Captain America returns to the good side in Secret Empire conclusion

good. the backlash was pretty strong, if i remember well.

Whenever I see this gif now all I can think about is this post where someone said "I'll eat anything with a face" and the reply was a picture of a butt with a smiley face drawn on it and this gif was the reply to that lmao.

Thanks for sharing and I'm being sincere.

Axel Alonso, Marvel's editor in chief, said "We understood the story would challenge readers, but we also know how it ended.



what a pos liar...you guys were going to leave him hydra from now on but bc of the backlash had to backtrack..at least own up to it and fire that nazi nick spencer for even doing this in the first place

I don't think Disney would have ever let them keep one of their biggest heroes a villain like that.



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:09 pm (UTC)

well didnt the head of disney donated money to the tr*mp campaign? i dont put anything past them



edit:



ok you might be right but why do this gross storyline in the first place? it sure backfired on them



i still stand that nick spencer needs to go



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:14 pm (UTC)

lol mte

lol they were never going to keep him villainous.

Please, they were not going to leave him a villain. This was the plan all along. It was just a stupid story. /your paranoia.

“We understood the story would challenge readers, but we also know how it ended.



... Mmmhmmm.



Anyway, I still revisit this gif set lol







... Mmmhmmm.Anyway, I still revisit this gif set lol

lol aww Clark

Awwww

"if the dreamest person you've knew" ??? 🤔

"we knew all along" as if this bait and switch makes it okay? a slap in the face of kirby's 100th.

I'm oddly proud of the fact that I share a birthday with him.

also give me your username



also give me your username Reply

lmao they're such assholes

All attention is good attention, eh?

I didn't think he was going to stay Hydra but they probably pushed up the chapters until he reverted after all that backlash.

Good. What a bad storyline. It was exactly the wrong narrative for this time and expressly about not understanding the character of Captain America at all. Pretty much what you'd think a failed Republican politician would come up with and think is ~~~clever and ~~~deep.



I need no more Marvel events for a while. I hate how they get in the way of the stories I actually want to pay for and change the personalities of my faves as plot devices. Pretty much the only thing I've enjoyed from Civil War II/Secret Empire is Champions (even though my hatred for Humberto Ramos' art remains strong) because it's about disillusionment with how all their heroes are assholes and Nazis. Reply

they ramped up these god awful COMPANY WIDE crossover events a couple years ago from just once every summer to like 2-3 a year and i get it these things sell well but it really hurts other books with the constant interruptions/crossovers to their main storylines.



at least DC were sensible to not have a giant crossover the minute they launched rebirth and had small ones between a few books and they waited till this year to do ~dc metal~ Reply

It's really frustrating to me because I find myself drifting further and further away from comics connected to these arcs. Like, with Ultimates, I wanted stories about the team, not about Civil War II.



DC not having any crossovers at the moment has honestly increased my readership. I read mostly Marvel before and now I'm reading mostly DC Reply

Marvel events have been absolute garbage for years. Who is surprised? They ruin their characters for bs ~edgy~ plot purposes and I'm just so tired. When will my favs come back from the war? They've been missing since 2006's Civil War, I want them back.

::sad nod::



Some of them were in space. Reply

captain america's purpose was to kill nazis so the idea of him being a nazi himself is so fucking gross. glad they realized they were stupid af

I mean, duh!



Emma <33333333333 Reply

lol the comments not believing axel. hydra cap was always ending with this event. it was clear as day.



marvel still aint shit but this has been a solid series. im really looking forward to waid/samnee taking over from here. Reply

thank fuck this shit is finally ending

im so confused at whats going on.

Where have you been, bb??



-Red Skull used the cosmic cube to make Cap a secret Hydra agent all along.



-Readers got really really angry because Hydra is a Nazi analogue and Cap was created by two Jewish men who got death threats for the character, etc.



-The backlash was pretty extreme and universal even tho Marvel told people to wait till the end of the event.



-He is now good again and eager to punch Nazis, Hydras, and fascists in general in the face. Reply

I'm glad. Sure, it was always going to be that Cap was going to revert back to being Cap or whatever. It was the unmitigated gall (and delight they seemed to revel in) that they would do it, given the history of the character/creators.



And Spencer being an a-hole to critics and fans who objected to this reminded me so much of Russell T Davies when people objected to what he did to Ianto. UGH It's been so many years, I still want to punch him in the face. Reply

Should have fucking ended it long ago. idc about deadlines and shit.

Although I am inordinately happy that his head-wings are back. His silhouette just looks wrong without them.

Eh

