Netflix Death Note Director Adam Wingard calling people trolls (His twitter meltdown)

another_one.gif



Hope he fixes his attitude by the time Godzilla vs. Kong comes around. Reply

Thread

Link

people throw the term troll around anytime someone argues with them now. my own sister called my husband and i trolls because i'm ignoring her for doing something shitty that she won't admit to, and now she's mad about it. like, what? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao these kids throw around so much lingo we used to use without even knowing what half of it even means. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the sad thing is my sister is almost 40 and she said that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah this bugs me a lot too. Expressing genuine criticism =/= being a troll. IMO being an asshole alone doesn't make someone a troll, either. It's become so overused that it's lost whatever definition it used to have and now basically just means 'person who disagrees with me'. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ppl say this irl? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish he wasn't part of the Godzilla franchise. He's so annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't hate Death Note like I expected to, but I wasn't obsessed with the anime. Reply

Thread

Link

The anime was shit. The only good thing was the manga before near and mello. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The important question is: Did you love the potato chip scene in the anime? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My fav is still that idiot recipient of nepotism, Max Landis. He never learns.



First he goes on a twitter rant in March: "Professional Obnoxiousist Max Landis Butthurt After Lexi Alexander Twitter Rant on White, Male Privilege," gets dragged for it, and then does it again in August: "'American Ultra' screenwriter goes on Twitter rant after movie bombs at the box office." I would hate to be that desperate for attention, and I side-eye anyone who works with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what an ass. yt men are gross. Reply

Thread

Link

I hated the pacing of the movie and pretty much everything Nat Wolff did in it lmao. Also, the love story felt really silly.



Idk why they even bothered making the movie in the first place if they wanted to differ from the source material that much? Reply

Thread

Link

He really missed the mark w/ Death Note, even aside from casting almost all white people. The movie was so half-baked and pretty nonsensical, it totally changed the characters and their personalities (especially by making Misa/Mia the ruthless Big Baddie while Light was basically the "just a boy who got in over his head" trope), and it just overall was pretty terrible.



Shit, I haven't even seen all of the anime so I'm clearly not a stan or anything, but it really blew me away how terrible it was. Reply

Thread

Link

omg yesssss





another shitty director embarrassing himself on twitter. I take so much joy in these. :)) Reply

Thread

Link

This movie was surprisingly bad, and I went in with low expectations Reply

Thread

Link

embarrassing



imagine getting to work in the film industry and still spending your free time going off on twitter. Reply

Thread

Link

My husband is a huge fan of the anime and was super excited to see this film. The moment I saw the girl I knew they would force this dumbass romance that wasn't present in the anime at all. 15 minutes in and low and behold, a montage of them kissing/fucking/killing. He was super pissed. And turned it off right there. Reply

Thread

Link