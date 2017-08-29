Perrie Edwards is being attacked by Arsenal fans because her boyfriend is transferring to Chelsea
Perrie Edwards is slammed by trolls after boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is lined up to move from Arsenal to Ch… https://t.co/AM0IFMaCGJ— The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) August 29, 2017
- Yesterday, it was revealed by the British media that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perrie Edwards' boyfriend, is planning on leaving Arsenal and signing to Chelsea, which was of course received in a negative way by his current team's fans.
- According to them and their delusional logic, Perrie is to blame for this, so they decided to start attacking her on social media, leaving snake emojis on her Instagram posts, as well as calling her and Alex names.
- Some pathetic comments by these football fans include: "its 2017 what ur partner does reflect on you" [sic], making it seem like she deserves to get hate because of Alex's actions, and "if ox can leave arsenal for chelsea what makes you think that he won't leave her for other bitch in little mix" [sic], because apparently transferring teams to try and have a better football career and dumping your girlfriend to start dating one of her bandmates is the same.
source
Edited at 2017-08-29 04:27 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-08-29 05:12 pm (UTC)
I confirmed this when fans of some random team started fighting Little Mix fans last year because of some dumb old song they wanted to go #1 on the UK Official Chart because it mentioned one of their players. You had grown ass men in their 30s/40s/50s, with wives and kids on their profile pictures, fighting 15/16 year old girls. It was both hilarious and pathetic.
Two horrible tastes that taste horrible together.
There was a van on the landing strip that looks like the van that the club uses to pick players up:
No one has confirmed who is actually in the van lol, it could just be some rando. LMAO this is very DBSK fan circa 2008 behavior tbh.
Edited at 2017-08-29 05:34 pm (UTC)
If we pay 35 mil for him.. ugggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Most supporters I know don't care if he leaves anyway. At this point, I think they'd cheer about 75% of the squad getting sold.
Edited at 2017-08-29 04:30 pm (UTC)
They kept referring to Morata as our "record signing" this weekend and I didn't even blink when I saw the fee because of how ridiculous it's become.
I thought Zayn was dating this chick?
I know he cheated on her (more than once?) because he's generally a fuckboy, but I didn't know they had broken up.
Weren't they on the cover of Vogue last month wearing ~genderfluid clothes together?
Anyway, that said....
In my county, some team's fans are even more insane, doing shit that gets them and their fav team in trouble, which is just... stupid.