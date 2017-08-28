Angela #2

Glaring mistakes on 15 (5) movie posters

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
What's wrong?
Harry Potter's head is about to get caught in the door of the train.


Basic Instinct 2
What's wrong?
On this Korean poster for the movie, Sharon Stone has wet hair, but in her reflection, she has dry hair. It's likely because the designer for the Korean poster didn't feel like updating that detail from this poster.


Watchmen
What's wrong?
Fire is coming out of Eddie Blake's flamethrower even though he's not even touching the trigger.


Ong Bak 2
What's wrong?
The legs belonging to the guy in black look strange below the knee. It's almost as if he has no feet.


Street Kings
What's wrong?
Keanu Reeves' character has a self-firing gun apparently.

What are some other Photoshop fails on movie posters, ONTD?
