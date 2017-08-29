Captain America returns to the good side in Secret Empire conclusion
Welcome back to the good side, Captain America https://t.co/x37mfSR9Gz— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) August 28, 2017
Marvel has released some very spoilery unlettered pages for tomorrow's Secret Empire #10.
Axel Alonso, Marvel’s editor in chief, said “We understood the story would challenge readers, but we also know how it ended. We also thought the story had something important to say about democracy, freedom and the core American values that Captain America embodies.”
He also said that it was just a coincidence that the story would end "at a time when our country would be engaged in — let’s call it heated debate — about fascism."
In related news, Secret Empire #9 gave an update to Magneto's storyline, which drew controversy when he showed up on one of the villain variant covers and led many fans to erroneously assume he'd be joining Captain America's fascist organization.
what a pos liar...you guys were going to leave him hydra from now on but bc of the backlash had to backtrack..at least own up to it and fire that nazi nick spencer for even doing this in the first place
ok you might be right but why do this gross storyline in the first place? it sure backfired on them
i still stand that nick spencer needs to go
... Mmmhmmm.
Anyway, I still revisit this gif set lol
I need no more Marvel events for a while. I hate how they get in the way of the stories I actually want to pay for and change the personalities of my faves as plot devices. Pretty much the only thing I've enjoyed from Civil War II/Secret Empire is Champions (even though my hatred for Humberto Ramos' art remains strong) because it's about disillusionment with how all their heroes are assholes and Nazis.
at least DC were sensible to not have a giant crossover the minute they launched rebirth and had small ones between a few books and they waited till this year to do ~dc metal~
DC not having any crossovers at the moment has honestly increased my readership. I read mostly Marvel before and now I'm reading mostly DC
Some of them were in space.
Emma <33333333333
marvel still aint shit but this has been a solid series. im really looking forward to waid/samnee taking over from here.
-Red Skull used the cosmic cube to make Cap a secret Hydra agent all along.
-Readers got really really angry because Hydra is a Nazi analogue and Cap was created by two Jewish men who got death threats for the character, etc.
-The backlash was pretty extreme and universal even tho Marvel told people to wait till the end of the event.
-He is now good again and eager to punch Nazis, Hydras, and fascists in general in the face.
And Spencer being an a-hole to critics and fans who objected to this reminded me so much of Russell T Davies when people objected to what he did to Ianto. UGH It's been so many years, I still want to punch him in the face.