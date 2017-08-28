Lupita Nyong'o at Afropunk; John Boyega & Naomie Harris getting their lives at Notting Hill Carnival
Videos were posted to their respective Instagram stories!
Wizkid performed as well!
source,source, source, source
Worrrkkkkk bb! Who's participating in NYC Labor Day festivities this weekend? Lemme know what's goooodddddd
🇧🇸🇦🇬🇧🇧🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇹🇹🇱🇨🇰🇳🇧🇿🇻🇨🇵🇷🇩🇲🇬🇾🇬🇩🇵🇦🇻🇮
i bought a $39 ticket to see solange at radio city! i'm pumped.
I wanna see afropunk at least once in my life.
