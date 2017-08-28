August 28th, 2017, 06:41 pm syphilisdiller Bachelor in Paradise- Week 3 We're on week #3, we've had 7+ hours or paradise and we still haven't gotten to the 2nd rose ceremony yet...source Current Mood: Mimosa Current Music: Hall & Oates I Can't Go for That Tagged: reality show, television - abc, television promo / stills, the bachelor / bachelorette (abc), true love / love is dead Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 558558 comments Add comment
I hate myself for watching every week
Though I ate too much alfredo pasta for dinner so my stomach might get pissed at me, ugh