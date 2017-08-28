Beyoncé + Others Donate to Help Houston
In a statement to the Chronicle she said: "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," she said.
Beyoncé pledges to 'help as many as we can' with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts https://t.co/hmBFxEGrTq— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 28, 2017
"I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."
It is rumored that she donated $7 million to relief efforts (source: the hive but iunno)
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
Houston Texans player JJ Watt started a relief fund (already at $793,686 and donated $100,00 himself)
In an Instagram post, Drake, said that he was working with "local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible."
Kevin Hart
I love @kevinhart4real for this💙💙💙 we appreciate it #HoustonFloods #HurricaneHarvey #Houston #HoustonFlood #Harvey #KevinHart #OneLove pic.twitter.com/HA1MLXSQv7— BlackGirlMagic (@honeybeafree) August 28, 2017
Kevin Hart donated $25,000 to the Red Cross and challenged his celebrity friends to donate.
Links to donate:
Relief Fund Started by Mayor Turner
Red Cross
Houston Food Bank
Homeless Houston
Catholic Charities
Texas Diaper Bank (Helps Kids / Disabled / Elderly)
Please donate anything you can. Houston is gonna take years to recover from this.
That would definitely help out more since the GRB center is pretty full.
well, that explains why he's trending on twitter.
Lakewood church is flooded......its has several feet of water in the church and where it is located off 59 is totally underwater. Inviting people to come that way or enter the church would be putting them at risk not helping them. Edit ...i read where u said it was fake but my job is on the next street and our building is flooded so i really dont know the truth
There were photos on Facebook from workers inside the church showing it was flooded, did they show they were fake somehow?
if you're confused or conflicted on where to donate, an organization i used to work for has a fund that disperses funds evenly to local organizations and updates you on where your money is going periodically. they're still updating donors on their donations to japan and nepal after the earthquakes, haiti, and hurricane sandy. it's a long-lasting impact: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/h
+ i think it probably raises awareness to their fanbase
I know ONTDers have disagreed with me on that topic before, but it's just how I feel on the matter.
I do think though it could often be done better though (not talking about Bey or anyone specific right now, but fund raising campaigns in general celebs promote), and more nuanced like "if you have the means and will to do so, even just a dollar, join me in donating, and if you can't right now for whatever reason, please share and spread the word!", because not everybody does have the means, but every dollar/cent/penny/whatever counts to those really in need (and definitely counts to those unaffected fans who need that money to survive in their own lives).
I like it when they donate a HEFTY sum though, and then further say they'll match any fan donations etc to double it.
making a big deal of a random donation is a little more self congratulatory
Also, I was told it was better not to donate to The Red Cross, since they waste so much money on their executives' salaries and administrative division. And they hardly help out with real disasters (Haiti is a good example). So I don't know if it was good or bad for Kevin Hart to recommend The Red Cross, maybe he doesn't know.
so many people have lost their homes its so devastating to see
It seems like after Katrina, there's been way more awareness about how devastating these kinds of weather events can be on pets and farm animals.
(Also did anyone hear about a missile from North Korea landing in the ocean near Hokkaido in Japan?)
I really feel like there is gonna be a WW3. I don't want to be dramatic, but I feel like Trump will start a war during his administration just to stay in power; since no US President has ever lost reelection during a war/conflict.
And I don't know what the North Korean regime is doing, its like they want to destabilize their government and the region. I really don't have any clue as to why, since the Trump administration says they aren't interested in a regime change.
all evil fuckheads
This guy too
all the pets :(
playing golf with money that could help them so.
Fuck out of here bitch.
Also, Houston is in Harris County, which went Blue for Hillary. So.
It doesn't 'sound' mean or heartless... it just IS mean and heartless.
Houston is home to many undocumented immigrants who are currently scared to leave their homes and call the police for help, who have lost their homes and everything in them and don't know whats going to happen after this
sb4 is supposed to go into effect next month theres so much stress that we are under on top of this weather
fuck you and everyone that feels like its right to punish others that are suffering from this horrible hurricane
running your mouth with this bullshit "self reflection" ass shit
keep my city's name outta your mouth then
Furthermore, they're humans. This is a trash POV.
May you never have to lose everything in your life in a horrific disaster.
Also, fuck off.
Second of all, major cities even in red states always go blue.
But your ass already got got, but I can believe you straight up flexed your ignorance like that.
The majority of the people whole have lost their homes are POC. Some of the people who are out there rescueing people don't even speak English. They don't care who they are helping out of flooded homes, cars, apartments, and street. Help is help. Don't wanna donate? Fine. But don't use this bullshit ass excuse for a reason to post while you're sitting up on there on your all seeing post.
My mom is all by herself in Katy. They have started to evacuate the surrounding area and she is scared. Do you know what it feels like to have your mom crying on the phone and not being able to do a damn thing to help her?
One of my former co-workers went missing after he went to look for a way out of his neighborhood because water was flooding his first floor. No one can get in touch with him and I'm bracing myself for news that he's dead.
My best friend is stuck at the hospital with her two-day old baby while her two other children were evacuated out of their home with Grandma. She has no idea what shelter they were taken to because she can't get in touch with them.
I know even more people who have lost their homes, cars, and all their possessions. They have had to be rescued via police/rescue crews/national guard.
The worst part of today was watching the news. A van with six bodies was found. Four children under the age of 16 and two elderly people in their eighties. They drowned to death trying to escape their flooded neighborhood.
So my question to you is, are you an edgy teenager or just a self-absorbed cunt?
Believe it or not, she doesn't always need the news to announce she donated back home.
my heart breaks for people who left katrina only to go through this again.
Since I believe in hell, if I end up there I'll get some joy out of watching him being tortured for it.
i wonder how they feel about him now that he's not offering up any of his churches as shelter, as if prayer is going to make the water go away?