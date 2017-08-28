Hope is an underrated MCU character, TBH!



I really enjoyed her and felt she was better developed than most female characters in the MCU. So excited to see more of her. Reply

mte!!! I really like her. Reply

Scott Lang HEW? Reply

She doesn't have that horrible bob anymore? Yessss! Reply

I don't care for it. Reply

Do you think she cried when she saw how beautiful she looked in costume? Reply

jears Reply

omg what is this referring tooo Reply

she did an interview during lost about how basically it was hard growing up beautiful and she used to cry all the time because people would be jealous of her beauty or something like that. Reply

She also revealed that she quit her job as a waitress, because her beauty gave her unwanted attention.



"I spent many nights crying myself to sleep wishing I was ugly because of the way men leered and disrespected me, because they assumed things about my mental capacity or my physical willingness based on the way I looked.....I felt like a whore. You feel like they're paying to stare at your ass when you're walking away from the table." Reply

Lmao Reply

Lol Reply

baha! she cried herself to sleep! Reply

I'm into it! I loved Hope so I'm really looking forward to this <3

And her arms look amazing in the second pic omg *___* Reply

Fuck I love that costume. Reply

I don't really like the costume...the boob things are weird and it look ill-fitted Reply

She is such a god damn babe! Vegetarian QUEEN! Reply

ngl I really like Evangeline and her body is goals Reply

Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn, arm goals. Reply

and dat turtle in your icon is all goals, dem abs Reply

She's been my armspiration since LOST. Reply

should've been more like this:



terrible.should've been more like this: Reply

sis that's a bee lmao Reply

this comment is making me cry idk why Reply

Oh I really like this armor. It reminds me of ME. Reply

They keep trying to make her happen, eh? Reply

I mean, I'll gladly take her over another 20 year-old who can't act. Superhero movies could definitely use a lot more women over 35. Reply

how is a 35 year old who can't act better than a 20-year old who can't act though? Reply

