Meet the next generation of nepotism models/celebrities/whatever



lily rose depp is queen Reply

Thread

Link

ya



she probably thinks so too in a rich white way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



idc, didnt ask Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm still annoyed at how bad Yoga Hoosiers was. Or as I call it Nepotism: The Movie Reply

Thread

Link

i was kevin smith's daughter's camp counselor and she's a really sweet girl and kevin smith himself was nice, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did u see his jorts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His daughter Harley Quinn? I for some reason always remember he named her that and while it's kind of odd naming your kid after a comic book character it is actually a really cute name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tusk was so good for the first hour (except for the nonsensical Canadian jokes...? Like, make fun of us properly, please and thank you) and then went right off a cliff once Johnny Depp shows up. I didn't bother with Yoga Hosers because it looked straight-up awful and those girls have no business acting in anything because they are both devoid of charisma. I have no hope for Moose Jaws.



What I wouldn't give for actual GOOD Canadian horror-comedies... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Must be nice.

Jamie fox daughter is so gorgeous I wonder what her mama looks like 👀 Reply

Thread

Link





Oh nvm Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her mom looks like Paris Jackson in 15 years Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks nothing like either of her parents. . Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did they take the right baby home from the hospital? She doesn't look anything like either of them, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's funny because she was a mystery until very recently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

models are so useless but this sux for those who can make good money off of it to pick their lives up n stuff Reply

Thread

Link

This post is funny considering how people were arguing the role status plays in success in that Taylor Swift post. Reply

Thread

Link

r u talkin bout the thread where ppl said stuff about her mommy n daddy payin for her career Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that was a trip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking about that when I saw the thread the other day but I was "eh". Taylor stans remain hypocrites, water is wet, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lily Rose Depp is so beautiful



Cindy Crawford's kid is pretty too, I like her marc jacobs perfume ad Reply

Thread

Link

Yea they're the two I actually don't mind tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was scrolling through the photos, and those two were one of the few I paused at. They're really pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She weirdly looks like my irritable BPD grandma and I can't unsee it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hadn't really heard of Corrine Foxx until now but damn she's gorgggggeous



I wonder if Brooklyn inherited his dad's cute butt Reply

Thread

Link

lily-rose looks just like her mom damn Reply

Thread

Link

it's crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder how this celeb kid model era will end

and when Reply

Thread

Link

When IG finally dies out and a new social media app rises maybe? These kids only get popular or all these opportunities because they also have decent to good sized "fan bases" on social media mainly Twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really, I'd think it's mainly be bc of instagram. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the first fashion models were socialites, so never bc its not an era. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never. In a couple generations it's gonna be children of social media influencers: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never.



We have like the grand children and great grandchildren of actors still working in Hollywood. They have this thing on lock. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never, a bunch of a list actors were the children of actors, This ain't new Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never mind robots these lot are coming for all the bougie jobs. No plebs are getting a come up ever again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is a show on Lifetime about this right now but judging from the commercials it's like, a d list version lol Reply

Thread

Link

reginae is sooooooooo annoying omg i'm sorry, i don't usually condone but her mom needs to give her the belt one good time i swear Reply

Thread

Link

I have no hope for the Beckham boys of becoming pro in football. I'm putting all my faith in Harper. Reply

Thread

Link

Cindy Crawford's daughter is basically her throwback clone, so I'm OK with that one though. Reply

Thread

Link

She really does look like a twin from another era. I was lol'ing at the source where Kaia just recently documented her first time pumping gas on IG. I was like - um, but then I realized that she's only 15 yrs old, so - OK that makes sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally none of these kids can make a career even 1/4th the success their parents had. I wonder why. Cindy Crawford's kids seem super grounded though and I think she follows her daughter everywhere so she doesn't get manipulated in the industry, that's smart. Reply

Thread

Link

How dare you ruin my hopes that Harper Beckham will not lead the English National team to a World Cup victory? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love that dream <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sux that lrd has already been open about starving herself. she shouldn't pursue modeling. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tea. she's absolutely beautiful but gorl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, it's very upsetting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep..something About her is already off. She's too young for this crap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link