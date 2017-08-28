Selena Gomez Posts Justin Bieber Nude Photos in Instagram Hack

i'm annoyed that justin bieber has a decent-sized penis. Reply

feel better, there's a 99.99999% chance he's too lazy to do anything that good with it Reply

you're right. he never goes down on girls. Reply

Lmao exactly Reply

It's a shower, not a grower (growers are superior). Reply

he would probably be evcen worse if it was lil Reply

it's ok, he has many other short-comings Reply

That boring average mayonnaise dick Reply

what in the everloving fuck is that gif Reply

mte Reply

That's the only thing I want to know Reply

omg your icon lol Reply

Lol, sis that person doesn't have teeth and does these kinds of..things on video Reply

mte wtf Reply

I could have gone without the reminder that Bieber/his penis exists Reply

How does she have so many followers but not even 30% of them buy her music :\



That gif is just too damn much for this early in the day too lol



Edited at 2017-08-29 01:15 pm (UTC)

bc ig is free & you don't have to listen to her sing Reply

you could say this about every other musician on instagram tho. no one sells as much as they have followers. following someone is for free. Reply

it could be bots. like when twitter deleted a lot of bot accounts, JB's numbers dropped hard!



Also what is the point of having so many followers if theres so few interaction?



like compare JB's interactions vs his followers to BTS's



it doesnt add up Reply

IG needs to do a clean out of bots too, there is so many hateful Trump bots it's unbearable. I think they did one once and the Kardashians numbers dropped a lot too but I might be confusing that with Twitter Reply

disregarding the music question I still don't understand why she's the most followed person and not anybody else. like... Reply

People who hack celebrities instagrams to do pointless shit like this are so wasteful. At least leak some juicy gossip in their DMs!! Reply

Right? Nobody wants to see Bieber's dick - plus these photos aren't even new. I want texts of Selena bitching about Bella Hadid or an old cringey "I love you so much" e-mail from Bieber. Reply

lmao yes Reply

hacked my ass Reply

That nasty tan line... Hack into Trump's emails, u worthless sacks of poo. There are more pressing matters!!



Also, tf is that nasty ass gif?



Edited at 2017-08-29 01:25 pm (UTC)

I mean, what could they find in his emails that he hasn't said or done publicly?



I don't think even a video of Cheeto slicing the neck of a white woman and her child, would change anyone's opinion of him. Reply

It doesn't matter. It'll give Mueller more ammo. Also, I think independents are finally letting him go bit by bit so maybe it'll help with that.



Lmao you're right about that though. Reply

They need to hack and find the pee pee tapes already Reply

lol seriously, all these hackers need to put their skills to better use Reply

hack sallie mae shit Reply

That fuckin gif lmao! BYEEEEEEEE Reply

It was probably his dad that hacked her account Reply

lmaooooo why is everyone assuming this is not hacked tho.... like idt she would want him associated w ha career anymore Reply

mte. it's the same hacker that hacked ariana and other celebs, he put his name in her bio, yet no one assumed ariana and others were not hacked Reply

cause people are redic. Reply

cause she has lots of issues

prob got a friend to do it while they were drunk so she can feel better knowing it wasnt tech her Reply

bc she would share a paps photo instead of private collection.. k Reply

Parent

Were those hd close up pictures of him wading through water real or just elaborate Photoshop? Reply

If you're gonna hack do a better job, post something juicy or hack a politician Reply

