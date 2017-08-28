Lady Gaga serves you underboob on the cover of V Magazine's September issue

i am lucky enough to say i have seen ha bare titties in person. her body is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG werk!



🌈🌈🌈 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

best she's ever looked on a cover Reply

Thread

Link

Love a good underboob. Reply

Thread

Link

I just...really like underboob Reply

Thread

Link

I love that Gaga logo/font Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that's pretty cool! I scrolled back up after reading your comment and went "Ooohhhh it's not just shapes!" Lol my eyes are often dumb like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





her tits are tragic Reply

Thread

Link

Lol at your comment compared to everyone else's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an (ugly) man tearing apart a woman's body... nothing to see here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok vlad.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's see your titties! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice body shaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gtfo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck off, misogynist trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has ONTD moved on from hating Gaga to Taylor?



Is she the successor?







Reply

Thread

Link

I hate this song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gaga is a flap, hating her is like kicking a puppy now.



Taylor deserves to be in the flop position. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg so over "stripped down" gaga, it ain't a headline no more! Reply

Thread

Link

The Joanne era was such a non-event. On the plus side I'm seeing her tomorrow at Citi Field Reply

Thread

Link

yasss bitch buckle up cause you finna get your entire life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm seeing ha tonite sis‼️



🌈🌈🌈 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasss have fun bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was but the album and tour remains amazing and in the end that's the most important thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We should take a poll on her cover. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks like she's on crack or something Reply

Thread

Link

Nose queen! Reply

Thread

Link

anchor tattoos never cease to make me laugh since, "i won't sink" Reply

Thread

Link

Has she had something done to her face? I haven't been paying attention, but she looks so different here. Like maybe a tiny eyebrow lift or shaving a tiny bit off her nose or something? Has she been like this for awhile and I just haven't seen pics of her? I can't put my finger on it, but she looks different. Just make up? Reply

Thread

Link

That tour look is horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How Fellini's Casanova of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's looked different for a while now, she's done something but I can't figure out exactly what. I think at one point it looked like she got cheek and lip fillers, but those have settled and she looks more like herself lately but there's still something different about her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link