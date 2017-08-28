Robert E Lee's grandson condemns racism, Pink's message to her daughter + more poltical VMA moments

i feel like paris jackson went from "we have to teach nazis how to love~" to "fuck these guys" in such a short notice lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Her speech was so awkward and try-hard. Kudos to her for the message she was trying to get out there but... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hashtag no dapple! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not even sure why she's getting so much attention?? does she do anything besides being michael's daughter?



her brothers seem more low-key, or maybe no one is checking for them bc they're boys. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nah, she doesn't care what y'all do unless we give her attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao she has such conflicting views it's amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm assuming like great great (great?) grandson..or maybe it's like how John Tyler has 2 living grandkids, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a source that said great-great-great-great nephew lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was like That'd be astonishing. Honestly we're not very far removed from the time of slavery anyway but Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can u guys believe mods told me to summarize this series of self-explanatory tweets & close captioned videos?? I felt like what's her face from 30 rock, "my single is called 'my single is dropping' and it's dropping" 😓 Reply

Thread

Link

I love the comparison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL that was such a perfect moment. I love ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao it happened to one of my self explanatory posts before. I was like ??? As if ONTD reads...picture book this bitch and call it a day tbh.



But I digress...it's a "rule" I suppose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can any of Michael Jackson's kids even do the moonwalk?! Worthless. Reply

Thread

Link

did y'all watch Trump's presser? He is a fucking idiot... Reply

Thread

Link

Why are we no longer having Political posts on here? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

From what I gather, the regular posters got fed up with the mods making things complicated and rejecting posts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mods got strict about how they define "celebrity" haha. I feel like legit celebrities comment on politics all day, though, can't be that tough to come up with 6?? idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I faintly remember one of the regular political posters said they were stopping after the 20th b/c they needed to focus on school or something?





(I miss those posts so much though) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does everyone keep saying this. is this not a political post? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No because this community is supposed to be ~American entertainment only~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Trump on pardoning Arpaio during Harvey: "I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally." https://t.co/4tMNoDKN4E — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2017 This. Mother. Fucker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great that it got political but when gringos will stop with the ~fight for our freedom~ bullshit?? killing brown people overseas it's not fighting for your freedom, it makes me so so mad everytime I read that bullshit argument.



Reply

Thread

Link

Paris is allegedly has been brainwashed into thinking she is identifies as black Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh white people conquered. They were always free. Now the issue is we have to free people inside the US. But no, they'll never stop saying that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, and if PoC are not free on the US it's because the US goverment, not because some 3rd world countries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, im tired of the praise ppl heap on the us military when they have the blood of thousands on their hands. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk who specifically you are referring to But Logic is a white passing black man



Edit: nvm I can't read



Edited at 2017-08-28 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it takes so much to not correct my family about that. I really want to, but my mother is very strictly "keep the peace". but the last time the US waged war for the freedom of Americans was the 1860s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. forever mte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

US Americans are fucking obsessed with their "freedom", and I wish it was only the white people but it's most of them in general. It's funny but incredibly stupid, considering their "freedom" consists not only in shit foreign policy but also in having the worse systems of any developed country, istg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, and their obsession with it is creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo that shot of Knaan has me sf annoyed. God, why is he there? Please tell me he wasn't promoting that disgusting HBO shit? Reply

Thread

Link

Is he bad? Oh no :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol amazing!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh word? Nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never heard of it, but suffer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

incredible icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! i'm afraid this won't last because of ~free speech. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only heard of that site last year when our resident mansplainer linked to it and got yelled at for doing so lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obviously this is a win but I wonder if having these people all in one place was helpful to the FBI? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And holy fuck at that police chief story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trump will pardon him too i bet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the one neonazi website I lurked when I was a teenager and depressed the hell out of my hormonal young self, so fucking yay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have never heard of Colbert, Oklahoma but fuck yes at that asshat getting outed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaassssssssssssssssssssss ss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahaha yasssssssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only about a decade (or however old it is) too late. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yall pray for my city Houston



i live right behind a bayou that is at full capacity and Harveys bitch ass movements are unexpected



also smh at the tx governor having the audacity to get angry at a reporter asking him if there were going to be asking for ID's at the shelters like bitch undocumented people are scared to leave their homes show some compassion and understanding of their fears Reply

Thread

Link

Stay safe and get a 'go bag' ready of important documents and essentials to take with you if you need to evacuate! Sending love to you and everyone in Houston right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm irrationally (??) mad that Trump and Abbott want to visit "Harvey devastated TX" in San Antonio 😒 all we got was fucking clouds. Like my plants got a little over watered before I brought them in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the whole thing about them potentially asking for ids/documents has been making me so fucking angry these last several days. how can these people sleep at night? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just wanna talk about how HOT Carey Hart looked last night like god damn Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can this become a political post b/c I've been gone for the past couple of days, log into twitter this afternoon and all of a sudden North Korea shot missiles at/near Japan??? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah... I am... not feeling good about North Korea right now. I'm starting to believe that Kim Jong Un is really stupid enough to start a war. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've read stories where they talk about how he is not stupid or crazy (like Trump), just very power driven. I don't think he'll start a war...he knows him and his country would be blown off the map. Is that worth taking out a few thousand Americans? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Like, I am still in shock that Trump pardoned Arpaio. I mean, I'm not surprised.



But I'm still disturbed, you know? Reply

Thread

Link

it's really sick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's horrifying and unacceptable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's disgusting and horrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let's hope that the discussion about the pardon being an impeachable offense holds water Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of folks are saying it's an impeachable offence. So, I hope this happens. White supremacy is evil. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did the people saying that explain why it would be an impeachable offense? Idk much about presidential pardons at all besides that they're allowed to do it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think he was going to do it anyway when he probably met the man and simply waited until Harvey to do it thinking it would get secondary to almost nonexistent coverage.



Edited at 2017-08-28 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. it still makes me physically ill when i think about it. i legit couldn't sleep the night it happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here is something even more disturbing: at a news conference today Trump said he intentionally released the Arpaio pardon info on Friday during Hurricane Harvey because he knew the "ratings" would be good, he was proud of what he had done and he wanted the world to know. When you are calling a catastrophic hurricane "good" ratings.......ISTG, MAKE IT STOP! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone said pardoning arpaio was a way for trump to show off his power and send a message to everyone under investigation by mueller "if you stay loyal & quiet i will pardon you."



i can totally believe it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok@Robert E. Lee's grandson or whatever saying that was he was "made into an icon of white supremacy""



like.. no one had to make him anything.



It's good he is speaking out and I understand a layer of denial about your own family, but it is obnoxious how many people (not relatives of Lee) act like confederate icons are "turned into" white supremacist icons. Like uh....that's the side of the war they chose to fight on. Reply

Thread

Link

It's always amazing to me there's a large number of people that think the civil war had nothing to do with slavery and was about state's rights or w/e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen people try to argue this on FB and it's insane. Thank Fox News for this unfortunately :/ And what those people always miss is that State Rights were intertwined with slavery, like c'mon now...ending slavery affected the commerce of the South, everyone knows this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean, it's in the title of the war. It's called the CIVIL WAR because it was about CIVIL RIGHTS, like damn people. A war about states rights wouldn't be called that. The ignorance and denial is baffling.



Dred Scott SCOTUS ruling was the impetus. A descendant of Chief Justice in SCOTUS ruling made a formal apology on behalf of his ancestor, back in March 2016. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh i just got my annual "list of actors of jewish decent" private LJ message



anyone else? Reply

Thread

Link