Beyoncé + Others Donate to Help Houston

In a statement to the Chronicle she said: "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," she said.
"I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."
It is rumored that she donated $7 million to relief efforts (source: the hive but iunno)


Houston Texans player JJ Watt started a relief fund (already at $793,686 and donated $100,00 himself)


In an Instagram post, Drake, said that he was working with "local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible."

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart donated $25,000 to the Red Cross and challenged his celebrity friends to donate.

Links to donate:
Relief Fund Started by Mayor Turner
Red Cross
Houston Food Bank
Homeless Houston
Catholic Charities

Texas Diaper Bank (Helps Kids / Disabled / Elderly)


Please donate anything you can. Houston is gonna take years to recover from this. 
