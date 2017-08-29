seb 1

Fifth Harmony react to their video He Like That + Performance/Interview on GMA



Click the video to see the girls blush and ki ki while watching their brand new video for He Like That.



But that's not all the girls have been up to this week. To promote their new self-titled record they stopped by Good Morning America where they gave an interview followed by a live performance. When quizzed about their iconic 'Camila bye' VMA stunt, Ally had this to say: "We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony and we're stronger and better than we've ever been!"





Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnWuG0qYkn0
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFaP5dFFQ1Q
Tagged: , , ,