Netflix Death Note Director Adam Wingard calling people trolls (His twitter meltdown)
Just having fun with the more harmless ones. The praise has been way more overwhelming on my twitter than the negative. https://t.co/PJC2OmzSMi— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月25日
Are you talking to me or all 23 of your followers? https://t.co/kZ41a3G4RQ— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月25日
Sorry trolls but the artist always wins in the long run. ;)— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月26日
I love how many people feel personally attacked by this tweet. Its almost like troll bait. Those that bite expose themselves. https://t.co/xSJ3LvSTEX— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月26日
Film criticism is different than bitching at filmmakers on twitter. ;) Obvious to some but not others. Alright guys twist that one around. 😂— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月27日
If you have to tell me you aren't a troll and then you say troll shit: that makes you a troll LOL— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月28日
I was getting death threats before the script was finished. This was inevitable. https://t.co/yDykPPy46U— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月28日
What meltdown? I'm having a good time with this. https://t.co/34WPC1zQfF— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年8月28日
His Friends praise him .
Ayyyee "death note" was great. Thanks for that. @AdamWingard @lakeithlakeith— KUSO Out Now! (@flyinglotus) 2017年8月25日
So @AdamWingard's DEATH NOTE is my favorite iteration of the story. Darkly funny and a hell of a lot of fun, it's perfect Friday night fare. pic.twitter.com/7lAZVeZ4Qg— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) 2017年8月25日
I'm biased but I've already seen Death Note twice and can't wait to watch it again. Love the film and its take on the concept. So much fun!— Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) 2017年8月25日
I have a more complex take on how Death Note's greatness is in its spin on nerd power fantasies but I'm busy reading manga fans yell at Adam— Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) 2017年8月25日
And really, if you're a fan of the Death Note manga or anime (and I am), or if not, you should love this new adaptation. It's its own thing.— Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) 2017年8月25日
For Example , his fan .
If you want a primer on fan entitlement and misunderstanding what "adaptation" means, check these replies for Death Note and brace yourself. https://t.co/v8lpBA7id4— Jeremy Herbert (@DDayFilms) 2017年8月26日
Netflix is prepared for a Death Note sequel
Why Netflix's Death Note is really an origin story, and where a sequel could go https://t.co/nLiDyhSauh pic.twitter.com/PlNUMW1uUi— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) 2017年8月29日
His Stans and His twitter is really something .Please check it .
This is Netflix Death Note Aftermath post
Bonus Content
Hope he fixes his attitude by the time Godzilla vs. Kong comes around.
First he goes on a twitter rant in March: "Professional Obnoxiousist Max Landis Butthurt After Lexi Alexander Twitter Rant on White, Male Privilege," gets dragged for it, and then does it again in August: "'American Ultra' screenwriter goes on Twitter rant after movie bombs at the box office." I would hate to be that desperate for attention, and I side-eye anyone who works with him.
Idk why they even bothered making the movie in the first place if they wanted to differ from the source material that much?
Shit, I haven't even seen all of the anime so I'm clearly not a stan or anything, but it really blew me away how terrible it was.
another shitty director embarrassing himself on twitter. I take so much joy in these. :))
imagine getting to work in the film industry and still spending your free time going off on twitter.