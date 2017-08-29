15 Beloved Books You May Have Hated the First Time You Tried Them
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
About: Leo Tolstoy’s classic story of doomed love is one of the most admired novels in world literature. Generations of readers have been enthralled by his magnificent heroine, the unhappily married Anna Karenina, and her tragic affair with dashing Count Vronsky.
In their world frivolous liaisons are commonplace, but Anna and Vronsky’s consuming passion makes them a target for scorn and leads to Anna’s increasing isolation. The heartbreaking trajectory of their relationship contrasts sharply with the colorful swirl of friends and family members who surround them, especially the newlyweds Kitty and Levin, who forge a touching bond as they struggle to make a life together. Anna Karenina is a masterpiece not only because of the unforgettable woman at its core and the stark drama of her fate, but also because it explores and illuminates the deepest questions about how to live a fulfilled life.
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Garbiel García Márquez
About: Probably García Márquez finest and most famous work. One Hundred Years of Solitude tells the story of the rise and fall, birth and death of a mythical town of Macondo through the history of the Buendia family. Inventive, amusing, magnetic, sad, alive with unforgettable men and women, and with a truth and understanding that strike the soul. One Hundred Years of Solitude is a masterpiece of the art of fiction.
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
About: “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.” So begins Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen’s witty comedy of manners—one of the most popular novels of all time—that features splendidly civilized sparring between the proud Mr. Darcy and the prejudiced Elizabeth Bennet as they play out their spirited courtship in a series of eighteenth-century drawing-room intrigues. Renowned literary critic and historian George Saintsbury in 1894 declared it the “most perfect, the most characteristic, the most eminently quintessential of its author’s works,” and Eudora Welty in the twentieth century described it as “irresistible and as nearly flawless as any fiction could be.”
The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
About: The dark, fearsome Ringwraiths are searching for a Hobbit. Frodo Baggins knows that they are seeking him and the Ring he bears—the Ring of Power that will enable evil Sauron to destroy all that is good in Middle-earth. Now it is up to Frodo and his faithful servant, Sam, with a small band of companions, to carry the Ring to the one place it can be destroyed: Mount Doom, in the very center of Sauron’s realm.
Les Misérables by Victor Hugo
About: Introducing one of the most famous characters in literature, Jean Valjean—the noble peasant imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread—Les Misérables ranks among the greatest novels of all time. In it, Victor Hugo takes readers deep into the Parisian underworld, immerses them in a battle between good and evil, and carries them to the barricades during the uprising of 1832 with a breathtaking realism that is unsurpassed in modern prose. Within his dramatic story are themes that capture the intellect and the emotions: crime and punishment, the relentless persecution of Valjean by Inspector Javert, the desperation of the prostitute Fantine, the amorality of the rogue Thénardier, and the universal desire to escape the prisons of our own minds. Les Misérables gave Victor Hugo a canvas upon which he portrayed his criticism of the French political and judicial systems, but the portrait that resulted is larger than life, epic in scope—an extravagant spectacle that dazzles the senses even as it touches the heart.
Book Post??
necer could make it through One Hundred Years of Solitude tho
It was only after reading it again (college-age) that I realized the darker themes of the novel.
Try Josephine Tey if you haven't already, Tana acknowledges her as an influence and I can actually see it.
i liked one hundred years of solitude even tho it felt dense and long, but not the others
i don't know if it's because i was in high school or if it's because i was a self hating asian kid but i hated the joy luck club when i read it in school. but reread it as an adult and i LOVE it
I am thinking about reading War and Peace since I've gotten so into The Great Comet lately. It just seems intimidating to start.
I fucking hate that book and all the fuckboy fuckery disguised as ~artistic.
My I don't get the hype book is Life of Pi. I hated it.
LOVE Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, the mini series is also great
And Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell is amazing, I love it sfm.
I bought The Time Traveller's Wife when it was at peak hype and because I liked the cover but it was stupid, the sexual aspects were disturbing and regressive (and that's being generous the time traveller was basically a pedo who groomed his wife) and the wife was like a total Mary Sue.
I could write a novel about how much I hated it, but basically AVOID AT ALL COSTS.