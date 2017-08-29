Fifth Harmony react to their video He Like That + Performance/Interview on GMA
Click the video to see the girls blush and ki ki while watching their brand new video for He Like That.
But that's not all the girls have been up to this week. To promote their new self-titled record they stopped by Good Morning America where they gave an interview followed by a live performance. When quizzed about their iconic 'Camila bye' VMA stunt, Ally had this to say: "We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony and we're stronger and better than we've ever been!"
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnWuG0q
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFaP5dF
for me, the strongest tracks are angel and he like that. i also like don't say you love me, deliver, and lonely night, but they're nothing special. sauced up is the most generic song i've ever heard.
i preferred 7/27 tbh.
I think having an album with only 10 songs is a horrible decision. I also wish they each had a bonus solo song, like PCD.
they are regressing and i'm really cut about it
i honestly listen to the whole album at once. there's no filler
single worthy songs: DSYLM, lonely night & sauced up
deserve a visual: deliver, messy & maybe bridges (for the message)
make you mad is not a bad song, it was necessary for the album, but i don't want them to do EDM influenced songs anymore. leave that to their past eras
i prefer 7/27 because their pop hooks are much stronger. their r&b is DATED. sauced up is a joke.
he like that and angel are great songs. shame about the rest.
7/27 is a cute girl, but self-titled is gorgeous. and cute next to gorgeous... you know, gorgeous devours cute
you get pop hoe anthems (HLT & down), club BANGERS (sauced up & lonely night), r&b inspired jams (deliver & angel), more emotional songs (DSYLM & messy), an inspiring message (bridges) and some edm filler for the people who are nostalgic of their 7/27 era (make you mad)
self-titled is a much more solid album, it's not up to debate sis
i feel like they are great as an r&b group, they have the voices for it, it's just the material is generic and letting them down.
those 3 are my faves as well. i don't think you're missing out of anything else tbh. although don't say you love me is a nice ballad.
the production of that album is a big zero. it sounded like it was made on garageband. and bhb featuring meghan trainor... id rather not
the album definitely had a lot of potential tho (and let's not talk about how their team messed up for not making reflection (the song), we know & going nowhere singles)
Otoh, Refletion has more songs that I dislike than this Self Titled.
This album has some stand out songs and it's enjoyable overall.
Then again, Make You Mad is on my top 3 and it's apparently one people don't like.
That was the hottest vid they ever did.
Answering questions about a shady stunt with more shadiness...love it.
Also DC3 harmonies are still ICONIC and UNTOUCHABLE!
Edited at 2017-08-29 04:36 pm (UTC)
and i repeat that every era, but they need backup dancers. the stage is empty af, they should at least bring the live band on stage with them
Their VMA performance was OFF THE HOOK tho. So ICONIC. Like, that's how y'all do it. It feels eternal since it was poppin back in the days. I love it lol. He Like That is HaaaaaaWT
Edited at 2017-08-29 04:41 pm (UTC)