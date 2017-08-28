DNCE & Rod Stewart serve up 70s disco funk at the MTV VMAs last night

rolling stone has a very low bar for dazzle Reply

Joe's singing voice is aggressively mediocre here. Reply

I'm so into this version of the *song. I wish the disco revival was real



Edited at 2017-08-29 02:13 am (UTC) Reply

Gaga failed the world by not bringing us the disco-pop album we deserve tbh. Reply

Bar is low... but this is better than any duet performance the Grammys have done in recent times. Reply

Oh I thought that was Barry Manilow.... #Canttellwhiteguysapart Reply

Barry is the old white who sings love songs



Rod is the old white guy who sings about being extremely horny

Rod has sang love songs too!





but yes, they do look alike

omg the guy from the ultimate love songs commercial



I would still do Joe Jonas. Even with that Pornstar stash lol. Reply

I've never understood the appeal of Rod Stewart's old man voice. Even 30-40 years ago or whenever his heyday was, he always sounds like he's about to cough dust. Reply

i'd never heard him sing before watching this vid and read your comment right before he opened his mouth. "cough dust" is accurate af omg Reply

Hot Reply

I read that Joe was fingered at the VMA's.



true?

THis was so bad

He's such a try hard with the mustache

Rod Stewart had lewks, poses and bops. Let the girls know! Reply

Rod Stewart is a big nostalgia thing for me. When I was a kid, I had California Raisins toys and I'd dance around with them to The Motown Song. Pretty much any Rod Stewart song makes me smile. Reply

same Reply

yikes.



I saw Frankie Valli on Friday, so I'm just gonna stick to my memories of that.

This is such a fun remake! Reply

I hate the mustache, but I still feel wrong for thinking Joe is sexy at all because he's so much younger than I am.



But mostly I've been listening to DNCE lately and Joe is a big ol' man-ho. I'm impressed.

This was one of my favourite things as a kid. My parents helped me tape it and I watched it all the time.



idgaf about rod but his wife penny is so sweet Reply

You still got it, Rod!



Although I'll never forgive you for that fucking abortion of a song "Passion."

