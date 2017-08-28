I swear, these episodes are losing me because they are so padded now. I mean one rose ceremony? We should be halfway to Neil Lane by now!! Reply

just woke up from my nap in time for this Reply

I'm watching Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. SMDH. lol. They got me hooked. Reply

same. I never used to watch this show. Reply

ugh. season three was truly SO good. great quality reality tv. Reply

I hate the pacing of these eps



I hate myself for watching every week Reply

I'm so ready!!!!



Though I ate too much alfredo pasta for dinner so my stomach might get pissed at me, ugh Reply

hey yall Reply

Hey sexy <3 Reply

ohhhh gurl ;) Reply

hey boo Reply

When is Canadian Daniel arriving to save us? Reply

idg ben z's intro Reply

He needs a thought bubble over his head with a dog in it. Reply

He's snoring - Ben ZZZZZZZ Reply

oh lol Reply

He's so boring, he puts himself to sleep Reply

Wtf why does Jasmine hate Christen? She seems harmless?? Reply

bc Christen is about to steal her man lol Reply

Do we think Lacey came up with her opening shot, or she was given the idea and then when with it- either way- girl.... Reply

lol if I were hot enough to be on this show, that would totally be my intro bc I'm so fucking pale and I burn immediately Reply

haha Reply

omg jack stone and alexis!!! Reply

get that screen time boy! Reply

