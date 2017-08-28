Beyoncé + Others Donate to Help Houston

Meanwhile Joel Osteen has closed down his mega church and is praying for people while asking people to donate a minimum of $50 while he lives in his 10.5 million dollar house with his 40 million net worth Reply

#Houston residents ask Joel Osteen to open Lakewood Church for #Harvey flooding victims. https://t.co/GLeJAVGgPC pic.twitter.com/6qJING0M39 — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 28, 2017





That would definitely help out more since the GRB center is pretty full. That would definitely help out more since the GRB center is pretty full. Reply

What a shame Reply

he's a fake Christian, and sadly other Fake Christians give him money. Reply

Rancid piece of trash.



I hate that dude and his horse teeth so much Reply

Didn't he say it was flooded? It wouldn't be a terribleness lie because people will see the lack of flood damage eventually... Reply

ok @ me for not reading the post for commenting but yeah FUCK this dude Reply

He's such a grifter. The Muslim Youth org has been out in force and many mosques have opened up as shelters though! Reply

Like I said on twitter joel Osteen is a low rent motivational speaker who has conned motherfuckers into giving him millions. Reply

Joel Osteen: We will pray for the people of Houston.



Houston locals: Can we use your church for shelter?



Osteen: pic.twitter.com/xhfke5LfWy — Tre (@tblack) August 28, 2017



well, that explains why he's trending on twitter. well, that explains why he's trending on twitter. Reply

He's such a piece of shit. I went to his church once and the entire experience was really weird, it felt like a stage performance. Reply

those prosperity gospel preachers are selfish scumbags. Reply

Lakewood church is flooded......its has several feet of water in the church and where it is located off 59 is totally underwater. Inviting people to come that way or enter the church would be putting them at risk not helping them. Edit ...i read where u said it was fake but my job is on the next street and our building is flooded so i really dont know the truth



Edited at 2017-08-29 05:09 am (UTC) Reply

I keep seeing conflicting stories. Some people are saying Lakewood is flooded including the church and others are saying its not. Still don't trust anyone who lives the high life off of their followers.



There were photos on Facebook from workers inside the church showing it was flooded, did they show they were fake somehow?

Reply

if you're confused or conflicted on where to donate, an organization i used to work for has a fund that disperses funds evenly to local organizations and updates you on where your money is going periodically. they're still updating donors on their donations to japan and nepal after the earthquakes, haiti, and hurricane sandy. it's a long-lasting impact: damn, $7 million? that's so much. good for beyonce, that's awesome.if you're confused or conflicted on where to donate, an organization i used to work for has a fund that disperses funds evenly to local organizations and updates you on where your money is going periodically. they're still updating donors on their donations to japan and nepal after the earthquakes, haiti, and hurricane sandy. it's a long-lasting impact: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/h urricane-harvey-relief-fund/ Reply

ONTD how do you feel about celebrities and rich people that make a point to let everyone know they donated vs the ones that just quietly do it? Reply

damned if you do, damned if you don't tbh



+ i think it probably raises awareness to their fanbase



Edited at 2017-08-29 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

if they're giving money, it doesn't matter either way to me. cos i'm pretty sure the people who reap the benefits of those donations aren't thinking about that Reply

It really doesn't matter to me. Reply

i think either way, they're doing an incredibly awesome thing, regardless of how they break/not break the news of the donation. Reply

it's a nice thing to do Reply

girl Bey is from Houston, it would be weird for her not to say anything. besides, it encourages others to donate. people might not be aware how desperate Texas is for help. Reply

Yeah, Texas needs help. Yet I've seen some people make pretty glib comments about Harvey's destruction. I think one user here even implied that Harvey destroying Texas is a good thing. Reply

Yeah and she didn't release the number, right? It's just reported so it's not like she said how much she was giving. Reply

Exactly, that is why public donations are so important - it brings more awareness to the cause and encourages people to donate. A lot of Beyonce's fan base will donate because of her involvement and the significance of Houston for Bey. The most rabid factions of the BeyHive and Swifties are borderline psychotic but they really will do anything their fave does to get this false sense of connection to them. Reply

This. Personally, I would only care if any celebrity/political figure/rich person made their donation public if it happened in my state, but especially if it's my city or hometown that's effected. Reply

I think if you have a public profile and fans and kind of have that 'network' of people who are listening and you may influence, you do have somewhat of a duty to use that voice for good.



