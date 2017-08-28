Russian Olympic team figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya retires after battling anorexia

Oh wow that's really sad. She was insanely good, and I'm not even a hardcore fan or anything. What a talent. Reply

Poor girl, anorexia is bad enough as it is, imagine being an athlete and actually needing all the energy you could get from food but being unable to eat :( I'm glad she's getting treatment.



Figure skating is so scary with those super sharp blades, gymnastics too like, sure you can get a bad injury playing football but with stuff like figure skating and gymnastics it takes sheer courage to execute a lot of movements. Respect. Reply

I remember her and that crazy performance. i also remember a lot of comments made about her body which makes this even more unsuprising😕I wish her a good path to recovery. Reply

what kind of comments? surely not that she was overweight??!! Reply

Basically for growing and blaming her quality of her skating on gaining weight and not being able to make the jumps she was making at 15.

Someone in this post made a comment rhat sounds like what ive seen before Reply

Wow. What nonsense. She was a beautiful skater then and she's a beautiful skater now Reply

tanned? what does that word mean here. Reply

probably meant tanked Reply

memories! i havne't said tanned since the last olympics Reply

good ol' kevin tan Reply

an ontd original word that basically means epic fail Reply

OMG. This is such sad news. I really hope she is able to live a happy and healthy life now. But how devastating. She was a phenomenal talent. SO much pressure was just heaped upon her, and then she was thrown in the figurative trash when she began to struggle. Last season, she had to stop mid-performance during a GP event, because of an injury, and then she injured herself worse right before nationals and couldn't compete. And all along, she was battling an eating disorder.



Akiko Suzuki stepped away from skating for years to get her eating disorder under control, and then returned to finish her career very successfully. (I loved her SO much, omg.) I can understand why Yulia has just decided to retire full stop, though. Maybe she realizes that she simply cannot be a figure skater without risking a relapse. Reply

i read this earlier today. i'll miss her ♡ Reply

I implore everyone to watch Icarus on Netflix that documentary had me shook. The IOC dont give a shit about drug test tampering so it just made the games look less than appealing ot me. Promising you wont do it again doesnt mean shit. Reply

Yeah, it's a great doc! I'm worried for that Rodchenkov dude though. I know he's in hiding but I feel like the Russian govt could find anyone if they really wanted to. Reply

Im scared their going to say he died of a heart attack or some other cover up shit. Reply

Thanks for the rec! I watched a Lance Armstrong documentary (so I'm sure it's dated) but it was fascinating that they had a doctor who was always on the edge / ahead of the known and developing checks against doping. Reply

:( i hope she will be ok Reply

:'( I feel u, girl. Hope she gets the appropriate help. <3 Reply

Aw, that's sad to hear, I remember watching her in 2014 and thinking she was amazing. I feel like if she hadn't tanned, they wouldn't have given Adelina the gold.

She should put her health first, so I hope she's doing okay. Reply

Damn, that's awful. I hope she can recover without being forced to skate again by Russia. Reply

Russia still has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to women's singles. As long as Medvadeva is winning consecutive World Championships and Julia is struggling, the Russian fed probably couldn't care less about her struggles. Reply

they would never force her to skate, they have a dozen more where she came from Reply

She was amazing on the ice. I sobbed during her programs. Will be missed.



I kinda wanna hope that once she's fully healthy again she could come back.. I mean, she's so young... Reply

This poor bb. God bless. <3 Reply

Poor baby. I wonder if her shitty jump technique wasn't sustainable at post-puberty monster weight, though. Reply

Yeah its probably comments like this from the public that factored into her anorexia Reply

Possibly, but in that case change your jump technique or better still, the Russian fed needs to ensure its coaches are teaching proper technique so their athletes don't flame out and destroy themselves when they get a totally normal growth spurt. Reply

Monster weight where exactly?! She was 15 and tiny and possibly suffering during Sochi. Ice skaters are under tremendous pressure to be thin and athletic and comments like yours don't help either. Reply

Sorry, I didn't word it well. In the skating circles I run in, the "puberty monster" is just general puberty that (tends to) fuck up a skater since they get heavier and for girls, their hips and breasts messes with their center of weight and balance. I'm sure Julia's "puberty monster" made her gain a perfectly reasonable and healthy amount of weight. However, her jump technique was atrocious and while she could make it work as a teeny 12-year-old, it wouldn't work as a proportionally heavier, albeit still likely underweight, 18-year-old. Reply

I've seen so many comments similar to yours about Kyla Ross' weight/height post London and even now that she's competing for UCLA. I believe even her Elite coach gave a kind of dismissive interview at the 2015 Nationals shortly before she retired where he ended it saying. "She's too tall to be a gymnast" (at 5'4)



The pressure that is heaped on these young women is so unfair over things that they simply can't control. Reply

That's terrible. Good for her for being able to make it through treatment and to make the decision to retire. I hope she recovers. Reply

aww, poor girl. i remember her getting so much hate. i was really looking forward to see how good she would get when she matured. i hope she's happy and healthy and is good in knowing that she's doing what's best for her. She's achieved so much at her age. She shouldn't beat herself up over it. She's amazing. Reply

Yulia didn't really get any hate. That was all directed toward Adelina Sotnikova because she "stole" Yuna's gold. And she still has crazy Yuna ubers who cyberbully her to this day.



Edited at 2017-08-29 01:27 am (UTC) Reply

i remember a lot of snide comments from Americans about her age. these people probably forgot about her as soon as the olympics were over. Reply

between the team event and the ladies', Yulia did get a ton of hate from Yuna fans who were convinced that she was gonna rob Yuna of the gold, but after Adelina won they completely forgot about Yulia's existence. Reply

:[ This sheds some light on all those reports of Yulia being "difficult" and "hard to work with" after splitting from her then-coach Eteri Tutberidze. Glad to hear she's getting the treatment she needs and recognizing when to stop for the benefit of her health. Reply

Poor girl, I've read that people who once had an ED they don't actually fully recover. Society expectations for women and girls are absurd, I hope she gets better. Reply

i think its a case of, you can recover physically, but mentally you'll always be kind of aware of it. Reply

as someone who had an ed, i agree. this is the perfect way to describe it. i'm constantly having to avoid slipping. it's much like having an addiction except that I have to eat. Maybe a bit comparable to someone who's addicted to painkillers but actually needs them b/c they have chronic pain? You have to find the right dose of healthy eating (pills) without taking it too far and messing up your body. Reply

"retired at 19" jesus christ :( I hope she recovers well and has the full, happy life she deserves. Reply

Aw, I hope she gets better soon. She was an absolute joy to watch at Sochi. Normally, I am not a huge fan of ice skating but she made me really enjoy the sport. I was looking forward to seeing her perform at the Olympics but she should obviously take care of herself. Hopefully there will still be plenty of new talent next year. Reply

bless her, i hope she's able to recover. i feel like eating disorders are so common amongst female athletes and dancers. Reply

I read a fantaaastic article about how post-Oksana Baiul (who we haven't seen much to since her win either) it's become more and more difficult for an adult woman to excel in this sport :(



Which sucks since you have to train since you're like four anyway to become properly good. Reply

