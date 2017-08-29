JLO and A-Rod donate 25k each to hurricane relief for Houston

That's great of them, honestly. It's not like the US Government is doing anything astounding to aid them.



Hell, isn't Trump there now? Another disaster. Reply

he needs to GTFO of our state. we're dealing with enough already Reply

he's coming into austin today and i'm not looking forward to what it's going to do to our already fucked up traffic Reply

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) 28 August 2017

just plopping this here, because it is AMAZING ♥ Reply

This is really kind of them.



I hope all our TX ONTDers and their loved ones are okay. Reply

This is wonderful to see. Reply

Thank you for posting this, bb <3 Reply

it seems that shelters are more accommodating towards pets than they were during hurricane katrina . iirc rescuers would refuse to take animals on board and made their owners leave them behind. Reply

this warms my heart Reply

This makes cry :( also the last dude in the tweet: holla at me. Reply

puppers :"( Reply

This is so heartwarming to see, all the pictures on twitter yesterday of the shelter dogs that got stuck broke my heart (though I think they were eventually rescued!)



I don't even know how I would manage if I was forced to leave my cat behind, thinking of all the pets that get stuck in situations like these makes me want to cry :( Reply

Leave no pet behind!!! So heartwarming to see this Reply

Im ovulating rn but I just literally started crying seeing this. People are good Reply

MY HEARTTTT Reply

Cute little birdie! <3 Reply

That guy is so effing hot Reply

Did anyone see the picture of the dog carrying around a bag of food? It was so cute. A true survivalist. Reply

Seeing all these pictures has really warmed my heart. Hearing about civilians driving their boats out to rescue people and animals <3 Reply

Thanks for posting this, bb. ♥ ♥ Reply

this is so scary for the little animals... i cried seeing the pic of the man in front of the red house with his dog. that is going to be an iconic photo for sure... Reply

what is that in real people money? $1.25? Reply

That was pretty much my husband's reaction to Kevin Hart's $25,000 donation. It sounds amazing (and will definitely help people who need it), but then you realize he made $90 million last year and it doesn't sound quite so generous somehow. Reply

But he needs to be able to afford a massive house for all his stuff! Reply

whenever i think about how much a couple of douchebag boxers get paid for a single fight or how much RDJ makes to stand there and get cgi'd, i get super annoyed when they don't donate hundreds of thousands tbh. regular people are out there quietly giving up money they actually need to live to help those in need while these people are throwing out the pennies from behind the couch cushions so they can get praised for their minimal efforts. Reply

90 million?



I know that every donation counts and £25,000 is a LOT of money, but I just can't get my head around these celebs donating that when they're worth what they're worth.



I don't care if people come for me, I think they should donate more and I also think they shouldn't be praised every time they do. Million/billionaires should be expected to be generous as fuck when it comes to charity. Reply

Rich people ain't shit, they need to be giving back much more. Reply

i used to meet with super high net worth individuals to ask for $$$ for my job and you would be surprised how many people have managed to amass so much money and don't know shit about philanthropy, doesn't even occur to them. granted the more money you give the more complicated it is, but it's something that a lot of people need to be taught from scratch. i can't imagine it's any different with celebrities. Reply

oh good...thank god im not the only one thinking this..just read beyonce donated quietly 7million but idk if it's true Reply

lol i keep thinking that. im like yall are millionaires, how bout half a mil each at least.





but we'll take anything tho Reply

i feel bad for thinking this, but same. Reply

I definitely thought that was kind of a pittance compared to their net worths Reply

the rock was what... the highest paid actor of 2016 and only donated $25000. obviously that's a lot of money compared to whatever i can donate, but that's nothing compared to what he earns a year (65.4 mil).



