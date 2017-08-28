Game of Thrones sets a new ratings record

holy fucking shit tbh slayyyyy





I think MASH's finale had 125 million viewers, but it wasn't like that every episode obviously. Reply

you can't compare a network tv show (which pretty much anyone with a TV had free access to back when MASH aired) to hbo Reply

125 million????????????????????????????????? ???????? not 12.5? Reply

yes lmao ... Reply

Cable wise, no. Reply

lately? Top Gear maybe. Historically, lots of shows Reply

I want to say The Walking Dead has hit 15 million for finales before. ( Source ) But it's been sliding for a while now. Reply

idk but you have to remember these are just U.S. numbers, the show airs in idk how many countries as well pretty much at the same time so it would be wild to know the real numbers. Reply

it still amuses me when people are bewildered that it's happening. it was going to happen from the beginning Reply

literally the only reason i shipped them since the beginning was the title of the series lmao (and their looks did not hurt lol) Reply

lmao it's so clear when you put it together like this. Reply

this was a good recap ty Reply

Meh Reply

damn that is impressive Reply

idk how many hours of useless scenes i've watched of this fucking show but this season has made it all worth it Reply

I started watching Sons of Anarchy and Kit's stroke game is so weak in comparison to Charlie's Reply

Nobodys stroke game can beat Charlies. Reply

Emilia Clark as put the kibosh on graphic sex scenes. And I don't blame her after season 1. Reply

it was really awkward tbh Reply

nobody compares to Charlie Reply

aw i prefer Kit's butt Reply

me too. charlie's is too bubble-y for me lol. Reply

ooh lord, that one gif from sons of anarchy had my face burning 😳 Reply

gurlll Kit ass is like a fat ass in an ugly way.



But Charlie that is a perfect ass Reply

Edit: Decided not to be lazy and looked it up myself.



The VMAs have seen steady linear ratings declines in recent years as the network has shifted its strategy around the show to emphasize social media. The show averaged just over 6 million total linear viewers, down from 6.5 million last year. But for the month of August, MTV is up 31% year over year in primetime 18-34.



The VMAs also saw its share of younger viewers 12-24 increase from last year’s show.





http://variety.com/2017/music/news/tv-r atings-vmas-1202540775/



Edited at 2017-08-28 11:57 pm (UTC) Any word on the VMA ratings? They have to be the lowest of all time.Edit: Decided not to be lazy and looked it up myself. Reply

6mill. Down from last years 6.5. Reply

it's nice they emphasized social media, when GOT was top trending even before 9pm EST. nice try mtv Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] LITTLEFINGER DYING WAS SO SATISFACTORY AND AMAZING AND I JUST WISH THEY MADE HIS PATHETIC ASS BEG SOME MORE, IT WAS TOO QUICK i didn't like the previous season at all so i was about to drop this show but now i'm SO into it all over again Reply

Finally a post! It's a pain watching GOT when you're not in the American continent, fuck time zone differences.



I was actually underwhelmed with most of the episode. I have a hard time caring when Cersei isn't there, so I'm happy she's still alive to fuck shit up later on. I didn't realized I missed her scenes with Tyrion, but I did. I think Lena and Peter always shine when they're feeding off each other.



I think Kit was weak in his big scenes, but Jon and Dany are written in such a way that their limited range of emotions can be interpreted as "acting" so it's not as noticeable.



Sansa and Arya's plotline was utterly useless. I don't care about the Greyjoys. I wanted more Brienne/Jaime. The last scene was great. 6/10 and episode 3 continues being my favorite out of all season. Reply

nobody cares about the greyjoys. I dont know why they focus on them as much as they do. I dont know ONE person who cares. Reply

me though so don't even lie.



me though so don't even lie.

I love them, I don't know why everyone hates the greyjoys. I just like pirates in general. Reply

Maybe because Lena and Peter are friends irl but I was like screaming at the tv OMG CERSEI STILL LOVES TYRION. It's really noticeable that they enjoy each working with each other so maybe I'm reading into that instead LOL Reply

always nice to open twitter on a monday morning to millions of people trying to rationalize auncest Reply

why did i skim this and immediately think this was jonsa content



i hate this gd show lmao Reply

Lmao Reply

One nice thing about the Game of Thrones finale is that it reveals how all of your friends & coworkers pronounce "aunt." — Rob (@r0bwatson) August 28, 2017

My brother was fangirling over Jon/Dany so hard it was hilarious. Reply

There's a guy on YT that does reaction vids and his fangirling over them makes me laugh so hard. Like his fangirling rivals mine and his joy brings me joy, lol. Reply

they should keep the show going forever Reply

d&d should just drop all ideas about that ridiculous Confederate bullshit and stick to making those prequels Reply

They'd have to do a time hop because I bet half the cast is probably ready to move on. Reply

80% of the cast will probably be dead next season so it won't really matter. Reply

The butt was the best part of the season. It has nothing on Charlie from Son of Anarcy's ass but hey MALE NUDITY finally Reply

i don't think anyone could beat charlie, but... Reply

nice Reply

damnnnn Reply

bless your icon Reply

ommmmmmmmmmmmmmhg Reply

My friend was like 'finally, kit's butt!' Because the one time we really saw it it wasn't him because he had to have a double because his ankle was broke. Reply

Charlie's ass defies logic, tbqh. Reply

Should have shown at least 5 more ass thrusts. Reply

maybe next season Reply

omg your icon. It's like a whole new kind of eclipse... Reply

can i steal your icon??????????? Reply

dany finding herself in the Path of Totality right there. Reply

ia we were robbed Reply

I just hope there isn't a single leak for next season so y'all can suffer and not ruin the discussion posts anymore. Reply

I accidentally kept seeing spoilers for later episodes in these posts. Very disappointing. Reply

jon and dany scenes are so emotionless lol



the best part was littlefinger crying and whining. I've never been more pleased to see someone get theirs, I just wish it was drawn out and torturous. Reply

im almost wondering if they did it on purpose??? like they couldnt possibly have looked at that final cut and gone like "yep sexy" Reply

It was actually HILARIOUS with the bran voiceover and all the simultaneous reveals and parallels!! I was cackling so hard I barely noticed any of the ACTUAL sex, whatever little there was. Reply

That bts video they did, it sure sounded that way. That basically you're not supposed to believe it's all good and super sexy, that you're supposed to see that it's wrong and blah blah I forgot what Kit and Peter said. Well at least that was the excuse they talked about. Reply

It should have lasted longer for sure. Aiden could have totally snatched that Emmy if given the chance. Reply

