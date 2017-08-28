Comrade Jewbear

Russian Olympic team figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya retires after battling anorexia


She completed 3 months of treatment for anorexia.

She was 15 when she helped Russia win the gold medal in the team figure skating competition in Sochi. She tanned in the individual event and placed 5th. She has struggled competitively ever since and has not made it back onto a world team.



Sources 1 2

