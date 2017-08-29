Fifth Harmony react to their video He Like That + Performance/Interview on GMA

They are lip syncing Reply

It's a ~backing track..... :/ Reply

THANK GOD Reply

Britney's enduring impacT Reply

I wouldn't care if they were serving choreo but they're basically Rihanna after a blunt on stage like the fuck. Reply

and they still can't give anything extra in the choreo smh Reply

They are singing but they played the backtrack too loud. Reply

the girl on the left looks like kylie Reply

that ally girl is really awkward. she tries to hard to be sexy and it doesnt come naturally to her Reply

harmonizers can we pls talk about the new album? it's weak af. i don't think it's bad, but this is not the comeback statement they should have come out with after getting rid of kamila. it's just a really generic album.



for me, the strongest tracks are angel and he like that. i also like don't say you love me, deliver, and lonely night, but they're nothing special. sauced up is the most generic song i've ever heard.



i preferred 7/27 tbh. Reply

I only like He Like That and Lonely Night.



I think having an album with only 10 songs is a horrible decision. I also wish they each had a bonus solo song, like PCD. Reply

omg a bonus solo track would be amazing.



they are regressing and i'm really cut about it Reply

what? self-titled is by far their best album. they have r&b influenced tracks, club bangers, hoe anthems, so many potential single choices, etc.



i honestly listen to the whole album at once. there's no filler



single worthy songs: DSYLM, lonely night & sauced up

deserve a visual: deliver, messy & maybe bridges (for the message)



make you mad is not a bad song, it was necessary for the album, but i don't want them to do EDM influenced songs anymore. leave that to their past eras Reply

IA. 10 songs works for them in all honesty. There isn't a track that I skip, you can listen to it all the way through. And you can HEAR THEM ALL. I just need their performances to be on point and I'm good. Reply

girl half the album is filler. smh @ your low standards.



i prefer 7/27 because their pop hooks are much stronger. their r&b is DATED. sauced up is a joke.



he like that and angel are great songs. shame about the rest. Reply

I agree with you, i can't get into this album. I so prefer the last one. Reply

7/27 is a cute girl, but self-titled is gorgeous. and cute next to gorgeous... you know, gorgeous devours cute



you get pop hoe anthems (HLT & down), club BANGERS (sauced up & lonely night), r&b inspired jams (deliver & angel), more emotional songs (DSYLM & messy), an inspiring message (bridges) and some edm filler for the people who are nostalgic of their 7/27 era (make you mad)



self-titled is a much more solid album, it's not up to debate sis how can you say i have low standards when you're pretending 7/27 was a better album sis? half of 7/27 were fillers. cute edm fillers, but still Reply

Reflection is their peak for me tbh. I abused that album and every song still has replay value imo. 7/27 was good too and Was my most played album in 2016 with WFH being my most streamed song as well. So I'm so dissapointed at how lack luster and DOA their new album is. I listened to it once and don't feel the need to listen to it again aside from He Like That, Down, and Angel. They worked way better as a pop group with r&b influences. Reply

i loved reflection too.



i feel like they are great as an r&b group, they have the voices for it, it's just the material is generic and letting them down.



those 3 are my faves as well. i don't think you're missing out of anything else tbh. although don't say you love me is a nice ballad. Reply

we're not gonna mention reflection



the production of that album is a big zero. it sounded like it was made on garageband. and bhb featuring meghan trainor... id rather not



the album definitely had a lot of potential tho (and let's not talk about how their team messed up for not making reflection (the song), we know & going nowhere singles)



Reply

I like it much better than the last one but Reflection is still a fav only cause of Going Nowhere and We Know which remain their best songs to date.

Otoh, Refletion has more songs that I dislike than this Self Titled.



This album has some stand out songs and it's enjoyable overall.

Then again, Make You Mad is on my top 3 and it's apparently one people don't like.

Reply

ia Reply

Deliver is definitely the BOP of the album. It should be the next single. Reply

i watched the VMAs with my little sis and i honestly thought i was watching someone fall off the stage and die and the rest of them kept performing Reply

Their reaction vid was cute.



That was the hottest vid they ever did. Reply

"We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony and we're stronger and better than we've ever been!"



Answering questions about a shady stunt with more shadiness...love it.



Answering questions about a shady stunt with more shadiness...love it. Reply

SCREAMING! Lawd I wish Bey would go back to being this shady and messy...in public. Tho she was like in her late teens when this happened



Also DC3 harmonies are still ICONIC and UNTOUCHABLE!



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:36 pm (UTC) Reply

the back track is loud as fuck but the new choreo is cool. sean came through



and i repeat that every era, but they need backup dancers. the stage is empty af, they should at least bring the live band on stage with them Reply

that performance is so awkward.. so low energy. and they're not even singing so what's the excuse... Reply

This is probably nonsense but I still think they ought continue on keeping the name 5th Harmony for themselves tbh. I think it's da coolest.



Their VMA performance was OFF THE HOOK tho. So ICONIC. Like, that's how y'all do it. It feels eternal since it was poppin back in the days. I love it lol. He Like That is HaaaaaaWT Reply

awww normani's speech to louisiana and houston was touching. i can't help but like this messy band lmao



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:41 pm (UTC) Reply

the album is growing on me. I hope they at least get enough momentum with this album that their record label doesnt drop them.... Reply

LA Reid isn't their exec anymore. I wonder who they have higher up that would fight for them? They seemed to put all the money into Camilla's solo career. Reply

Praying DJ Khaled will be able to save them shall he take over that bald-headed sexual predator's place. Reply

the reaction video is cute but omg at the energy level in that performance, are they even trying? Reply

wtf? where they on downers or something? lipsyncing and half assed dancing...britney's impact indeed. Reply

They deserve a few days off after VMAs especially Ally okay. Reply

sexy Reply