I know ONTDers have disagreed with me on that topic before, but it's just how I feel on the matter.



I do think though it could often be done better though (not talking about Bey or anyone specific right now, but fund raising campaigns in general celebs promote), and more nuanced like "if you have the means and will to do so, even just a dollar, join me in donating, and if you can't right now for whatever reason, please share and spread the word!", because not everybody does have the means, but every dollar/cent/penny/whatever counts to those really in need (and definitely counts to those unaffected fans who need that money to survive in their own lives).



I like it when they donate a HEFTY sum though, and then further say they'll match any fan donations etc to double it.







Edited at 2017-08-29 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

As someone who has been living through Harvey since Friday, idgaf. We need all the help we can get. Reply

it doesn't matter as long as they do Reply

They're getting the money either way, I dunno if it really matters. Reply

I don't really care. This is a crisis and if they donate and inspire others to donate, it's all good Reply

Most of the time I'd rather the celebs let people know because it might have a halo effect, no matter how small, of publicizing the organization they donated to and encouraging other people to give. Reply

i don't think it matters until they actively start trying to act as if it excuses them from being a decent person (e.g. donating to a charity that deals with CSA but supporting roman polanski and woody allen) Reply

better than just saying 'thoughts and prayers' Reply

i'd rather that they say something if only to encourage others to donate to charity and give it more publicity Reply

I personally like when they announce WHERE they donated money (assuming it's a legit organization and someone in their team did necessary research) - I think a large number of people take cues from celebs on twitter. I'd rather a celeb say "I donated $25,000.00 to the Red Cross. Here's a link - donate what you can" than stay silent. Reply

when celebs donate during a crisis or disaster or terrorist attack and they say so publicly, it can encourage (whether through inspiring another celeb or shaming another celeb tbh) others into making large donations too, plus hollywood is competitive af and i'm sure some of them see donation ops as a way to get good press obviously but whatever the more $$ the better



making a big deal of a random donation is a little more self congratulatory Reply

Doesn't really matter to me tbh because I'm sure the ones who need that money aren't concerned, either; also if it helps get the word out and encourage others to donate, then all good. Reply

If they didn't say something about it people would still complain about it th Reply

i dont care. sometimes publicizing it gets their fans to also donate Reply

I'd rather have them say they donated so that it pressures other rich ppl to Reply

research shows that more people give when stories of current donors are publicized so i think everybody who gives should say so Reply

I don't really care either way, but if it inspires others to donate I don't see the harm. It is a shame the only way some people will donate or care is if a celebrity does it or tells them too.



Also, I was told it was better not to donate to The Red Cross, since they waste so much money on their executives' salaries and administrative division. And they hardly help out with real disasters (Haiti is a good example). So I don't know if it was good or bad for Kevin Hart to recommend The Red Cross, maybe he doesn't know. Reply

man i haven't slept right for the past three days this shit sucks



so many people have lost their homes its so devastating to see Reply

Yeah, it's horrifying. From people who can't find their missing relatives, to people who refusing to leave their homes because they're scared shelters won't accept their pets. Reply

I was just reading an article that was saying there's been a huge effort to ensure people evacuated with their pets and that lots is being done to help animals caught up in this whole thing. I literally saw a video of police escorting an entire herd of cattle to higher ground.



It seems like after Katrina, there's been way more awareness about how devastating these kinds of weather events can be on pets and farm animals. Reply

Me too. I'm running on about 4 hours since Friday. Reply

The absolute disaster in this administration's response is fucking disgusting.





