Naya

Game of Thrones sets a new ratings record




-The finale drew a whopping 12.1 million viewers, 16.5 million when replays/streaming are factored in.

-Beat it's recent record set by Eastwatch, which drew 10.7 million viewers.

-Previous finales scored the following: S1 - 3 million, S2 - 4.2 million, S3 - 5.4 million, S4 - 7.1 million and S5 - 8.1 million, and S6 - 8.9

Source
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
  • Current Music: Look What You Made Me Do
Tagged: , ,