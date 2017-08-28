Russian Olympic team figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya retires after battling anorexia
Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya has retired at 19 following a battle with anorexia. https://t.co/gdHo7NtC6W pic.twitter.com/iS8Iz3THTi— ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) August 28, 2017
She completed 3 months of treatment for anorexia.
She was 15 when she helped Russia win the gold medal in the team figure skating competition in Sochi. She tanned in the individual event and placed 5th. She has struggled competitively ever since and has not made it back onto a world team.
Who are you rooting for at the 2018 Olympics?
Figure skating is so scary with those super sharp blades, gymnastics too like, sure you can get a bad injury playing football but with stuff like figure skating and gymnastics it takes sheer courage to execute a lot of movements. Respect.
Someone in this post made a comment rhat sounds like what ive seen before
Akiko Suzuki stepped away from skating for years to get her eating disorder under control, and then returned to finish her career very successfully. (I loved her SO much, omg.) I can understand why Yulia has just decided to retire full stop, though. Maybe she realizes that she simply cannot be a figure skater without risking a relapse.
She should put her health first, so I hope she's doing okay.
I kinda wanna hope that once she's fully healthy again she could come back.. I mean, she's so young...
The pressure that is heaped on these young women is so unfair over things that they simply can't control.
Which sucks since you have to train since you're like four anyway to become properly good.