(Also did anyone hear about a missile from North Korea landing in the ocean near Hokkaido in Japan?) Reply

Jesus the world gets scarier and scarier Reply

Yes! I was reading that they had to tell people to take shelter in strong buildings! Could you imagine hearing that? Luckily it landed in the ocean, but that honestly seemed like a step further than what's been going on. Things are getting crazy. Reply

I can't even imagine the destabilization and destruction that can happen to both South Korea and Japan and how it will reverberate throughout Asia Reply

my only hope is that because trump and his administration has fucked this up so royally, anyone who voted for him will turn against him and not help him get reelected. Reply

I used to live in Hokkaido and all my friends there were posting about it. their phones get emergency alerts and it woke everyone up. Reply

my friend lives in japan and was speaking about spending his morning w/missile alarms and stuff Reply

I was shocked to hear about the missile being fired at Japan.



I really feel like there is gonna be a WW3. I don't want to be dramatic, but I feel like Trump will start a war during his administration just to stay in power; since no US President has ever lost reelection during a war/conflict.



And I don't know what the North Korean regime is doing, its like they want to destabilize their government and the region. I really don't have any clue as to why, since the Trump administration says they aren't interested in a regime change. Reply

i just wanna say fuck greg abbott (for signing sb4+existing), fuck ted cruz and john cornyn (for voting no to sandy efforts), and fuck donald trump.



all evil fuckheads Reply

Hope you're doing ok. <3 Reply

Thankfully, I am. How is it where you are? Wasn't Sugarland hit bad? Reply

This guy too

We need more people like this. He brought his boat to Houston to save some lives 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zuzvT8WUpH — Turn on my notifs 💯 (@100lilbih) August 27, 2017

So amazing!This guy too Reply

I saw there were some dogs tied up outside and left for dead. Disgusting. Reply

omg the last three <3 Reply

omg the dog one :( it makes me so sad to think of all the animals who have no idea what's going on Reply

That first video, when they brought the puppy out, I just lost it. The human aspect hurts my soul, cause I feel horrible for them, but man, pets rip my heart out every time.



Edited at 2017-08-29 01:05 am (UTC) Reply

That first video just broke my heart. I hope they were able to get that man's wife out without too much trouble, I'm sure if she has Alzheimer's that this is just totally confusing to her. Reply

My heart 😭😭😭😭 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reply

I was fine until it got to the dog picture Reply

that first video <3



all the pets :( Reply

that's crazy to see that last photo. i take that exit every weekend to see my parents Reply

Omg thanks for this comment. ♥ ♥ These people are truly amazing. Reply

At least there is still some good in the world. The reported who saved the man in the big rig made me so emotional. Reply

I'm in houston and the neighborhood next to us is flooding bad. The people helping them evacuate are volunteers some of them from as far as Georgia and Missouri.



Edited at 2017-08-29 03:47 am (UTC) Reply

fuck why I am I crying Reply

These people are awesome. Reply

hmmmm. After the election I have no sympathy in helping people that voted for trump. Texas is clearly one of his biggest support so I won't be donating. I know it sounds mean and heartless but what is happening in this country is beyond and they could use some self reflection knowing that their president is doing nothing to help. Oh wait, he is!



playing golf with money that could help them so. Reply

Bitch honestly what the fuck are you talking about? Houston is the most diverse city in the fucking United States? And filled with undocumented immigrants / POC. How can you be so fucking evil to sit up in your fucking pedestal and act as if you're so much better than Houstonians. In environmental causes like these the poor, poc are the ones who suffer the most. Do you think they have the money to afford a new car / home. Do you even think all of these people have full insurance to fix their shit?