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

you have to remember that while not everybody is philanthropic, people with this level of wealth are being hit up by organizations all over the world for money and many of them give significantly to many organizations. they make pledges over a certain amount of years and so a lot of that money will be tied up. and that's just with philanthropy, not to mention other ways their money is tied up. it's often not liquid and people can't make huge outright gifts. Reply

I've barely slept and we're going on 22 hours that my sister has been in labor so my first reaction was to question that amount. Then I was like, "harrys_headband, it doesn't matter, every bit helps!" Then I saw that their combined net worth is around $600+ million and I was deeply annoyed again. And then I talked myself out of being a grump. Glad to see I wasn't the only person who thought the same in a moment of weakness. Reply

lol I think about this a lot too, wtf do you even do with millions or billions? there's only so much shit you can buy??



anyways, eat the rich! Reply

That's awesome. And she is face goals, I mean, she is so beautiful, it is impossible to believe. Reply

Thanks for the link! Reply

i should look into alternatives - i always think donating to the red cross so much goes back to their executives :/ :( Reply

Canadian Red Cross is pretty good, I just looked it up and their staff compensation is ~15% of what they bring in. I don't mind when charities spend money on staffing costs - those people's skills and connections are what brings in money. I don't think they're egregious about it. Reply

Houston even when it stops raining please watch out for floating mounds of fire ants. Yes we said that right #Harvey https://t.co/BAyY3HVxte — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) 29 August 2017

Also, what fresh hell is this? Crikey Reply

Gator Country has more than 350 alligators outside - and it's flooding



http://wjla.com/news/offbeat/gator-coun try-has-more-than-350-alligators-and-its-f looded



at least all the crocs and venomous snakes are sealed up?! fireants and potentially loose alligators if water continues to rise!at least all the crocs and venomous snakes are sealed up?! Reply

omg, that's insane Reply

Omg I read about the gators a couple days ago! D: Reply

that's unsettling, but amazing survival mech at the same time Reply

Since Toupee Fiasco is visiting maybe he'll touch one. Reply

Anytime we had heavy rains when I was a kid, we'd take advantage of the situation to kill off as many of the fire ants as possible. Usually we'd burn them. It was appropriate after all the pain they had caused me over the years. Reply

Fire Ants evolved to survive flooding, but if you throw powdered laundry detergent on them they will sink. Reply

I made the mistake last night of clicking a link to a Facebook page that was basically just people posting pictures of all the pets left behind and I jus couldn't handle it. Reply

Ugh, I was livid after reading some of the comments in the other post last night, specifically about dogs being chained up. I sure as fuck don't wanna see pictures of that because I know I couldn't handle it. Reply

I like how today is the day everyone found out Joel Osteen isn't a Christian. — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) 28 August 2017

This was amazing Reply

Yeah, fuck that dude. Didn't he end up opening up his "church" after the backlash? Reply

i just sat here picturing him having to tell victoria that she'll have to wait until next sunday's donations come in for that diamond toe ring. Reply

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

And we have an update: Reply

lmao took them long enough Reply

FIXED -->



"After being outed as the charlatan huckster liars that we are, Victoria and I care deeply about the donations to our cult. Lakewood's doors are open for as long as it suits our public persona and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter for as long as the media pressures us to do so". Reply

How much are you charging for admissions fee, dickhead? Reply

Fuck all those mega churches who aren't doing more for the people in their surroundings. They make millions and have a tax free income, talk about how Jesus was generous and then they turn out to be ge stingiest motherfuckers around. Reply

Joel Osteen won't open his church that holds 16,000 to hurricane victims because it only provides shelter from taxes. #HoustonStrong — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) August 28, 2017





but ffs there were furniture stores taking in people before he got his ass around to it. I hate hypocritical scammy megachurches so much. I thought this one was pretty on point:but ffs there were furniture stores taking in people before he got his ass around to it. I hate hypocritical scammy megachurches so much. Reply

I mean, he is botoxed and fillered to hell and back, lives in a $10 million dollar mansion and drives a Lambo. Liiiiike... Reply

there are ppl on my fb who are from houston defending his ass. i posted this in the roundup but i watched 3 different videos today of people walking right up to the church and it's not flooded. one guy even walked all the way around the church to film the front and the back and walked 3 miles TO the church from his house to prove his point. like. there's no excuse. none. Reply

People are still defending him tho. I hope these brainwashed idiots never need help from him. Reply

I fucking can't with religious hypocrites who spout about giving back and don't practice what they preach.



