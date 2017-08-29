15 Beloved Books You May Have Hated the First Time You Tried Them

One Hundred Years of Solitude is amazing! I tried Love in a Time of Cholera but couldn't get over the rampant bs of the hero plus his blatant paedophilia. Yuck. Reply

Thread

Link

Oop I actually love Love in the Time of Cholera and couldn't get into One Hundred Years of Solitude. Maybe I'll give it another attempt? I love Marquez's writing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One Hundred Years is superior to Love in every way if you stick with it. After a while you kind of get sucked in, so the effort is worth it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same here! Love in the Time of Cholera totally sucked me in, but I dropped One Hundred Years of Solitude after 30 pages or so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love One Hundred Years of Solitude. I remember the first time I finished it I sat in stunned silence for a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I was about 16-17 when I read it and I straight-up loved it, GGM is such a pleasure to read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked the beginning but I couldn't go foward after Remedios Moscote tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to choose between One Hundred Years of Solitude and The House of Spirits because we were studying magical realism in high school and i went for The House of Spirits. I still haven't read One Hundred though...i feel like a bad supporter of latin american authors lol, it's such a classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just finished love in the time of Cholera! I liked it up until the part towards the end when he is a guardian for his niece or something, that sickened me. But I enjoyed the book nontheless. Looks like I gotta finish 100 years! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

haha I came here to say Love In The Time Of Cholera. couldn't stand it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read both 100 Years of Solitude and Love in the Time of Cholera, and I'm going to admit it -- I appreciate GGM's writing as gorgeous but it basically leaves me cold. Maybe I'd enjoy it more if I could read the original Spanish. Also yeah Florentino was so disgusting to me that it was distracting, I know part of the point is that he's reprehensible but we still ~care~ about him but... tbh I didn't care at all what happened to his pedophilic ass. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think I read 100 years at the wrong time/age, I was too young for it. I used to joke that reading felt like a hundred years and more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never tried to read LotR but I could not get through The Hobbit Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I'm a fast reader, but The Hobbit took me WEEKS. I never tried LotR after that. High fantasy in book form, especially when written by men, is just not for me. Adore the movies though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See, I liked The Hobbit book more than LotR books......but definitely the LotR movies more than The Hobbit. It's been a long time since I've read any of them though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would definitely not attempt LotR then. Each book has about the same amount of plot as the Hobbit, but stretched over triple the number of pages and with 600% more songs in elvish that no one cares about. And that's coming from someone who more or less enjoys the trilogy. Tolkien was a master linguist, not a novelist. He wanted to create languages and cultures to go with them. Plot is secondary to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I managed LotR and The Hobbit just fine, it was the Silmarillion that made me give up bc I just did not care. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always skipped over the songs. Ain't nobody got time for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw, I read the Hobbit when I was a kid and I loved it. Maybe age has something to do with it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's because The Hobbit sucks and is written for children. LoTR is way more complex and the story & characters are better in basically every way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried but I couldn't get into Tolkien's writing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same and to this day i can't figure out what about the books doesn't make me interested? like i LOVE descriptive imagery but there is something about the way Tolkien writes that is just exhausting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved LotR but did not like The Hobbit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hated the hobbit. i read FoTR but i kept mixing up sauron and saruman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are always so intimidated by the classic russians, but Tolstoi is actually a pretty easy read



necer could make it through One Hundred Years of Solitude tho Reply

Thread

Link

It's pretty easy indeed but Anna Karenina is boring as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, people always act like War & Peace is unreadable but it was a lot lighter than I expected. The war stuff is super boring but all the romance and court drama stuff is really great and enjoyable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anna Karenina was assigned to my class for basically AP English. I really was into it until the end, and then we had to discus everything when I was like grieving over Anna. I think that I was young enough to handwave the adultery since it was "so romantic" that they loved each other when everybody just wanted to keep them apart.



It was only after reading it again (college-age) that I realized the darker themes of the novel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in a major reading slump! What's the book that got you out of your last slump? Reply

Thread

Link

I read all of Tana French's books in row and now I keep looking for new mysteries to read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her sfm, I'm heartbroken to realise there's no more Dublin Murder Squad books coming after this even though The Trespasser was amazing.



