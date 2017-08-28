Game of Thrones sets a new ratings record
Ratings: @GameOfThrones Season 7 Finale Notches New Viewership Record https://t.co/pzfWT51Osv pic.twitter.com/h27GEozYne— TVLine.com (@TVLine) August 28, 2017
-The finale drew a whopping 12.1 million viewers, 16.5 million when replays/streaming are factored in.
-Beat it's recent record set by Eastwatch, which drew 10.7 million viewers.
-Previous finales scored the following: S1 - 3 million, S2 - 4.2 million, S3 - 5.4 million, S4 - 7.1 million and S5 - 8.1 million, and S6 - 8.9
was there any tv show ever that was this popular?
[Spoiler (click to open)]LITTLEFINGER DYING WAS SO SATISFACTORY AND AMAZING AND I JUST WISH THEY MADE HIS PATHETIC ASS BEG SOME MORE, IT WAS TOO QUICK
I was actually underwhelmed with most of the episode. I have a hard time caring when Cersei isn't there, so I'm happy she's still alive to fuck shit up later on. I didn't realized I missed her scenes with Tyrion, but I did. I think Lena and Peter always shine when they're feeding off each other.
I think Kit was weak in his big scenes, but Jon and Dany are written in such a way that their limited range of emotions can be interpreted as "acting" so it's not as noticeable.
Sansa and Arya's plotline was utterly useless. I don't care about the Greyjoys. I wanted more Brienne/Jaime. The last scene was great. 6/10 and episode 3 continues being my favorite out of all season.
i hate this gd show lmao
the best part was littlefinger crying and whining. I've never been more pleased to see someone get theirs, I just wish it was drawn out and torturous.