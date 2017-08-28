Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" MV sets first-day record on YouTube
39 million youtube views in 24 hours. World record. YOU DID IT. You are all amazing. THANK YOU!#LWYMMDvideo https://t.co/CtJKWQcNo0— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 29, 2017
- Previous record holder was PSY's "Gentleman" with 38.4M views
First Adele, now PSY
HDU her click-farm of dedicated fans have been working tirelessly for this achievement!
Almost wish I could go my entire life w/o hearing one of her songs again.
Why am I just seeing this now?!
I'm not all 😳 Just wondering was that really true or was she planning this interpretive dance all along? Crazy, I lol 😂
WHY does she insist on it?
<3