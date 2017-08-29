JLO and A-Rod donate 25k each to hurricane relief for Houston
In a new insta post Jennifer Lopez along with her bf Alex Rodriguez talked about their efforts to help those in need in Texas and how you can help too. Captioned with
Please help by donating what you can! Link above... God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey"
Any Houston ONTDers present? How are yall holding up?
Hell, isn't Trump there now? Another disaster.
I hope all our TX ONTDers and their loved ones are okay.
this man is out there carrying women, babies, and puppers!
I don't even know how I would manage if I was forced to leave my cat behind, thinking of all the pets that get stuck in situations like these makes me want to cry :(
I know that every donation counts and £25,000 is a LOT of money, but I just can't get my head around these celebs donating that when they're worth what they're worth.
I don't care if people come for me, I think they should donate more and I also think they shouldn't be praised every time they do. Million/billionaires should be expected to be generous as fuck when it comes to charity.
but we'll take anything tho
anyways, eat the rich!
Gator Country has more than 350 alligators outside - and it's flooding
at least all the crocs and venomous snakes are sealed up?!
"After being outed as the charlatan huckster liars that we are, Victoria and I care deeply about the donations to our cult. Lakewood's doors are open for as long as it suits our public persona and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter for as long as the media pressures us to do so".
but ffs there were furniture stores taking in people before he got his ass around to it. I hate hypocritical scammy megachurches so much.
I know he's opened the doors now but that's probably just because of backlash.
jeez im just like rambling, lol, but this is insane. and its been raining nonstop since saturday!
Everything that's happening is devastating, I just hope that FEMA can get its shit together at least a little bit better than it did during Katrina :(
Also, fuck Joel Osteen's hypocritical ass for not taking anyone into his giant ass church until he got dragged for it on Twitter.
Also LMAO @ Melania going to Houston in 6-inch stiletos. You just know she doesn't want to touch any of those peasants. Ugh. They are all horrible.
Trump was tweeting about Mexico paying the wall, about NAFTA, about the drug problem... and Mexico (well the International Relations Office) tweeted back saying no to basically everything and yet they offered help for Texas. Who knows if they're going.