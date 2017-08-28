Drag Race contestant Kim Chi apologizes for insensitive tweet, other alumni put in their 2 cents

did i use alumni right? i always try going for fancier words when i'm high and end up using them wrong lol Reply

yeah, alumni is the all-male or gender neutral plural. alumnus is for guys, alumna is for ladies, alumnae is for all ladies. Reply

this was very educational, ty <3 Reply

Oh.. I didn't know Reply

As a latin scholar, no it's not gender neutral plural, it just means in a mixed gender group, in latin and most other indo-european languages, lbr, it's more important to say there are men, so you use the masculine plural. Latin has an agender declension and that ain't it /pedantic Reply

Is that just banter between Kim and Willam? Reply

yeah. kim chi is like that with all the ru girls on twitter Reply

yup, Kim is like that with everyone Reply

Wait was it directed at Bob? Reply

Me rn.



No but I just don't get the relevance of bob's tweet Reply

Wow that joke was offensive? Smh... @the world we live in. So boring now. Reply

I mean is that joke so exciting it would've really livened up your life that much? Reply

Life is so horrible when you can't make light of other people's experiences, I feel you.



RME. Reply

you tried Reply

i'm offended Reply

What do you identify as? Reply

i identify as an ally! Reply

Lol that's it????? Oh you people Reply

What the fuck do you mean YOU PEOPLE!? Reply

how is that offensive? ffs Reply

Look at you identifying as a male cis gender bigot.



Bless. Reply

what is bidet Reply

bi·det

a low oval basin used for washing one's genital and anal area. Reply

oh

thank you!!! Reply

this fantastic thing Reply

Beyonce's second solo album Reply

i mean it's a dumb joke but it's not awful. she prob should've just quietly deleted it. Reply

she supports Jeffree Star so bye tho Reply

Lmao mte Reply

i really hate that most, if not all, of these queens do (and some are good friends with him like adore and laganja iirc) Reply

noooooooo kim chi i was rooting for you Reply

eaux Reply

kim chi's online persona is all she has going for her so of course she apologized lol Reply

i like the ensuing fight more than the wank this is going to be



very "good luck booking the stage you think of" Reply

excuse me, bob. i can hate someone's work and do other things at the same time. Reply

At least the queens are making fun of the non-matter at hand. <3 Reply

