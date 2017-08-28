Maria Sharapova Defeats Simona Halep In R1 Matchup At US Open
Maria Sharapova wins her first Grand Slam match since her drug ban https://t.co/ucdvKASPFY— TIME (@TIME) 29 August 2017
-Sharapova won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
-This is her first Grand Slam win in 19 months
-First Top 10 win since her suspension
-Will play Hungary's Timea Babos in round two
source
She tested positive for the prohibited substance Letrozole, which is used for the treatment of hormonally-responsive breast cancer after surgery. Errani claimed that she likely ingested letrozole by “accidentally consuming her mother's anti-cancer medication Femara” while visiting her family.
Huh lmao at that excuse. How do you accidentally consume someone else's medicine? Why only two months? I know it's not steroids but shouldn't it be at least 6-12 months? Is the drug not considered performance enhancing? I looked it up and saw it like limits estrogen side effects or something? But it seems like the drug has been banned for a while, so why didn't she get a ban around the same length as Sharapova where meldonium was banned recently and the effects are also ~debated like this drug?
And from what I understand it doesn't enhance performance but it can be used to disguise doping in tests which is why it's banned.
this zverev match rn is something, though. they both look so dead.
She can do what other people at her ranking do to play, you know, actually play qualifying.