new house. it feels better now. but that didn't stop me from having a bad spell of disassociation late last night and I still feel weird :\ Reply

Thread

Link

Game night is the best! What did you guys play? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cards against humanity! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's so freaking hot. Last night it was still 90 degrees at 10 pm, I had to sleep with a wet towel on me. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to die.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oof, that sounds awful. It's nice and cool here in Toronto, I haven't had my air conditioning on since last week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This summer in Toronto has been the absolute worst for me. So cold all the time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on time for once!



I may be getting a new foster doggo soonish. I'm pet-sitting for a co-worker this weekend, so I'll be waiting until after that. She's a mini pittie who the rescue named Shortcake. Hopefully, my male dog won't be all up in her face since he LOVES female dogs so much. I should have named him Casanova instead lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to go see Depeche Mode in Chicago tomorrow!



and it's my birthday on Saturday! Reply

Thread

Link

Happy early birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy early birthday!



I should have paid attention to your note so I could send you treats. My coworkers ate everything yesterday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy birthday! I'm seeing them next year (second time) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy (early) birthday! enjoy the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy birthday! september birthdays: the best birthdays Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy early birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have fun and happy birthday! 🎂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

virgo! <3 happy early birthday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My building manager told me the HVAC guy wanted to come b/w 10am & 12pm today and it's 11:30am now and raining. He's prob. gonna show up at noon (or later), smh.



Also I s2g every batch of new neighbors that comes to my block gets louder and louder. Thanks, gentrification. >:( Reply

Thread

Link

I hate time windows, they don't seem to actually matter to the person coming lol. This probably shouldn't annoy me but I've had people show up like, over an hour early and it's like, "i'm not prepared for you" lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, last time he was early/came before the time window. Be ~consistent! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Tuesday everyone.



Everyone seems to be trying me lately. 😡 I hope you guys are having a good day. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope your day gets better💕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The bakers at El Bolillo got trapped for a few days & utilized their time to bake bread for flood victims ❤️ I love my city #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/SGqVAALWs0 — B (@YonksHTX) August 29, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

That is AWESOME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 Humans are the worst but sometimes we come through. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's been me all week "humans suck but these ones are ok right now" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is awesome! and i love their pastries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so sweet :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazing <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GET PAN DULCE TO EVERYONEEE i love my people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i was also glad to see this from their verified account -->



We will not ask for immigration status or papers from anyone at any shelter. This rumor is FALSE! — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) 29 August 2017

that is so awesome.i was also glad to see this from their verified account --> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Late (I've been keeping to the news non-stop, haven't been on ontd in days), but I fucking love my city. It's been awful these past few days but we've really come together, and it makes me so emotional watching our community fight together to get through this.



All of my fellow Houstonian ONTDers, I hope y'all are safe! And all the coastal Texans too! We've gotten away with relatively minor damage, somehow. We're in like, a 2 sq mi area that isn't really flooded, but surround by water on all sides so we're kinda stuck here until it recedes. Our garage flooded some, which got some water damage in the floor right around the garage door. And we narrowly avoided getting hit by the tornado, thank goodness. I'm in the Cypress area and we donated some stuff to the shelters nearby. They're full on supplies now but we still have a lot of extra clothes, and household items for whenever recovery starts. So if any of y'all need anything, hit me up, I'll try to help however possible.



Sorry for the long comment. I love all of y'all and we'll get through this <3 our city isn't perfect but it's special and it's ours. I'm so proud of our resilience. Ugggghh I'm just so emotional lately T_T I'm going to go catch up on previous posts now lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some random user commented on an entry of mine that's from TEN years ago. They said they're happy I support friends (because the post was about a friend) and the friend has clearly deleted their journal because the name is crossed out in the post.



This random user is from Nigeria and only has ONE post dated from today where they're basically reposting part of a play.



I'm so confused. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL that's so bizarre. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe it's jay-z's cousin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well played. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHA. I only joined this site a couple years back so sometimes I read older, "iconic" posts that I missed and accidentally comment. I don't think I've ever gone back ten whole years though, that's so strange. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ask him if he's a prince Reply

Parent

Thread



Link