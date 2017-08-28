Robert E Lee's grandson condemns racism, Pink's message to her daughter + more poltical VMA moments
Here's what this pastor and Robert E. Lee descendant said about the nation's current racial climate last night at the #VMAs: pic.twitter.com/rzAX1OhJQ4— Splinter (@splinter_news) August 28, 2017
· Robert E Lee's descendant (video says grandson but idk) condemned racism in a speech, saying we've made REL an idol of "white supremacy, racism and hate" and that it's his moral duty as a pastor to condemn racism, "America's original sin"
.@Logic301 brought a powerful message to the #VMAs last night: "You are not alone." via @billboard pic.twitter.com/3ZevVbHssu— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 28, 2017
· rapper Logic performs his song 1-800-273-8255 f/Khalid & Alessia Cara. The song's title is the number of a suicide hotline
MTV invited six trans military members to walk the #VMAs red carpet.https://t.co/oPjFeXvoOc— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 27, 2017
· MTV invited six members of the U.S. military to the VMAS 2017. Billboard reports that the group includes: Sterling James Crutcher (Air Force Airman First Class), Logan B. Ireland (Air Force Staff Sergeant), Jennifer Peace (U.S. Army Captain), Akira Wyatt (Navy Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class), Laila Ireland (Retired Army veteran), and Brynn Tannehill (Former Navy Lt. Commander).
While walking the red carpet, Jennifer said, "Our nation is only safe if we have the best and brightest in our military."
MTV president Chris McCarthy said in a statement, "Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stand for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere."
So incredibly honored & proud to stand with our breathtakingly courageous, patriotic service members of @TransMilitary at the #VMAs tonight. pic.twitter.com/TpsbnX9hJM— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 28, 2017
· Comedian Billy Eichner poses with trans members of the US military
Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, announced the Heather Heyer Foundation at the #VMAs— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 28, 2017
You can support here ➡️ https://t.co/tQsGnYcF3A
· The Heather Heyer Foundation was created to honor Heather Heyer, a young civil rights activist, who dedicated her life to promoting equal rights for all people. The Foundation has established a scholarship program to provide financial assistance to individuals passionate about positive social change. Scholarships will be awarded to those seeking a degree or certification in, but not limited to, law, paralegal studies, social work, social justice, and education.
STILL not over @Pink's speech tonight 💞 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/d3S3d09ygS— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 28, 2017
· Accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, Pink delivers an impassioned speech to her daughter; full transcript below
Pink's #vmas speech was perfect. We need to help other people change so the world can see more kinds of beauty pic.twitter.com/y4gyJKmZAI— The_BassmentParty (@thebassmentFanP) August 28, 2017
"We must resist!"— Splinter (@splinter_news) August 28, 2017
Last night the #VMAs was filled with a few interesting political moments––and Paris Jackson kicked it all off: pic.twitter.com/4vsejnvrzr
· Paris Jackson tells the crowd to show "these Nazi, white supremacist jerks" that we have "zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination"