Try Josephine Tey if you haven't already, Tana acknowledges her as an influence and I can actually see it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Try Laura Lippman? She's an excellent mystery writer and reminds me a lot of French. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Bear Called Paddington. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, by Neil Gaiman. It's not a masterpiece or anything but it's lovely. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Radium Girls by Kate Moore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dark Places by Gillian Flynn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Station Eleven is the last book I finished that I really enjoyed -- it's really elegantly written. The setting is post-apocalyptic but it's not all misery and brutality, there are these moments of hope and grace that some critics didn't think "belong" in that kind of setting but I thought were great. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Very Long Engagement by Sebastian Jasprisot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Handmaid's Tale, earlier this month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been on a Stephen King kick. I re-read It recently (ugh the ending of the kids' chapters tho.) I also picked up The Fireman by Joe Hill (his son) and so far, I really like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rich people problems. that whole series is great if you need something light to read (the second one is stupid tho) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pratchett but he's my go-to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard an interview with the author of My Absolute Darling over the weekend and it sounded interesting. Has anyone read it? Reply

Thread

Link

whoa, the goodreads for this are intense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am soooo hyped for this book bc all the book ppl I follow keep buzzing about it, haha. I think it's only JUST out this week - tomorrow? since it's tuesday! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man, now I want to get it, but I'm trying to not buy any books cause I'm on a strict budget. Maybe B&N will have it this weekend on sale, and I can get it for cheap there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked one hundred years of solitude even tho it felt dense and long, but not the others i don't know if it's because i was in high school or if it's because i was a self hating asian kid but i hated the joy luck club when i read it in school. but reread it as an adult and i LOVE it Reply

Thread

Link

I ❤ the Joy Luck Club Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read Joy Luck Club when I was 11 and was too young to ~get it. I should prob. re-read it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh as a huge Amy Tan fan (tho not Asian myself) I think there's a huge difference between reading her mother-daughter relationships as a kid and later on as an adult with a lot more perspective and experience (and possibly kids of your own.) I mean I've loved it since I first saw the movie in the mid-90s but your story is not unusual ime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Les Miserables is truly an excellent book. And I liked One Hundred Years of Solitude, but found Love in the Time of Cholera to be much more interesting and accessible.



I am thinking about reading War and Peace since I've gotten so into The Great Comet lately. It just seems intimidating to start. Reply

Thread

Link

One Hundred Years of Solitude is beautiful Reply

Thread

Link





is this a good book? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes but you have to avoid thousands of years of spoilers. Great read, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. Some great early fantasy ideas but boring execution. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some even call it THE Good Book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, Jesus is such a Mary Sue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fandom is super intense, read with caution Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have an irrational hate for Pride and Prejudice since it was a book for senior year summer reading and I just did not want to dive into it at all. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Anna Karenina but ngl I didn't bother to read Part 8 Reply

Thread

Link

Catcher in the Rye is my big I don't get the hype book. Reply

Thread

Link

My least favorite book of all time....and I have read the first two Twilight books and 50 Shades of Grey, so that's saying something, haha.



Edited at 2017-08-28 11:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loathe Holden Caulfield Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine is The unbearable lightness of being.



I fucking hate that book and all the fuckboy fuckery disguised as ~artistic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read it when I was 15 and hated it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, and it was amplified by the fact that I knew whiny fuckers like Holden irl, they're not as special or interesting as they think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that book and every pretentious hipster adult who claims it "changed their life" because "they really just relate with Holden". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I hated this book. An ex recommended it to me and I seriously questioned the relationship afterward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Holden and everyone who claims him.

My I don't get the hype book is Life of Pi. I hated it.





Edited at 2017-08-28 11:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i rented it from the library for school and read it in a single afternoon and couldn't understand why it was a bfd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obligatory explanation that Holden is depressed and a lot of the stupid bullshit he pulls can be attributed partly to his mental illness. (2)

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's still boring and banal tho. If I wanted to read a book with a protagonist suffering from mental illness, I'd rather read The Bell Jar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god yes, especially when men say it's their favorite book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really enjoyed it but I think it was because of the time in my life I read it. Which is why I've been avoiding rereading it at all. I know it won't hold up. Same with On The Road. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read LotR the summer before the FotR movie came out and loved it/was obsessed. I can't imagine anything else~~ But it was also the perfect timing for me; I was 13 and at the height of my fantasy obsession prob. Reply

Thread

Link

The Time Traveler's Wife is trash



LOVE Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, the mini series is also great Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I did not like Time Traveler's Wife and found it creepy tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't like that book either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just found the time traveller's wife off-putting



And Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell is amazing, I love it sfm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Time Traveler's Wife is one of the most unfulfilling, disapointing texts I have ever read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell is great, and I liked the Time Traveller's Wife when I read it, but I was a teenager at the time so I might have a different perspective now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA.



I bought The Time Traveller's Wife when it was at peak hype and because I liked the cover but it was stupid, the sexual aspects were disturbing and regressive (and that's being generous the time traveller was basically a pedo who groomed his wife) and the wife was like a total Mary Sue.



I could write a novel about how much I hated it, but basically AVOID AT ALL COSTS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link