senait

Robert E Lee's grandson condemns racism, Pink's message to her daughter + more poltical VMA moments



· Robert E Lee's descendant (video says grandson but idk) condemned racism in a speech, saying we've made REL an idol of "white supremacy, racism and hate" and that it's his moral duty as a pastor to condemn racism, "America's original sin"



· rapper Logic performs his song 1-800-273-8255 f/Khalid & Alessia Cara. The song's title is the number of a suicide hotline



· MTV invited six members of the U.S. military to the VMAS 2017. Billboard reports that the group includes: Sterling James Crutcher (Air Force Airman First Class), Logan B. Ireland (Air Force Staff Sergeant), Jennifer Peace (U.S. Army Captain), Akira Wyatt (Navy Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class), Laila Ireland (Retired Army veteran), and Brynn Tannehill (Former Navy Lt. Commander).
While walking the red carpet, Jennifer said, "Our nation is only safe if we have the best and brightest in our military."
MTV president Chris McCarthy said in a statement, "Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stand for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere."



· Comedian Billy Eichner poses with trans members of the US military


· The Heather Heyer Foundation was created to honor Heather Heyer, a young civil rights activist, who dedicated her life to promoting equal rights for all people. The Foundation has established a scholarship program to provide financial assistance to individuals passionate about positive social change. Scholarships will be awarded to those seeking a degree or certification in, but not limited to, law, paralegal studies, social work, social justice, and education.



· Accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, Pink delivers an impassioned speech to her daughter; full transcript below







· Paris Jackson tells the crowd to show "these Nazi, white supremacist jerks" that we have "zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination"



source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Tagged: , , , ,