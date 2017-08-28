Lupita Nyong'o at Afropunk; John Boyega & Naomie Harris getting their lives at Notting Hill Carnival

i am jealous that people saw SZA and solange in the same night.



i bought a $39 ticket to see solange at radio city! i'm pumped. Reply

Thread

Link

damn was that discounted because that sounds cheap for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like John /miiiight/ be getting a call from Disney. But who knows. Live your best life John. You already got the money from the first two and a contract for the third. Reply

Thread

Link

Lupita is looking gorgeous, as usual. She makes bright colors work like no one else <3 Reply

Thread

Link

DeRay is truly living his best life. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to Tour De Fat, which is a costumed, beer drinking, bike carnival thing Reply

Thread

Link

I attended that in Boston. It was...delightfully weird. Everyone was super into the cheesy costumes, it was great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got a weekend pass for Afropunk (for free...ayyee connections!) and it was lit! Reply

Thread

Link

Aww I wish I could go! Reply

Thread

Link

Deray needs to let that vest go.



I wanna see afropunk at least once in my life. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly. It's summer. It's ok not to look stupid wearing a winter fleece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Sis there's like 7 comments in this post. Things can't be this bad around here goddamn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to Afropunk and it was awesome! They jam packed Day 1 with all the major acts, so I didn't go to Day 2 til much later in the day cuz after Saturday there was only two acts that I wanted to see. I am too tired, still lol Reply

Thread

Link

i considered going to day 2 just for anderson .paak and kaytranada but i was already exhausted after day 1 and it didn't feel worth it to travel back to bk and pay just for them. maybe it would've been tho.



Edited at 2017-08-29 02:25 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went on Sunday for NAO and Kaytranada. Both sets were LIT lol. I did wanna see anderson.paak too, but I wanted a good spot for Kay, so stayed put. He ended up bringing anderson out on stage anyway for 'Glowed Up'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm jealous! I need to go!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite festival! I went both days this year, and it was LIT. The dancing, the vibes, the LOOKS. Everyone was gorgeous and I died and went to heaven at Sza b2b Solange and then Sunday was fire with Drizzie, Anderson, and Kaytra! Reply

Thread

Link





It's the little things... 📷 @wammiexx A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT





Edited at 2017-08-29 02:17 am (UTC) Lupita remains flawless on my IG timeline. This picture alone (sorry idk how to embed the pic so it'll show) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm mad lupita was just casually chilling there and i didn't see her. she was probs in vip tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Two years ago, I made the mistake of visiting NYC during Labor Day weekend while forgetting that Brownsville is like, ground zero for after-dark Jouvert festivities. I don't think anyone passed out until 5 am.



Edited at 2017-08-29 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I want to go to Afropunk so bad !! One day :) Reply

Thread

Link

john oml 😂👏 Reply

Thread

Link

Lupita looks so good Reply

Thread

Link