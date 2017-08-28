Glaring mistakes on 15 (5) movie posters
15 Unforgettable Movie Poster Mistakes You Can't Unsee - https://t.co/8HWRK9c9qV pic.twitter.com/ckmmhHxIH5— Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 28, 2017
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter's head is about to get caught in the door of the train.
Basic Instinct 2
On this Korean poster for the movie, Sharon Stone has wet hair, but in her reflection, she has dry hair. It's likely because the designer for the Korean poster didn't feel like updating that detail from this poster.
Watchmen
Fire is coming out of Eddie Blake's flamethrower even though he's not even touching the trigger.
Ong Bak 2
The legs belonging to the guy in black look strange below the knee. It's almost as if he has no feet.
Street Kings
Keanu Reeves' character has a self-firing gun apparently.
I went to the source and it's talking about perspective and how his head is in the doorway but I'm still not seeing it. I did notice the tube door tho, which blurs out of focus and makes what is the door window look like it's just wrinkly and needs ironing.
idk if i would have spotted that problem first tho
You have to look at the top of his head, it's in front of the door's frame so his head is outside the train.
The blond woman in front isn't even in the movie. That is neither Marley Shelton or Jessica Cauffiel.
DeNiro has a very flexible arm.
