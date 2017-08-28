Evangeline Lilly posts first pic in full Wasp Costume for The Wasp and Ant Man
The superior tic tac sized superhero is here.
ARMS!
I love Paul Rudd/Scott but I am ready for Hope Van Dyne to kick everyone's ass
Source
2
ARMS!
I love Paul Rudd/Scott but I am ready for Hope Van Dyne to kick everyone's ass
Source
2
I really enjoyed her and felt she was better developed than most female characters in the MCU. So excited to see more of her.
"I spent many nights crying myself to sleep wishing I was ugly because of the way men leered and disrespected me, because they assumed things about my mental capacity or my physical willingness based on the way I looked.....I felt like a whore. You feel like they're paying to stare at your ass when you're walking away from the table."
And her arms look amazing in the second pic omg *___*
should've been more like this: