Serena is charitable and works in mysterious ways. Reply

sharapova got a career slam during serena's career, she's fine lol. But I don't thinks she'll still be playing if/when serena returns tho with these injuries this year... this was a big victory for her but I don't think she'll make week 2. Reply

Boo Reply

Wait, how is she playing at a professional level? Did her probation end already? Reply

Yes. It was only 15 months, which is pretty standard for first offenses since all althletes appeal it and get it lowered from like 24 months. Like Tyson Gay even only got 12 months for steroids. Reply

Sara Errani just got busted for ~doping~ and literally only got 2 months............ Reply

I just looked it up and



She tested positive for the prohibited substance Letrozole, which is used for the treatment of hormonally-responsive breast cancer after surgery. Errani claimed that she likely ingested letrozole by “accidentally consuming her mother's anti-cancer medication Femara” while visiting her family.



Huh lmao at that excuse. How do you accidentally consume someone else's medicine? Why only two months? I know it's not steroids but shouldn't it be at least 6-12 months? Is the drug not considered performance enhancing? I looked it up and saw it like limits estrogen side effects or something? But it seems like the drug has been banned for a while, so why didn't she get a ban around the same length as Sharapova where meldonium was banned recently and the effects are also ~debated like this drug? Reply

Basically from what I understood of her report, the amount she consumed was not enough to be one pill, so her reasoning was that it couldn't have been ingested with the intention to use it to its full effects, it was likely when they attempted to put the medication in food for her mother she ate some of it.



And from what I understand it doesn't enhance performance but it can be used to disguise doping in tests which is why it's banned. Reply

I am so happy for her! she got so emotional in the end, she really loves tennis. I hope she reaches at least the quarterfinals. Reply

congrats Reply

I won't be surprised if she goes on to win the USO. Reply

she def won't but this was HUGE Reply

Hate her, hate her stans, etc. Reply

Stay bitter ONTD. Reply

3/4 these ppl don't watch tennis Reply

You dont know what you're talking about Reply

That was honestly brilliant to watch. I was fucking shocked. 2h44m. Good for Sharapova! I can't stay up and sweat my way through this Zverev match this is all too much for day one! (Konta is out like wtf?!) Reply

I'm happy for her~ Reply

ugh.

this zverev match rn is something, though. they both look so dead. Reply

and it's finally over. borna (? i think it's him) must be delighted. Reply

That's a shame. Reply

Congrats to her. She deserves that HGH milkshake she's sucking down tonight. Reply

I feel bad for Halep. She had two really tough losses in Toronto and Cincinnati and then got drawn against Maria in the frist round of a major. :(



Thanks Serena! Reply

I still cannot at people acting like not giving her a WC would have been 'continuing her suspension' or whatever bullshit.



She can do what other people at her ranking do to play, you know, actually play qualifying. Reply

Initially I thought she would refuse the WC and play qualies. Guess not. Reply

