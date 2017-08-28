Glaring mistakes on 15 (5) movie posters

i don't get the harry potter one lol i legit thought it was his legs look really off xD..i assume it's his head looks huge?? id lol Reply

Yeah, there are several things wrong with that poster if you look at it long enough. Reply

Same

I went to the source and it's talking about perspective and how his head is in the doorway but I'm still not seeing it. I did notice the tube door tho, which blurs out of focus and makes what is the door window look like it's just wrinkly and needs ironing. Reply

Harry is behind Hermione, yet his head is somehow both behind and in front of her enough to be in the way of the doorway (at the top of the poster). Reply

Lol yeah I don't see anything but a generally shitty movie poster Reply

his hair is touching the top of the train car. i had to stare at it to get it. Reply

yeah i had to look forever to see it lmao. his huge head is on the frame of the train door



idk if i would have spotted that problem first tho Reply

they obviously tried to make Dan Rad look taller than he really is but fucked up with proportions. He and Emma are about the same height irl. Reply

i'm laughing at them making dan/harry look so tall when he and emma are the same height. he looks ridiculous lmao Reply

It took me a moment too, even after reading what's wrong.

You have to look at the top of his head, it's in front of the door's frame so his head is outside the train. Reply

i'm usually really good at spotting these things and i was like but he's behind her??????? but it's the tippy top of his head Reply

The HP one looks fanmade, lol Reply

It really does. The proportions and perspective are fucking with my mind. Reply

The blond woman in front isn't even in the movie. That is neither Marley Shelton or Jessica Cauffiel.

lol I remember watching that movie, must have been pre greys anatomy because I didn't know Katherine heigl was in it Reply

Guuurl your icon gives me feels. Reply

Looks like SMG Reply

lmaaaao, i remember when this was released and i had to see it bc i had a crush on angel Reply

LMAO, I remember this movie Reply

Looks like Brit Marling impersonating Marley Shelton. Reply

omg this throwback Reply

these are all also just crappy looking posters Reply

lol was that their attempt at making daniel look taller than emma Reply

What if the entire poster is a mistake? Reply

lmao nooooo!!! Reply

lol wow Reply

Lololol I needed this chuckle Reply

lol, graphic design is my passion teas Reply

is that real life? Reply

Nnnn Reply

I remember when the promo pic leaked and everyone was going nuts on how bad it was, so much fun. Reply

lmaooo byhe Reply

Oh shit, these are awful Reply

fuuuuuuuuuucccccccccccckkkkkk lmao every time i see those i die inside Reply

LOOOOOOL OMG Reply

a beautiful mistake, tho Reply

lmao Reply

lmaooo these are amazing Reply

the girl holding the stake has 3 arms Reply

kidomaru teas Reply

lol that's really bad Reply

everything about this movie was a mess Reply

lol, the how did this get made episode about this almost made me wanna watch it. Reply

im ugly wheeze-laughing and seal clapping Reply

or maybe the extra hands belong to the woman on the right 🤔 Reply

lol Reply

DeNiro has a very flexible arm.

and a flexible face, apparently Reply

I remember watching this thinking it was a dramedy (because of the trailer) and turned out to be just a big drama. Reply

LOL I remember when my dad had just finished watching the movie with my mom, so he recounted the entire movie to me over dinner and I was like WTF why would you tell me something so depressing... Reply

classic dildo one Reply

yesss I have this VHS (I also scribbled all over it as a toddler and according to my parents apparently threw it in the trash once? lmao) Reply

Lol yea. I had this. Reply

Edited at 2017-08-29 03:20 am (UTC)

I have so many questions. Reply

In theory, people can pose like this but the leg is all out of place. Reply

why Reply

lol using barbie dolls as references Reply

I am here for this MS Paint creation! The question marks around her crotch are what really make it. Reply

acol Reply

This is why I'm hf the resurgence of illustrated posters, lol Reply

wtf? she looks like rosie o'donnell.] Reply

lmao that was my thought too Reply

wuuuuuut lmao Reply

what i got from movie posters is that there are some horrible photoshop-ers in the business. Reply

pic.twitter.com/M6st89W9Xp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017





i'm not sure if she's like, doublejointed in her hip or this is a photoshop fail, but her leg is totally backwards and it's freaking me out.

My own leg hurts looking at this. This is some kind of exorcist thing going on Reply

That is so screwed up! Also North is a better and more lively model with her eyes closed then her mom who has her bizarre stare. Reply

This is horrifying, this should be in a creepy post Reply

What kind of demon ass leg.... Reply

Kid's got a touch of the rickets. Reply

I legit cackled omg Reply

omw Reply

this makes my knee hurt just looking at it Reply

dang this demon picture, i cant believe she just kept it up Reply

The HP one is confusing in itself.



It says he's going to get caught in the door but Hermione's head is in front Reply