Fuck out of here bitch. Reply

Yeah... and it's also an overwhelmingly democratic microcosm in texas... Reply

For real. What the fuck is wrong with people? Reply

Wow... you are a true piece of shit. I've never read a comment on here that has offended and enraged me as much as this one. Fuck you. Reply

What the fuck is wrong with you? That you don't see the irony of this comment is hilarious. Reply

Houston went blue... Reply

you are rancid Reply

you're a moron Reply

not the time to teach someone a lesson tbh Reply

LBR if you weren't going to donate even if it was the bluest fucking state. So fuck you and take that money you ~totally would have donated and use it to go fuck yourself. Reply

You're disgusting. Innocent people are dying. Reply

Idk how all the undocumented immigrants (who didn't get a vote), POC and other impoverished people who will be the most direly affected by this are going to have the time to self reflect, considering they'll be the ones suffering, not rich privileged white assholes most likely to vote Trump who will have had the financial means to evacuate.



Also, Houston is in Harris County, which went Blue for Hillary. So.



It doesn't 'sound' mean or heartless... it just IS mean and heartless. Reply

This is one of the most appalling comments I've read here in some time. Reply

fuck outta here with your bullshit ass 'texas is filled with racist people' excuse



Houston is home to many undocumented immigrants who are currently scared to leave their homes and call the police for help, who have lost their homes and everything in them and don't know whats going to happen after this



sb4 is supposed to go into effect next month theres so much stress that we are under on top of this weather



fuck you and everyone that feels like its right to punish others that are suffering from this horrible hurricane



running your mouth with this bullshit "self reflection" ass shit



keep my city's name outta your mouth then



Edited at 2017-08-29 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

His voters were definitely not in the flood areas. They're not the ones suffering. Reply

As a Houstonian that's been living this shit since Friday, fuck you Reply

You have an awful heart. Reply

Delete this. Houston/Harris County went blue. Most of South Texas went blue. The most affected areas are areas with a high population of people of color.



Furthermore, they're humans. This is a trash POV. Reply

Another message for your inbox, giving you the precious attention you so desperately need.

May you never have to lose everything in your life in a horrific disaster.

Also, fuck off. Reply

The people most affected by this catastrophe are POC, minorities, those stuck in the cycle of poverty, the sick, the elderly, Mexican immigrants and more. A complete and total ignorance about a population and a region should be a key factor in choosing to speak on something. You made the wrong choice. Reply

...people are dying and losing everything. So fuck you. Reply

lol yeah, fuck disabled and chronically ill people (especially poc) who can't fucking leave either because they donyhave the means or their disability prevents them to. fuck the undocumented people who are scared because border patrols have decided to keep their checkpoints open. Reply

Houston isn't rural Texas you asshat. Have some compassion. Reply

Go fuck yourself! Reply

Girl, first of all this is such fucked up logic.



Second of all, major cities even in red states always go blue. Reply

Do you not realize that Houston is probably of the most diverse cities greatly affecting POC, immigrants and with a large population living paycheck to paycheck who lack funds to rebuild their lives?



But your ass already got got, but I can believe you straight up flexed your ignorance like that. Reply

Wow... you are a true piece of shit. I've never read a comment on here that has offended and enraged me as much as this one. Fuck you.



Reply

Seriously, fuck off. People are losing everything except for the shirt on their backs, have a little bit of fucking compassion. Reply

Are you white. Reply

you are disgusting Reply

SEETHING RN



The majority of the people whole have lost their homes are POC. Some of the people who are out there rescueing people don't even speak English. They don't care who they are helping out of flooded homes, cars, apartments, and street. Help is help. Don't wanna donate? Fine. But don't use this bullshit ass excuse for a reason to post while you're sitting up on there on your all seeing post. Reply

you didnt think this comment through, did you? Reply

What in the actual fuck? Delete your account. Reply

I'm currently trapped in my apartment with no way out. Last night my neighbors and I watched in horror as the water in our parking lot started rising several inches each minute. Everyone on the first floor was wondering whether or not we would have an apartment by morning. All our cars are flooded out, but thankfully it didn't rise into our building.



My mom is all by herself in Katy. They have started to evacuate the surrounding area and she is scared. Do you know what it feels like to have your mom crying on the phone and not being able to do a damn thing to help her?



One of my former co-workers went missing after he went to look for a way out of his neighborhood because water was flooding his first floor. No one can get in touch with him and I'm bracing myself for news that he's dead.



