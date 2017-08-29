Staree

Perrie Edwards is being attacked by Arsenal fans because her boyfriend is transferring to Chelsea


  • Yesterday, it was revealed by the British media that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perrie Edwards' boyfriend, is planning on leaving Arsenal and signing to Chelsea, which was of course received in a negative way by his current team's fans.

  • According to them and their delusional logic, Perrie is to blame for this, so they decided to start attacking her on social media, leaving snake emojis on her Instagram posts, as well as calling her and Alex names.

  • Some pathetic comments by these football fans include: "its 2017 what ur partner does reflect on you" [sic], making it seem like she deserves to get hate because of Alex's actions, and "if ox can leave arsenal for chelsea what makes you think that he won't leave her for other bitch in little mix" [sic], because apparently transferring teams to try and have a better football career and dumping your girlfriend to start dating one of her bandmates is the same.


source
