Meet the next generation of nepotism models/celebrities/whatever
From the *new* Kennedys, to the ones with very famous dads https://t.co/1G07k6TGJG— The Cut (@TheCut) August 29, 2017
- As if there weren't enough nepotism models in the industry, we need to prepare for a new wave!
- Jaden and Willow Smith who? Jenner what? It's all about Depp, Gerber, and Beckham.
- Broken down into famous parents, models, multiples, and $$$$.
- Will all likely be walking in the next D&G ~millennials~ campaign if they haven't already.
she probably thinks so too in a rich white way
What I wouldn't give for actual GOOD Canadian horror-comedies...
Jamie fox daughter is so gorgeous I wonder what her mama looks like 👀
Cindy Crawford's kid is pretty too, I like her marc jacobs perfume ad
I wonder if Brooklyn inherited his dad's cute butt
and when
We have like the grand children and great grandchildren of actors still working in Hollywood. They have this thing on lock.
Love that dream <3