My best friend is stuck at the hospital with her two-day old baby while her two other children were evacuated out of their home with Grandma. She has no idea what shelter they were taken to because she can't get in touch with them.



I know even more people who have lost their homes, cars, and all their possessions. They have had to be rescued via police/rescue crews/national guard.



The worst part of today was watching the news. A van with six bodies was found. Four children under the age of 16 and two elderly people in their eighties. They drowned to death trying to escape their flooded neighborhood.



So my question to you is, are you an edgy teenager or just a self-absorbed cunt?

Reply

You just sounded ignorant in this comment but you followed it up and confirmed you are just a bad person. Reply

You need to stop talking about things you don't know shit about.



Edited at 2017-08-29 04:11 am (UTC) Reply

Houston voted blue and we're really diverse which is honestly what I love most about this city. Also - you're an ass. Reply

You would do well to SHUT YOUR MOUTH and keep it that way. You are heartless and cruel, gross and lacking complete empathy. You don't have a heart. Its a void filled with darkness. I'm not in Houston but I have friends there and they deserve all the help they can get. I'm in SA and we voted blue, you festering bitch. If this was you and you were here asking, begging for help, we'd help and not even question your political views or who you voted for. Stop being a useless, bucket of human vomit and fucking grow from this. Asshole. Reply

my worst nightmare :((( Reply

I saw several reports of dogs being chained as the floods rose. One witness said the barking eventually stopped... I hope their owners are arrested (it's illegal to chain an animal like that during this kind of event). Reply

If you're going to be a despicable piece of shit, ok, but to not give your dog a fighting shot at surviving? Horrendous. Reply

i read a few stories about neighbours and journalists saving dogs they found chained up. how can people live with themselves after doing something like this? Reply

What absolutely awful, disgusting people would do that? I couldn't even imagine leaving my cat, let alone chain him up. Atrocious. Reply

YEa, I don't condone anyone leaving their animals behind, but chaining them so they can't even try to get somewhere on their own? It's abuse. Reply

I hate that I read this :/ People are terrible. Reply

I feel like vomiting at these photos. :'( that's so scary Reply

Nooo omg 😭 Reply

People who leave their dogs chained up like this during severe weather crisis deserve death by firing squad. Pets are even more vulnerable than kids since they are usually the last ones to be rescued :( Reply

Omg those poor helpless babies :/ Reply

They must be so scared. I dont even want to think about how many pets were left behind to die feeling abandoned and terrified. Reply

Omg :( Reply

I just donated, thanks for posting this.

Reply

If Beyoncé donated 7 million, not a damn person here should ever say a negative word about her again. Reply

or it'll be the reverse disclaimer of whenever someone compliments a shitty person, instead of getting a 'I hate her but...' it would be 'I know she's charitable but...' Reply

That's acceptable, I guess. I mean...$7,000,000? That's insane. Reply

she's always donated money Reply

Beyonce has always donated, and I believe she has a non-profit in Houston.



Believe it or not, she doesn't always need the news to announce she donated back home. Reply

joel osteen is a piece of shit omg. how can he pretend to be a good, righteous man and not help his own?



my heart breaks for people who left katrina only to go through this again. Reply

Because he's a fucking hypocrite.

Since I believe in hell, if I end up there I'll get some joy out of watching him being tortured for it. Reply

I also believe in Hell, & can't wait till he's roasting away for eternity, tbh, along with all the hate-filled, fake Christians who are fucking up the country in God's name. Ughhhhhhhh Reply

Thread



Link

Because he's a rat faced piece of shit who only worships his own back account. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those televangelists worship nothing but money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all joel osteen closed his huge ass church instead of keeping it open for shelter Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i swear i scrolled past a post on fb this morning where a bunch of religious sanctimommies were dragging some lady who was asking why joel osteen has been so silent this week.



i wonder how they feel about him now that he's not offering up any of his churches as shelter, as if prayer is going to make the water go away?

Reply

Thread

Link