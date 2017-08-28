DNCE & Rod Stewart serve up 70s disco funk at the MTV VMAs last night
ROLLING STONE magazine called the performance "dazzling"........
Watch Rod Stewart and DNCE perform a dazzling rendition of "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" at the #VMAs https://t.co/b3E7nQ7eBD pic.twitter.com/EJBw4tFTU4— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 28, 2017
We here fuckers. #VMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/XFhYb0k6rl— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2017
🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/uOn44XLtQJ— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 28, 2017
If you want my body and you think I'm sexy, Retweet. #VMAs https://t.co/yKyLjudkpI pic.twitter.com/ErjaiZIFHa— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 28, 2017
And just because this picture has two of my most favorite people - Joe & Kit ......................
Game Planning. pic.twitter.com/CJt8J1INIR— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2017
SOURCES: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Edited at 2017-08-29 02:13 am (UTC)
Rod is the old white guy who sings about being extremely horny
but yes, they do look alike
true?
He's such a try hard with the mustache
I saw Frankie Valli on Friday, so I'm just gonna stick to my memories of that.
But mostly I've been listening to DNCE lately and Joe is a big ol' man-ho. I'm impressed.
Although I'll never forgive you for that fucking abortion of a song "Passion."
This song shows me that DNCE is a good band but they really don't need Joe.