I know he's opened the doors now but that's probably just because of backlash. Reply

i absolutely love how many people are donating and how much love people are showing for us in houston on the course. like theres now intermittent times where i just want to cry about whats happening here (and i pretty much did after coldplay made a song dedicated to houston). im in northwest harris county, where houston is, and what sucks is that the highway leading into houston, like 10 mins from me, is completely blocked by flooding. like i cant even get to shelters cause theres like 10,000 islands in the county cause of the flooding. my neighborhood isnt flooded, thank God, but my family has stuff to donate and we cant even get there probably til like saturday. so we'll wait it out. like and i cant get over how so many places i know are like submerged, its freaking surreal. like on msnbc there showing a place near my sisters house. my sister cant even get to her house and were praying shes not flooded. her husband works in the a hospital in the medical center and he's been there since saturday. like omg



jeez im just like rambling, lol, but this is insane. and its been raining nonstop since saturday! Reply

*hugs* sending you and your loved ones strength. Reply

thanks <3 we're all gonna need it Reply

hope you and your family are safe, bb Reply

i'm glad you and your family are safe! Reply

Hugs hugs hugs!!! The best for you all. I know you all strong to overcome this. Reply

Stay safe! Reply

Hang in there bb. Once the waters recede, your donations will still be needed and you can get them where they need to go. Be safe!! Sending you lots of strength Reply

Stay safe and keep us updated! It is probably too soon to tell but do they know how long it will take the flooding to recede after Harvey has left? Reply

stay safe! Reply

Glad to hear you're safe and doing well! I'm in the same boat as you. I'm fine, and my house has somehow managed to get by with just minimal damage. I want to help out, but I can't get out. I would need to take the highway in, and it's too flooded for me to do so. However, this isn't something that will be resolved in a week, so we will have a chance to help as soon as we can! Even if we do feel a bit guilty for not being able to do so now. Reply

your ontd fireants to the rescue bb, we'll stick together and be better for it....... Reply

glad you are safe! it's a terrifying situation. stay strong! Reply

Glad you and your family are safe! Stay strong. ♥ Reply

I knew Coldplay was supposed to be here on Friday but I didn't know they wrote a song for us. Omg that was so emotional. Thank you Coldplay. Reply

trump just landed in tx :( Reply

mb he'll trip and drown Reply

I hope he gets trapped there and is forced to do some actual volunteer work Reply

Both of my mom's sisters live in/near Sugar Land, one had to evacuate and the other is stuck in her house and can't leave. They'll both be physically alright but the repairs are going to be expensive and the family that had to evacuate has been out of work since 2015.



Everything that's happening is devastating, I just hope that FEMA can get its shit together at least a little bit better than it did during Katrina :(



Also, fuck Joel Osteen's hypocritical ass for not taking anyone into his giant ass church until he got dragged for it on Twitter. Reply

Will do, thank you for the info! They have USAA who are usually pretty easy to work with for this type of stuff, but man, that is horrible timing for that law :( Reply

I'm in Sugar Land as well. Hope they're safe. <3 Reply

queen along with the Kardashians donating $500K. Reply

That's nice. That's what rich people should do, donate to help others. You don't need your millions when you die so you might as well do some good.



Also LMAO @ Melania going to Houston in 6-inch stiletos. You just know she doesn't want to touch any of those peasants. Ugh. They are all horrible. Reply

😔



Trump was tweeting about Mexico paying the wall, about NAFTA, about the drug problem... and Mexico (well the International Relations Office) tweeted back saying no to basically everything and yet they offered help for Texas. Who knows if they're going. Reply

