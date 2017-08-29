seb 1

JLO and A-Rod donate 25k each to hurricane relief for Houston



In a new insta post Jennifer Lopez along with her bf Alex Rodriguez talked about their efforts to help those in need in Texas and how you can help too. Captioned with

"https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152
Please help by donating what you can! Link above... God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey"

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYYergyAYU5/?taken-by=jlo

Any Houston ONTDers present? How are yall holding up?
