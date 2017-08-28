Drag Race contestant Kim Chi apologizes for insensitive tweet, other alumni put in their 2 cents
The (now deleted) tweet in question:
Kim Chi's response:
sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.
Do you accept apologies, ONTD?
I think it was this I just looked it up. Honestly not a big deal :s pic.twitter.com/dssGFoEski— Emma N (@EmmieTheHalfie) 28 de agosto de 2017
Kim Chi's response:
My apologies if I've offended anyone with my tweet last night. It was a stupid toilet joke and it wasn't meant to hurt anyone 😔— Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) 28 de agosto de 2017
you'll never be an All Star now.— Willam (@willam) 28 de agosto de 2017
And neither will you— Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) 28 de agosto de 2017
It's so easy to hate someone else's work when you're sitting around doing nothing.— Bob The Drag Queen (@thatonequeen) 28 de agosto de 2017
Hating you is a full time job.— Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 28, 2017
Oh.. I didn't know
No but I just don't get the relevance of bob's tweet
RME.
Bless.
a low oval basin used for washing one's genital and anal area.
thank you!!!
very "good luck booking the stage you think of"